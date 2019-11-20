SingleCare Prescription Savings Service Rolls out Drug Basket for Shopping Lowest Prices on Multiple Medications

|By Business Wire
|November 20, 2019 09:07 AM EST
SingleCare®, the free prescription savings service, today announced it has launched a new feature, “Drug Basket,” enabling consumers to conveniently and efficiently access the lowest consolidated prices for all their prescription drugs at nearby pharmacies.
According to research from the Mayo Clinic, more than half of Americans are on two prescription medications and 20 percent take five or more. SingleCare’s Drug Basket is a time and money saving solution for consumers searching for the best price on multiple medications.
“Americans are struggling every day with being able to afford the medications they need to live healthy lives and our goal is to educate them about the fact that they can and should always shop around for the best drug prices," said Rick Bates, co-founder and CEO of RxSense, SingleCare's parent company. “For patients who rely on multiple medications for themselves and their families, SingleCare’s Drug Basket allows them to optimize their pharmacy visits based on convenience in addition to cost.”
How Drug Basket Works
Consumers can visit singlecare.com to search for low prices on multiple prescriptions and add them to their basket using the “Add to your Drug Basket” button. On the Drug Basket page, users can see the lowest total price for all of their medications at local pharmacies, so they can pick up all their medications in one convenient place versus visiting multiple pharmacy locations.
SingleCare also proactively monitors and updates prices, so users don’t need to add medications to the basket each time they return to the site to refill a prescription. Every time a user visits their personal Drug Basket, they will see the latest SingleCare savings, which can be up to 80 percent less than the average cash price.
Drug Price Comparison Charts
SingleCare has also introduced a new drug price comparison chart feature, providing consumers with transparency on the historical cost of prescription drugs over the past 12 months. Now when site users research a drug on SingleCare, they will see a drug description as well as charts that offer insights for SingleCare prices compared to the average cash price for prescriptions. SingleCare also uniquely offers brand versus generic prices for medications across popular pharmacies nationwide.
SingleCare is helping millions of customers save billions on their prescriptions. Through direct contracts with the nation’s largest pharmacies, including CVS, Walmart and Walgreens, SingleCare is able to provide consistently low prices on prescription drugs. Most people don’t realize they can shop for better prices on their medications and save a significant amount of money. SingleCare is saving customers up to 80 percent on their medications compared to the cash price and it's often cheaper than a copay.
About SingleCare
SingleCare® is a free prescription savings service that provides consistently low prices to improve access and adherence to medication. It handles tens of thousands of prescriptions per day and is helping millions of people across the U.S. save a significant amount of money on their prescriptions. Through a combination of innovative technology and direct contracts with pharmacies, SingleCare allows consumers to access prescription savings at pharmacies near them via the mobile app or discount cards available on SingleCare.com. SingleCare partners with the country’s leading pharmacy companies including CVS, Walmart and Walgreens, covering 35,000 pharmacies nationwide. SingleCare is a service of RxSense, a healthcare technology company headquartered in Boston with offices in New York City, greater Philadelphia and West Palm Beach, Fla. For more information, visit singlecare.com or download SingleCare on iOS or Android.
About RxSense
RxSense® is a healthcare technology company developing industry-leading solutions that improve transparency and access to more affordable medications for millions across America. SingleCare® is a free prescription savings service available through its mobile app or discount cards available on singlecare.com that can save consumers up to 80% on their prescriptions. FamilyWize is a prescription savings service that partners with some of the most respected community groups and health care providers in the country, including United Way Worldwide and the American Heart Association. RxSense's transformative enterprise solutions bring transparency, flexibility and efficiency to pharmacy benefit administration, serving pharmacy benefit managers, regional health plans, health systems, third party administrators, new healthcare technology and new healthcare and pharmacy entrants. RxSense’s vertically integrated business, including its own proprietary technology for claims management and adjudication and direct contracts with the nation’s largest pharmacies (including CVS, Walmart and Walgreens), allows it to deliver consistently low prices on prescription drugs to improve the access and adherence to medication for people across America. RxSense is headquartered in Boston with offices in New York City, greater Philadelphia and West Palm Beach, Fla. For more information, visit rxsense.com.
