Zumigo Expands Executive Leadership Team to Meet Growing Global Demand for Mobile Device Identity Solutions

November 20, 2019
Zumigo Corporation, a leader in mobile device identity solutions, today announced it has named former PayPal and eBay technology leader Desmond Chan as its new Vice President of Product Management. Mr. Chan will be responsible for building frictionless and secure mobile identity solutions that drive the innovation of secure and seamless onboarding, and securing accounts and transactions for financial customers. He reports directly to CEO Chirag Bakshi.
“Businesses continue to be attacked and their customers are the unfortunate victims of fraud and identity theft,” said Chirag Bakshi, Zumigo CEO and Founder. “Desmond is an experienced technology leader with a successful track record of developing mobile identity solutions for secure e-commerce on-boarding and payment checkout solutions. We look forward to leveraging his creativity and expertise to help us lead the charge toward delivering a new generation of mobile identity solutions and meeting growing global demand.”
Mr. Chan brings more than 20 years of experience in global product management in customer on-boarding, online payments, e-commerce and fraud management to Zumigo. In his most recent position at PayPal, he delivered hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue from his checkout conversion and payment decline optimization programs. Before that at eBay, he architected and managed fraud detection systems to combat millions of e-commerce buyer and merchant fraud events in online marketplaces.
Under Mr. Chan’s leadership, Zumigo will drive mobile identity solutions in the e-commerce and payments segments after seeing successful adoption of its solutions with financial customers. He will lead the development and expansion of Zumigo technology in these market segments that have also seen rapid adoption in the mobile channel.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to drive Zumigo’s solid technology foundation toward new generations of identity and onboarding product platforms that provide fraud protection and trust to customers, while reducing friction in the overall end-to-end consumer experiences,” he said.
Zumigo’s global and identity SaaS platform is a cloud-based service that integrates with banks’ and merchants’ processing systems to verify users’ identity to prevent fraud. Discrepancies in mobile phone and account information are quickly flagged as possible fraud, saving Zumigo customers significant expenses from fraudulent takeover of accounts, account creation with stolen or synthetic IDs, and wire or other payment fraud.
About Desmond Chan
Mr. Chan is an innovative product leader with 20 years of increasing responsibility in global product management in mobile identity, online payments, e-commerce and fraud management. Prior to Zumigo, Mr. Chan spent 9 years as Director of Product Management at PayPal managing end-to-end merchant and consumer experiences for online payments. Previously he served for 4 years at eBay building seller and buyer fraud detection and prevention systems. Mr. Chan holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from San Jose State University, and a master’s degree in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management.
About Zumigo
Zumigo is pioneering a new generation of mobile services predicated on providing deeper insights into consumer behavior to help secure transactions, devices and identities. Its global solutions support onboarding new customers, separating valid transactions from fraudulent ones, protecting user account access, and verifying payments. Zumigo is led by veterans of the mobile and financial industries with years of experience in developing and managing mobile solutions for some of the world’s largest carriers and enterprises. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Zumigo is a venture backed company. For more information, please visit www.zumigo.com.
Zumigo is a registered trademark of Zumigo Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005302/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT