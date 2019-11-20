Applause Named a Leader in Crowdtesting by NelsonHall

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 20, 2019 09:01 AM EST
Applause, the worldwide leader in digital quality and crowdsourced testing, today announced it was identified as a leader in NelsonHall’s latest NEAT evaluation of the crowdtesting market. Applause was also recognized in the analyst firm’s previous version of the report in 2017.
“We invented the crowdtesting category over a decade ago, and we continue to innovate and execute at a high level in order to extend this leadership position,” said Doron Reuveni, founder and CEO of Applause. “Not only are we a leader among crowdtesting companies, we are disrupting the entire testing services industry with a highly scalable approach that puts customers before all else.”
“Applause continues to make its service portfolio relevant to agile and continuous testing. The company now complements its crowdtesting services with its Applause Platform for test script execution and has a comprehensive continuous testing offering,” said Dominique Raviart, NelsonHall’s IT Services Practice Director. He added: “Also, Applause is investing ahead of the future and is developing AI-based use cases, e.g. duplicate defect identification. These AI use cases will help Applause increase its speed of delivering crowdtesting services.”
The Boston Globe Names Applause One of the Best Employers in Massachusetts
It’s not only the analyst community that is taking note of Applause’s progress. The Boston Globe publishes an annual list to recognize the most admired workplaces in Massachusetts. These companies are decided via employee survey, which measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.
For the second year in a row, the Boston Globe ranked Applause as one of the state’s top places to work.
“The companies that make our list are much more than just decent employers,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. “They make work fun, and they make their people feel cared for. Some of them even help employees realize dreams that have nothing to do with their jobs.”
The top places to work rankings are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 66,000 individuals at 323 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice and encouraging them to have some fun while they’re at it.
About NelsonHall
NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in next-generation IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT evaluations) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. For service providers, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies.
About Applause
Applause is the worldwide leader in crowdtesting and digital quality. Software is at the heart of how all brands engage users, and digital experiences must work flawlessly everywhere. With highly vetted testers available on demand around the globe, Applause provides brands with a full suite of testing and feedback capabilities. This approach drastically improves testing coverage, eliminates the limitations of offshoring and traditional QA labs, and speeds time-to-market for websites, mobile apps, IoT and in-store experiences.
Thousands of leading companies — including Ford, Fox, Google and Dow Jones — rely on Applause as a best practice to deliver high-quality digital experiences that customers love.
Learn more at https://www.applause.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005500/en/
