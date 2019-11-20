Everbridge Honored by Department of Defense with ‘Above and Beyond Award’

|By Business Wire
|
November 20, 2019
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety software applications to help keep people safe and businesses running, is honored to receive the Above and Beyond Award by the Department of Defense ESGR (Employment Support for the Guard and Reserve). The Award recognizes employers who have gone above and beyond to promote supportive work environments for members of the U.S. National Guard and Reserve.
“We share a deep sense of responsibility toward those who keep us safe,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “Everbridge proudly supports our military employees and their families in times of peace, crisis and war, and we actively look for opportunities to employ Guards, Reservists, and Veterans. I am also proud of our managers and the ongoing support they provide to our employees who dedicate their time to serving our country.”
Two Everbridge leaders received the prestigious Patriot Award from the Department of Defense ESGR. The award is nominated by a currently serving service member for the support and latitude granted by their supervisor or manager. The two Everbridge leaders recognized are Joe Pappalardo, Director of Sales, and Riz Karim, Vice President, Global Services and Support.
Everbridge recently established an in-house Military and Veterans Resources Group, comprised of currently serving or veteran members of the Armed Forces and those interested in giving back to the veteran community at large. With a focus on fostering camaraderie, the Group provides a platform for shared experiences, ensures a strong “landing pad” for Everbridge team members, and identifies volunteer and fundraising opportunities to benefit veteran’s organizations.
Everbridge has also a demonstrated commitment to providing support, operational assistance, and security and risk management to federal agencies including the U.S Army and other divisions of the Department of Defense. In 2018, Everbridge achieved FedRAMP Agency Authorization for its Everbridge Suite solution. FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.
Established in 1972, ESGR is the lead U.S. Defense Department program promoting cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and their National Guard and Reserve Employees. ESGR is supported by a network of more than 3,750 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-CNMI (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 4,800 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2.8 billion messages in 2018 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Singapore, Greece, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, all 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10 largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting firms, four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers and four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
