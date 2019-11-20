Amobee Partners with LiveRamp’s IdentityLink to Enhance Targeting and Measurement for Advertisers

|By Business Wire
Amobee, a global advertising technology company, today announced a partnership with LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP)—the trusted platform that makes data accessible and meaningful—to expand Amobee’s identity solution with deterministic-based, privacy-compliant marketing by integrating LiveRamp’s IdentityLink™. The alliance also dramatically enhances Amobee’s Audience Segment Builder, which is among the most comprehensive cross-screen targeting solutions in the industry.
Together, Amobee and LiveRamp will create unique opportunities for advertisers to reach addressable audiences at scale and effectively measure ROI utilizing Amobee’s next generation, converged advertising platform, including its industry-leading demand side platform (DSP) and data management platform (DMP). Leveraging LiveRamp’s people-based identity graph—the largest omnichannel graph on the open internet—Amobee will boost its identity solution and enable marketers to buy inventory on a deterministic-based anonymous ID to reach consumers across converged media.
The offering further extends Amobee’s device graph to include IdentityLink™ for Connected TV (CTV) and—combined with Amobee’s comprehensive data marketplace—provides brands and agencies with additional data activation opportunities, bringing efficiency and seamless integration to media agencies navigating advertising’s fastest-growing video channel. Amobee’s CTV solution provides marketers with sophisticated audience-based planning technology in order to efficiently meet key performance indicators, manage new business and streamline technical complexities they face in a converging world.
“It’s essential for advertisers to connect directly with consumers, not cookies, and develop one-to-one relationships across screens to deliver impactful messaging that resonates,” says Bryan Everett, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Amobee. “Amobee’s ability to utilize IdentityLink as part of Amobee’s overall identity solution will help advertisers in all verticals solve for frequency capping, targeting and attribution with meaningful, anonymized people-based marketing that ensures transparency, independent measurement and reporting.”
“Brands are very focused on making a direct connection with their consumers; they spend a lot of time building consumer journeys and looking at behaviors, but that means nothing if it can’t be activated against,” says Autumn White, Executive Vice President of Digital and Managing Partner at Horizon Media. “Moving away from cookie-based solutions and creating that one-to-one match is key; we’re very excited to test Amobee’s ability to map IdentityLink back to their larger solutions. This is the next step in building the relationship between brand and consumer with relevant messaging and frequency management.”
Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester New Wave™: Cross-Channel Video Advertising Platforms report, Amobee’s new Converged ID solution allows advertisers to reach the maximum number of consumers and households, creating a desired audience for precision targeting across devices as well as enhanced frequency capping at the deterministic level instead of device-level. It also helps with targeting beyond cookies with unique identifiers across all devices and helps marketers leverage the convergence of linear TV, CTV and digital within campaigns.
“Our partnership with Amobee signifies our commitment to upholding a neutral, collaborative ecosystem -- helping marketers pull together disconnected data silos so they can deliver more personalized experiences to their customers, wherever their customers interact,” says Travis Clinger, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at LiveRamp. “Identity is the connective tissue that powers omnichannel targeting and measurement for marketers. Coupled with our Authenticated Traffic Solution, we are providing end-to-end addressability for inventory across display (including cookie-less), mobile and CTV.”
Unique to Amobee, the alliance also brings LiveRamp’s brand datasets and select third-party partners into Amobee’s Audience Segment Builder priced as a percent of media spend, featuring purchase history, online intent, in-market attributes, geolocation, demographics, behavioral data and more. The combined segments deliver cost-efficient performance at scale. At last, advertisers can break down barriers and converge social, CTV, and digital video channels to gain a heightened understanding of reach and frequency at the audience-level.
About Amobee
The world’s leading independent advertising platform, Amobee empowers brands, agencies and broadcasters with advertising solutions for the converging world. Amobee’s platform provides end-to-end campaign planning, management and optimization across TV, digital and social media. Through the application of prescriptive AI, proprietary data and advanced analytics, advertisers can now seamlessly orchestrate the consumer journey across converged media and all devices, and eliminate the media overlap and waste which come from traditional media silos. Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world, which reaches more than 675 million mobile subscribers. The company operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit amobee.com or follow @amobee.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp provides the identity platform leveraged by brands and their partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. Powered by its core capabilities in data accessibility, identity, connectivity, and data stewardship, LiveRamp makes it easy to connect the world’s data, people and applications. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.
