Long-Term Credit Union Clients Extend Fiserv Relationship with New Core Platform to Support Continued Growth

|November 20, 2019 08:32 AM EST
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that Minnesota-based Hiway Federal Credit Union and Oregon-based Rogue Credit Union will continue their Fiserv core processing relationships to support ongoing growth. Each credit union decided to extend and expand their multi-decade relationship with Fiserv following competitive evaluation processes in which they sought capabilities to create operational efficiencies, deepen member relationships and expand commercial services.
After 32 years as a Fiserv client, Hiway Federal Credit Union began a significant digital transformation effort in 2017 with the adoption of cloud-based services and digital platforms, and wanted to ensure its core platform could readily support commercial services and provide consistent member experiences. In addition to selecting DNA® from Fiserv, Hiway extended its use of a range of services including enterprise content management, wire transfers and interactive voice response.
“We were looking for a new core platform that could integrate with next-generation systems and support our expansion of commercial services, including commercial lending. We did our due diligence and came back to Fiserv and DNA as the best fit for us,” said Brian White, senior vice president, information services and technology, Hiway Federal Credit Union. “The member-focused architecture and the ability to customize the platform to serve our members’ unique needs were key factors in our decision.”
The credit union also looks forward to being part of the collaborative DNA client community, and to having the ability to create DNAapps™ to efficiently bring new technology online in the future.
Rogue Credit Union has a notable focus on creating exceptional experiences that are effortless, personalized and seamless. The credit union selected DNA to help drive its digital transformation strategy, including enhancing commercial service offerings and improving member experiences. Having grown rapidly in the past 10 years, Rogue Credit Union is now a leader in consumer lending and deposit market share in southwest Oregon, and DNA offered flexibility and sophistication that will help allow Rogue to build and retain its market leadership.
“After a thorough evaluation of the best technology available, DNA was the obvious choice for our long-term core processing needs,” said Gene Pelham, president and CEO, Rogue Credit Union. “We will remain a member of the Fiserv family with the choice of DNA and other Fiserv solutions to help us meet the ever-changing expectations of our members and their businesses.”
DNA is a modern core account processing platform with an open architecture built for collaboration, making it easier for financial institutions to integrate other solutions, bring products and services online quickly, and add new capabilities using downloadable DNAapps. The platform provides a holistic view of member relationships that enables financial institutions to deliver personalized service and more relevant product offerings. DNA users can efficiently service common consumer and commercial deposit, loan and safe-deposit accounts and offer a wide range of loans, including commercial, consumer and real estate loans, all from one application.
“Rogue Credit Union and Hiway Federal Credit Union are respected industry leaders, and it is our privilege to continue to enable their success,” said Vincent Brennan, president, Credit Union Solutions, Fiserv. “As credit unions and the communities and businesses they serve evolve and change, so too must their technology. Fiserv is committed to delivering the solutions, insights and support that enable credit unions of all sizes and charters to excel at every stage of their journey.”
In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions that are in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.
Additional Resources:
- Credit Union Solutions from Fiserv - fisv.co/FiservCreditUnionSolutions
- DNA from Fiserv - fisv.co/DNA
About Hiway Federal Credit Union
Hiway Federal Credit Union, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, was founded in 1931 to serve employees of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Since then, the credit union expanded its charter and is now open to a wide range of individuals and employee groups. Today, Hiway Federal Credit Union has $1.15 billion in assets USD and serves over 75,000 members worldwide. In 2018, the credit union was named Kiplinger’s “Best Credit Union Almost Anyone Can Join” and has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work” by the Star Tribune for the past 6 years.
About Rogue Credit Union
Rogue Credit Union, based in Medford, Oregon, began as a 10-teacher, member-based organization in 1956. Since its humble beginnings, Rogue has grown into a financial institution with assets of $1.612 billion USD and over 140,000 members. Over the last 10 years, Rogue Credit Union has tripled in size due to both acquisitions and cultivating their loyal member base through innovative programs.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT