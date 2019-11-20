Global Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybernetics Market Report, 2019-2024: Focus on Platforms, Technologies, Applications and Services - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
November 20, 2019 08:10 AM EST
The "Global Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybernetics Market: Focus on Platform, Technology, Application and Services - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.66% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.
North America dominated the global military artificial intelligence market with a share of 48.23% in 2019. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the military artificial intelligence market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of countermeasures in the defense sector in the country.
The global military artificial intelligence market has gained widespread importance owing to the rising adoption of artificial intelligence for the military operation. However, the lack of standard professional for the use of AI-integrated equipment and the rising cyber threat for military data are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.
The rising demand for artificial intelligence for various military equipment across the different platforms is forcing the artificial intelligence solution provider to develop the products with more advanced technologies. Moreover, the increasing need for situational awareness and growing demand for cloud services in the military around the world are expected to drive the market.
The market research provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of application, platform, technology, service, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the artificial intelligence and cybernetics market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.
The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.
The military artificial intelligence market is further segmented into application, platform, technology, service, and region. The naval platform dominated the global military artificial intelligence market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).
While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that has been analyzed. The report also analyzes different application that includes cybersecurity, warfare platform, surveillance, logistics and transportation, autonomous weapons and targeting system, battlefield healthcare, and simulation. In the platform segment, the market is segmented into land, air, naval, and space. In the technology segment, the market is segmented into learning and intelligence, advance computing, and AI system. In the service segment, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.
The military artificial intelligence and cybernetics market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.
The key market players in the global military artificial intelligence and cybernetics market include General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE system, Boeing, Blue Bear, Charles River Analytics, IBM, Leidos, Raytheon, SparkCognition, SAIC, Soar Tech and Thales Group.
- What are the trends in the global military artificial intelligence and cybernetics across different regions?
- What are the major driving factors in the global military artificial intelligence and cybernetics market during the forecast period 2019-2024?
- What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global military artificial intelligence and cybernetics?
- Which application type (cybersecurity, warfare platform, surveillance, autonomous weapons and targeting system, battlefield healthcare, simulation, and others (threat monitoring and situational awareness, information processing, target recognition) of the global military artificial intelligence market dominated in 2018, and what would be the expected scenario by 2024?
- What was the revenue generated by the global military artificial intelligence market by platform, technologies, and services in 2018, and what would be the anticipated estimates by 2024?
- What was the aggregate revenue generated by the global military artificial intelligence market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) in 2018, and what would be the anticipated estimates by 2024?
- Who are the key players in the global military artificial intelligence and cybernetics market, and what are the new strategies adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?
- What major opportunities do the military artificial intelligence and cybernetics companies foresee in the next five years?
- What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the military artificial intelligence and cybernetics market?
Executive Summary
1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Drivers
1.1.1 Rising Demand for Artificial Intelligence for Developing Military Equipment
1.1.2 Increasing Need for Situational Awareness in Military
1.1.3 Growing Demand for Cloud Services in Military
1.2 Restraint
1.2.1 Lack of Standard Professional for Operating AI-Integrated Equipment
1.2.2 Rising Cyber Threat for Military Data
1.3 Opportunity
1.3.1 Increasing Adoption of AI for Military Operation
1.3.2 Rising Demand for Next-Generation Battlefield Technologies
2 Competitive Insights
2.1 Key Strategies and Developments
2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and Agreements
2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
2.1.3 Product Launches
2.1.4 Other Developments
2.2 Competitive Benchmarking
3 Industry Analysis
3.1 Industry Overview
3.2 Ongoing Programs of Artificial Intelligence for Defense
3.3 Patent Analysis
3.4 Emerging Technological Trends
3.4.1 Advance Analytics and Big Data
3.4.2 Neural Network
3.5 Artificial Intelligence and Military Integration Challenges
3.5.1 Technology
3.5.2 Process
3.5.3 Personnel
3.5.4 Culture
3.6 Future Trends: Internet of Battlefield Things (IOBT)
4 Global Technological Roadmap for Cybernetics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Applications of Cybernetics
4.2.1 Human-Machine Interface
4.2.2 Bionic Power (Cyborgs)
4.3 Evolution of Cybernetics
4.4 AI in Cybernetics
4.5 Future of Warfare: Robots, Cyborgs, and Soldiers
5 Global Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybernetics Market, 2019-2024
5.1 Assumptions and Limitations
5.2 Market Overview
6 Global Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybernetics Market (by Platform), 2019-2024
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Land
6.2.1 Armoured Fighting Vehicle
6.2.2 Command & Control System
6.2.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicle
6.2.4 Others
6.3 Naval
6.3.1 Submarine
6.3.2 Unmanned Marine Vehicle
6.3.3 Ships
6.4 Air
6.4.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
6.4.2 Fighter Jets & Aircrafts
6.5 Space
6.5.1 Satellite
6.5.2 Space Launch Vehicle
7 Global Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybernetics Market (by Technology), 2019-2024
7.1 Market Overview
7.1.1 Learning & Intelligence
7.1.1.1 Natural Language Processing
7.1.1.2 Machine Learning
7.1.1.3 Data Mining
7.1.1.4 Deep Learning
7.1.2 Artificial Intelligence System
7.1.2.1 Computer Vision
7.1.2.2 Virtual Agents
7.1.2.3 Virtual Reality
7.1.3 Advanced Computing
7.1.3.1 Super Computing
7.1.3.2 Quantum Computing
7.1.3.3 Neuromorphic Engineering
8 Global Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybernetics Market (by Application), 2019-2024
8.1 Market Overview
8.1.1 Surveillance
8.1.2 Warfare Platform
8.1.3 Logistics & Transportation
8.1.4 Autonomous Weapons & Targeting System
8.1.5 Battlefield Health Care
8.1.6 Combat Simulation
8.1.7 Others
9 Global Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybernetics Market (by Services), 2019-2024
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Hardware
9.2.1 Processor
9.2.2 Memory
9.2.3 Network
9.3 Software
9.3.1 AI Services
9.3.2 AI Platform
9.4 Services
9.4.1 Integration & Deployment
9.4.2 Maintenance
10 Global Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybernetics Market (by Region)
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Rest-of-the-World
11 Company Profiles
11.1 BAE Systems
11.2 Boeing
11.3 Blue Bear
11.4 Charles River Analytics Inc.
11.5 General Dynamics
11.6 Harris Corporation
11.7 IBM
11.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation
11.9 Leidos
11.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation
11.11 Raytheon Company
11.12 SparkCognition
11.13 SAIC
11.14 SOARTECH
11.15 Thales Group
11.16 Other Key Players
11.16.1 Centaurus Technology
11.16.2 Gov Brain
11.16.3 High Tech Robotic System
11.16.4 Machine Halo
11.16.5 Reconrobotics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/23vl0g
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005494/en/
