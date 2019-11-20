World Market Forecasts (2019-2026) for 5G Optical Networking Equipment, by Value & Volume - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 20, 2019 09:44 AM EST
The "Optical Networking Equipment for 5G: Regional & Global Markets: 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The objectives of this five-section report are to identify the business opportunities in the optical networking market in front haul and backhaul for 5G. An additional goal is to quantify these opportunities in both volume and value terms in seven-year forecasts.
The scope of this report covers both front haul and backhaul equipment and the optical cable itself. In both the forecasts and the analysis, the market is segmented further by various protocols, notably WDM, PON, Carrier Ethernet, and SDM. These protocols or types of ports are then segmented by data rate and, in the case of PON, the type of technology that is being used.
There is also a geographical segmentation - globally and regionally. In addition, we examine the prospects for alternatives to fiber optics in the 5G infrastructure. These comprise millimeter radio, microwave radio and free-space optics.
At the core of this report are seven-year forecasts of all the protocols listed above and these are presented in terms of TAM values and shipments. We have analyzed the product/market strategies of leading actors in this space. We also examine appropriate strategies for optical networking and other firms to better penetrate the 5G front haul and backhaul market.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
ES.1 Introductory comments
ES.2 Optical networking protocols for 5G
ES.3 Market data:- TAMs and sales volumes
Optical networking equipment
Fiber Optic Cable
Fronthaul and backhaul market segmentation
ES.4 Players in these markets
Communications Service Providers (CSPs)
Suppliers of Optical Equipment and/or Fiber Cable
Section 1 Introduction
1.1 Why yet another G'?
1.2 The emergence of 5G
1.3 5G Network Slicing
1.4 IoT and IIoT
1.5 Automotive and medical applications
1.6 Frequencies and frequency bands (Spectra)
1.6.1 sub-6 GHz
1.6.2 mmWave
1.6.3 Alternative abbreviations
1.6.4 Bit-Rates
1.7 How will the 5G Infrastructure be Built?
1.8 The need for 5G infrastructure
1.9 Rebuilding the mobile infrastructure for 5G: who is it good for?
1.10 Objectives and scope of this report
1.11 Methodology of report
1.12 Forecast methodology
1.13 Plan of this report
Section 2 Optical Network Protocols for 5G
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM)
Fronthaul and backhaul networks
2.3 Passive optical networking (PON)
Investment rationalization
Revenue creation opportunities
Fronthaul and backhaul networks
2.4 Carrier Ethernet
2.5 Space-division multiplexing (SDM)
2.6 New generations of optical systems
Section 3 Seven-Year Forecast for Optical Networking Equipment Market for 5G
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Definitions and organization of the data and forecasts
3.3 Critiques relating to all the data
3.4 Factors which could upset the TAM data significantly
3.5 Overall (Total) global markets
3.6 Global 5G optical equipment by geographic region
3.7 Global 5G optical equipment by protocol
3.8 5G PON equipment market by geographic region
3.9 5G PON equipment market by type
3.10 5G WDM equipment market by geographic region
3.11 5G WDM equipment market by data rate
3.12 5G SDM equipment market by geographic region
3.13 5G Carrier Ethernet equipment market by geographic region
3.14 5G Fronthaul and Backhaul equipment market by geographic region
3.15 5G Fiber Optic cable market by geographic region
3.16 Key points from this section
Section 4 CSPs and Suppliers of 5G Equipment
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Region 1: North America
4.2.1 Overall aspects
4.2.2 AT&T
4.2.2.1 Company profile
4.2.2.2 Aspects relating to 5G
4.2.2.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
4.2.2.4 Suppliers of fiber cable
4.2.2.5 Target markets
4.2.3 Charter Communications
4.2.3.1 Company profile
4.2.3.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.2.3.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
Samsung
Ericsson
4.2.3.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.2.3.5 Target 5G markets
4.2.4 T-Mobile US
4.2.4.1 Company profile
4.2.4.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.2.4.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
Ericsson
Nokia
4.2.4.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.2.5 Verizon Communications
4.2.5.1 Company profile
4.2.5.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.2.5.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
4.2.5.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.2.5.5 Verizon's key 5G markets
4.3 Region 2: Asia-Pacific (APAC)
4.3.1 Overall aspects
China
4.3.2 China Mobile
4.3.2.1 Company profile
4.3.2.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.3.2.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
Nokia
Huawei
ZTE
Samsung
MediaTek
Ericsson
4.3.2.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.3.2.5 Target 5G markets
4.3.3 China Telecom Corporation Ltd.
4.3.3.1 Company profile
4.3.3.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.3.3.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
Huawei
Nokia
ZTE
4.3.3.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.3.3.5 Target 5G markets
4.3.4 China Unicom
4.3.4.1 Company profile
4.3.4.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.3.4.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
Huawei
ZTE
Nokia
Ericsson
Intel
4.3.4.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.3.4.5 Target 5G markets
Japan
4.3.5 KDDI
4.3.5.1 Company profile
4.3.5.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.3.5.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
Samsung
Ericsson
Nokia
4.3.5.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.3.5.5 Target 5G markets
