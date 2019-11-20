Fundopolis Launches to Make it Simple for Small Businesses to Raise Capital Through Equity Crowdfunding

|By Business Wire
|
November 20, 2019 09:01 AM EST
Fundopolis, the equity crowdfunding company focused on Main Street, today launched with the aim to make it simple for individuals and communities to invest in and support the small businesses they love. The company also announced that Michael Mook joins as chief executive officer, bringing over 30 years of financial technology and Wall Street experience to Fundopolis.
In conjunction with the launch, four businesses issued investment opportunities for customers and community members to fund their growth.
The companies include:
- Apotheka, a Los Angeles, CA-based provider of an electronic health records and information exchange platform that connects healthcare providers, payers and patients to deliver optimal care;
- Bee Mortgage App, a Jacksonville, FL-based provider of a patent-pending mobile mortgage app designed to make homeownership more affordable for the average family;
- Peeka, a Seattle, WA-based platform where children read, learn and play in virtual reality; and
- Tennessee Hemp, a Mount Juliet, TN-based provider of high CBD cultivated hemp strains to licensed hemp cultivators, extractors and manufacturers across America.
Those interested in investing in any of the four inaugural businesses or learning more about Fundopolis can visit https://www.fundopolis.com/.
“Small businesses are the heart and soul of communities,” said Jan Steenbrugge, founder and president of Fundopolis. “Successful businesses help communities thrive, and our platform gives owners and entrepreneurs a chance to succeed by providing people direct investment opportunities in businesses they love. It’s the dawn of a new era, and we are excited that Fundopolis will play an integral part by connecting small business owners with their most valued customers in a mutually beneficial relationship.”
Equity crowdfunding allows any individual to invest in small businesses. Business owners choose the terms for the investments they offer and pay investors back with any combination of money, perks or a stake in the business. These investments are more tangible for individuals, so they feel more connected to and rewarded by the businesses they support as they follow their progress. For equity crowdfunding to be successful, business owners need easy-to-use tools to help them before, during, and after the raise.
Fundopolis helps simplify the process of raising capital through equity crowdfunding, saving businesses time and money by making it easy to set their own terms and communicate with their supporters. Fundopolis also provides the tools necessary to manage the securities and perks they offer. For investors, Fundopolis aims to provide the highest degree of transparency about the status of their investment and how they will receive payment and/or redeem perks.
“Fundopolis' mission and values align perfectly with ours, as we both strive to use innovative technology to benefit our local communities, so it was an easy decision to partner with them. Working with the Fundopolis team has been extraordinary and we are not only excited to be one of the first companies to raise funds using their platform, but also look forward to partnering with them past this initial crowdfunding raise,” said Curtis Wood, founder and CEO of Bee Mortgage App. “Through Fundopolis we hope to partner with investors who believe blockchain can radically transform mortgage lending and thanks to the industry visionaries at Fundopolis we are finally going to be able to make that happen.”
Michael Mook Appointed To Chief Executive Officer
Michael Mook joins Fundopolis from Weeden & CO. LP, recently acquired by Piper Jaffray, one of the industry’s most highly ranked institutional equities trading firms. With over 30 years of experience in the financial technology sector, Michael is passionate about making crowdfunding more accessible to the general population through the use of next-generation technology, including blockchain.
“By shifting our focus to the community aspect of equity crowdfunding, we unlock the ability to tap into a treasure trove of opportunity for local businesses,” said Michael Mook, CEO of Fundopolis. “With the launch of our platform, any individual will be able to invest and support the local businesses they are passionate about, through a seamless user experience. I am excited to assume this new role as CEO, and help Fundopolis make Main Street’s goals a reality.”
To learn more about Fundopolis and to become one of its citizens, please visit: https://www.fundopolis.com/
About Fundopolis
Fundopolis empowers individuals and communities to invest in and support the small businesses they love. By placing intuitive technology and services in the hands of business owners, Fundopolis helps to fund their growth and manage the full funding lifecycle, all while cultivating deeper relationships with their customers. To learn more visit https://www.fundopolis.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005475/en/
