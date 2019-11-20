IBD Introduces First Annual List of the Best ESG Companies

|By Business Wire
|
November 20, 2019
Investor’s Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research organization, today announced the results of its first annual Best ESG Companies list. The list recognizes 50 companies with superior Environmental, Social and Governance ratings in addition to strong fundamental and technical performance. It ranks the 50 best companies overall as well as the top three leaders in seven categories: Consumer Products & Services, Technology, Health Care, Energy & Utilities, Construction, Manufacturing, and Real Estate. Edwards Lifesciences was rated highest overall.
“Americans’ personal values are becoming a central part of their investment decisions. They want to invest in companies that align with their personal priorities and practices, but they still seek strong returns,” said Susan Warfel, managing editor of IBD. “In our continued effort to educate and assist investors, we did the research to make identification of these companies easy. The resulting list reveals the top-performing ESG companies in multiple categories. Our goal is to empower investors and help them make informed decisions that map to their individual investment strategies.”
To be eligible for IBD’s Best ESG Companies list, companies must have held ESG ratings of AAA or AA from MSCI ESG Research as of September 11, 2019 and trade publicly in the U.S. stock market. Additionally, stocks had to be priced at $10 a share or higher as of October 15, 2019.
Among the companies that met these requirements, IBD identified and ranked the 50 with the highest IBD Composite Ratings, reflecting broad strength in stock fundamentals and technical performance. Where there were Composite Rating ties, companies were selected and ranked by Relative Strength Rating, and then, if needed, by their Earnings Per Share Rating, an IBD measure of earnings growth compared with other publicly traded companies. All data except ESG ratings is as of October 15, 2019.
Top Award Winners in Each Category:
Consumer Products and Services:
- Hasbro (HAS)
- Home Depot (HD)
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
Technology:
- Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)
- Microsoft (MSFT)
- Texas Instruments (TXN)
Health Care:
- Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
- National Research (NRC)
- West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)
Energy & Utilities
- NextEra Energy (NEE)
- Ormat Technologies (ORA)
- Eversource Energy (ES)
Construction:
- Emcor Group (EME)
- Quanta Services (PWR)
- AECOM (ACM)
Manufacturing:
- Owens Corning (OC)
- Herman Miller (MLHR)
- Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)
Real Estate:
- Equinix (EQIX)
- Prologis (PLD)
- CBRE Group (CBRE)
To view the list of IBD’s 50 Best ESG Companies, go to www.investors.com/BestESGcompanies. To find out more about the award winners, ESG trends and how to invest in ESG companies, please visit www.investors.com/esg-investing.
Reprints and licensing of the Best ESG Companies award logo and accolades are available through IBD’s partner, The YGS Group. For information and ordering, please visit www.IBDlicensing.com or call 800-290-5460.
About IBD
Investor's Business Daily (IBD) is a leading financial news and research organization recognized for proprietary stock screens, comparative performance ratings and a record of identifying stock leaders as they emerge. The company takes a data-first approach to investing, educating investors about how to invest successfully using tested methods and sound research. IBD has honed its approach over the last 50 years to help investors make smarter decisions. Its stock lists have outperformed the S&P, and its presidential poll, the most accurate over the past four election cycles, was one of only two national polls to accurately predict the outcome of the 2016 Presidential Election. IBD offers a number of interactive stock research tools and provides information for investors of every level. To learn more about all that IBD has available, please visit www.investors.com.
© 2019 Investor's Business Daily, Inc. All rights reserved. Investor's Business Daily, IBD, CAN SLIM and their corresponding logos are registered trademarks of Investor's Business Daily, Inc.
