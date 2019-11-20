Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market Study, 2019 to 2029 - Increasing Demand in Different Application Industries Compels Manufacturers to Develop Drones with More Payload Capacity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
November 20, 2019
The "Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market: Focus on Type, Application, Mode of Communication, and Component - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The autonomous BVLOS drone industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 25.91% on the basis of volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.
North America dominated the global autonomous BVLOS market with a share of 72% in 2018. North America, including the major countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, is the most prominent region for the autonomous BVLOS drone market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of autonomous BVLOS drones in various sectors in the country.
The global autonomous BVLOS drone market has gained widespread importance with the growing need for improved productivity, speed, and efficiency, the need for overcoming the safety concerns for labor working around robots in shared workplaces and continuous decrease in the size of the available workforce. However, a lack of comprehensive regulatory and compliance standards for autonomous BVLOS drones are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.
Expert Quote
The increasing demand for autonomous BVLOS drones in different application industries is compelling the drone manufacturers to develop drones with more payload capacity, as the drone with high payload capacity and endurance can easily perform the monitoring and delivery tasks.
Scope of the Market
The autonomous BVLOS(beyond visual line of sight) drone market research provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of by type, application, component, mode of communication, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the autonomous BVLOS drone market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, market trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.
The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.
Market Segmentation
While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different industries that are analyzed which includes automotive, electrical, electronics and semiconductor, plastics and polymers, pharma and chemistry, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, metal and machining and other.
The report also analyzes different applications that include Critical Infrastructure Inspection, Precision Agriculture, Package Delivery, Mapping, Mining, Construction, Insurance, Conversation Management, Border Patrol, Search & Rescue, Firefighting and Police Work, and ISR. In the by type segment, the market is segmented into different types such as fixed-wing, rotary, and hybrid.
The autonomous BVLOS drone market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.
Key Companies
The key market players in the global autonomous BVLOS drone market include AeroVironment, Inc. (The U.S.), Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands), BAE Systems (The U.K.), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Flytrex Aviation Limited (Israel), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (The U.S.), Insitu, Inc. (The U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), and Textron Systems (The U.S.).
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Overview
1.2 Market Drivers
1.2.1 Increase in Requirement for Safety of Operations for Drone Operations
1.2.2 Rise in Economic Benefits Associated with BVLOS Operations for Commercial Applications
1.2.3 Advancements in Drone Technologies Such as Sense and Avoid Systems, Artificial Intelligence in Drones
1.3 Market Challenges
1.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework
1.3.2 Inadequate Supporting Infrastructure and Technologies
1.4 Market Opportunities
1.4.1 Rising Demand for Drone Delivery Services
1.4.2 Increasing Need for Autonomous Operation
1.5 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis
2 Competitive Insights
2.1 Key Developments and Strategies
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Share of Key Business Strategies
2.1.3 Product Launches and Developments
2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
2.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
2.2 Competitive Benchmarking
3 Industry Analysis
3.1 Importance of BVLOS Drones with Autonomous Technology
3.2 Comparison Between Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing BVLOS UAVs
3.3 Funding Scenario in Autonomous BVLOS Drone Industry
3.4 Patent Analysis
3.5 Regulatory Scenario for BVLOS Drone Industry
3.5.1 Drone Regulations Around the World by Application
3.5.2 Upcoming Drone Regulations
3.6 Revenue Generation Model
3.7 Supply Chain Analysis
4 Technologies for Autonomous BVLOS Flights
4.1 Levels of Automation in Drones
4.2 Supportive Technologies for BVLOS Flight
4.2.1 UAS Traffic Management (UTM)
4.2.2 Remote Drone Identification (Remote ID)
4.2.2.1 Broadcast-Based Technologies
4.2.2.1.1 Radio Frequency Broadcast
4.2.2.1.2 Bluetooth
4.2.2.1.3 Visual Light Encoding
4.2.2.1.4 Radar Technology
4.2.2.2 Network-Based Technology
4.2.2.2.1 Radio Positioning System (4G/LTE)
4.2.2.2.2 Cameras and Sensors
4.2.2.2.3 Acoustic Detection Systems
4.3 Technology Requirements for Autonomous BVLOS Drone Flight
4.3.1 Automation Software
4.3.2 Role of Artificial Intelligence
4.3.3 Sense and Avoid Technology (SAA)
4.3.4 Internet of Things (IoT)
4.4 Next-Generation Drone Technology
4.4.1 Hijack Proof Drone Technology
4.4.2 Drone Self-Destructing Technology
4.4.3 Shape Shifting Drones Technology
4.4.4 Wireless Charging System for Autonomous Drones
5 Predictions on BVLOS Drone Industry
6 Economic and Country-Wise Analysis of BVLOS Drone Applications
6.1 Economic Feasibility of BVLOS Drones Operations
6.2 User Case Studies for Different Emerging Applications
6.2.1 User Case for Package Delivery
6.2.2 User Case for Medical Sample/Blood delivery
6.3 Country-Wise Analysis in Drone Delivery Services
7 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market
7.1 Assumptions and Limitations
7.2 Market Overview
8 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Type)
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Fixed Wing
8.2.1 Small UAV
8.2.2 Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE)
8.2.3 High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE)
8.3 Rotor Type
8.3.1 Single Rotor
8.3.1.1 Coaxial rotors
8.3.1.2 Flettner
8.3.2 Multi Rotor
8.3.2.1 Tricopter
8.3.2.2 Quadcopter
8.3.2.3 Octocopter
8.4 Hybrid
8.4.1 VTOL Fixed Wing
8.4.2 Tilt Type
9 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Application)
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Critical Infrastructure Inspection
9.2.1.1 Rail
9.2.1.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline
9.2.1.3 Powerline
9.2.1.4 Windmill
9.2.2 Precision Agriculture
9.2.3 Mapping
9.2.4 Package Delivery
9.2.5 Construction
9.2.6 Mining
9.2.7 Insurance
9.3 Government
9.3.1 Border Patrol
9.3.2 Conversation Management
9.3.3 Firefighting
9.3.4 Search and Rescue
9.3.5 Police Work
9.4 Military
9.4.1 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
10 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Component)
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Camera
10.3 Sensors
10.4 Communication Unit
10.5 Autopilot
10.6 Sense and Avoid
10.7 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)
10.8 Others
11 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Mode of Communication)
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Radio
11.3 Cellular
11.4 Satellite
12 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Region)
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Rest-of-the-World
13 Company profiles
13.1 AeroVironment, Inc.
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.1.2 Role of AeroVironment in the Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market
13.1.3 Overall Financials
13.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.2 Airbus S.A.S
13.3 BAE Systems
13.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.
13.5 Flytrex Aviation Limited
13.6 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
13.7 Insitu, Inc.
13.8 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
13.9 Matternet, Inc.
13.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation
13.11 Saab AB
13.12 SenseFly
13.13 Silvertone UAV
13.14 SmartPlanes AB
13.15 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
13.16 Textron, Systems
13.17 Other Key Players
13.17.1 Aeromao Inc.
13.17.2 AirRobot GmbH & Co. KG
13.17.3 CATUAV
13.17.4 Delair-Tech
13.17.5 Embention
13.17.6 Innocon Ltd
13.17.7 Quantum Systems GmbH
13.17.8 Saxon Remote Systems
13.17.9 UAV Factory
13.17.10 List of Other Companies