4.3.6 NTT DoCoMo Inc.
4.3.6.1 Company profile
4.3.6.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.3.6.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
Nokia
Ericsson
Huawei
4.3.6.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.3.6.5 Target 5G markets
4.3.7 SoftBank
4.3.7.1 Company profile
4.3.7.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.3.7.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
Ericsson
Huawei
ZTE
4.3.7.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.3.7.5 Target 5G markets
South Korea
4.3.8 KT Corporation
4.3.8.1 Company profile
4.3.8.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.3.8.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
Ericsson
Samsung
4.3.8.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.3.8.5 Target 5G markets
4.3.9 LG Uplus Corp
4.3.9.1 Company profile
4.3.9.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.3.9.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
Huawei
Ericsson
4.3.9.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.3.9.5 Target 5G markets
4.3.10 SK Telecom
4.3.10.1 Company profile
4.3.10.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.3.10.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
Samsung
Nokia
Intel & SK Telecom
4.3.10.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.3.10.5 Target 5G markets
4.4 Region 3: Europe
4.4.1 Overall aspects
France
4.4.2 Orange
4.4.2.1 Company Profile
4.4.2.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.4.2.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
Ericsson
Nokia
Samsung and Cisco
4.4.2.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.4.2.5 Target 5G markets
Spain
4.4.3 Telefnica
4.4.3.1 Company profile
4.4.3.1.1 O2 Company profile
4.4.3.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.4.3.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
Huawei
Nokia
4.4.3.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.4.3.5 Target 5G markets
UK
4.4.4 British Telecom (including EE)(BT Group plc)
4.4.4.1 Company profile of EE
4.4.4.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.4.4.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
4.4.4.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.4.4.5 Target 5G markets
4.4.4.6 Boundless Networks
4.4.5 Three UK (3)
4.4.5.1 Company profile
4.4.5.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.4.5.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
4.4.5.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.4.5.5 Target 5G markets
4.4.6 Vodafone Group plc
4.4.6.1 Company profile
4.4.6.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead
4.4.6.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment
Ericsson
Nokia
Qualcomm
4.4.6.4 Fiber cable suppliers
4.4.6.5 Target 5G markets
Section 5 Optical Networking for 5G Fronthaul and Backhaul: Technologies and Suppliers
5.1 Introduction: Optical Role in the Successor to CPRI
5.2 Challenges to fiber-based 5G infrastructure from mmWave, Microwave and free-space optical (FSO) transmission
5.3 Suppliers of Optical Equipment and Fiber Cable for 5G Backhaul/Fronthaul : Products and Alliances
5.3.1 Ciena Corporation (US)
5.3.1.1 Company Profile
5.3.1.2 5G products
5.3.1.3 Alliances regarding 5G
5.3.1.4 Research perspectives on Ciena
5.3.2 Ericsson (Sweden)
5.3.2.1 Company profile
5.3.2.2 Ericsson's 5G products
5.3.2.3 Ericsson's Alliances regarding 5G
5.3.2.4 Research perspectives on Ericsson
5.3.3 Furukawa Electric Company (Japan)
5.3.3.1 Company profile
5.3.3.2 Fiber optics products
5.3.4 Huawei
5.3.4.1 Company profile
5.3.4.2 5G products
5.3.4.3 Alliances regarding 5G
5.3.4.4 Research perspectives on Huawei
5.3.5 Infinera
5.3.5.1 Company profile
5.3.5.2 5G products
5.3.5.3 Alliances regarding 5G
5.3.5.4 Research perspectives on Infinera
5.3.6 Nokia Corporation (Finland)
5.3.6.1 Company profile
5.3.6.2 5G products
5.3.6.3 Alliances regarding 5G
5.3.6.4 Research perspectives on Nokia
5.3.7 ZTE Corporation (China)
5.3.7.1 Company profile
5.3.7.2 5G products
5.3.7.3 Alliances regarding 5G
5.3.7.4 Research perspectives on ZTE
5.3.8 CommScope
5.3.8.1 Company profile
5.3.8.2 Fiber-optics products
5.3.9 Corning (USA)
5.3.9.1 Company profile
5.3.9.2 Fiber-optic cable products
5.3.10 Fujikura Ltd (Japan)
5.3.10.1 Company profile
5.3.10.2 Fiber-optic cable products
5.3.11 Nexans (France)
5.3.11.1 Company profile
5.3.11.2 Fiber-optic cable products
5.3.12 OFS
5.3.13 Prysmian Group (Italy)
5.3.13.1 Company profile
5.3.13.2 Fiber-optic cable products
5.3.14 Sterlite Technologies (India)
5.3.14.1 Company profile
5.3.14.2 Fiber-optic products
5.3.15 Sumitomo Electric Lightwave (SEL: Japan)
5.3.15.1 Company profile
5.3.15.2 Fiber-optic products
5.3.16 Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company(YOFC)
5.3.16.1 Company profile
5.3.16.2 Fiber-optic products
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49ee74
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005574/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT