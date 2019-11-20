¿Cuatro GRATIS? T-Mobile tiene una gran oferta de iPhone por cuenta suya para el Magenta Friday

|By Business Wire
|
|November 20, 2019 09:45 AM EST
¡Un mundo de ofertas! Hoy, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) anunció incluso más ofertas navideñas para que los clientes puedan terminar con sus compras antes de que comience la locura de las fiestas. A partir del Magenta Friday, el 22 de noviembre —es decir, una semana antes del Black Friday—, los clientes de T-Mobile podrán llevarse teléfonos iPhone por cuenta suya ¡para toda la familia! Como lo oyes... un regalo de T-Mobile para ti. Después de 24 meses, los clientes habrán pagado tan solo el impuesto a las ventas para hasta CUATRO iPhone 11 o iPhone XR. Y, como si eso fuera poco, también podrán aprovechar las ofertas de iPhone 8, Apple Watch y mucho más.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia.
iPhone 11 (Photo: Business Wire)
iPhone por cuenta nuestra
A partir de este viernes, los clientes nuevos y actuales de T-Mobile podrán obtener el iPhone 11 o el iPhone XR por cuenta suya, o aprovechar hasta $700 de descuento en el iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro o iPhone 11 Pro Max con créditos en la factura mensual al activar una línea nueva con servicio de voz en un plan tarifario elegible e intercambiar un iPhone elegible. Y tenemos excelentes noticias para los que tienen más de un fanático de los iPhone en su lista de regalos: con esta oferta, los clientes de T-Mobile pueden llevarse ¡hasta CUATRO modelos de iPhone por cuenta suya! ADEMÁS, con el plan Essentials obtienen cuatro líneas con llamadas, textos y datos a alta velocidad ilimitados por solo $30 por línea al mes con AutoPago. Eso significa que los clientes pueden obtener cuatro líneas por $30 por línea al mes, más impuestos y cargos, Y TAMBIÉN cuatro iPhone 11 por cuenta suya. ¡Así todos celebran a lo grande!
Y con un nuevo iPhone en el plan Essentials, los clientes obtienen también mensajes de texto ilimitados en más de 210 países y destinos. Además, tienen acceso al mejor servicio al cliente de la telefonía móvil con un exclusivo Equipo de Expertos, la mejor protección contra fraude gratis de la industria para combatir las llamadas automatizadas, además de regalos y descuentos semanales con T-Mobile Tuesdays.
Ofertas y más ofertas
Asimismo, los clientes de T-Mobile pueden llevarse un iPhone 8 por cuenta suya o hasta $450 de descuento en un
iPhone 8 Plus con créditos en la factura mensual al activar una línea nueva con servicio de voz en un plan tarifario elegible e intercambiar un iPhone elegible.
Pero espera... porque aún hay más. Los clientes del Un-carrier también pueden adquirir un Apple Watch Series 3 o 5 y obtener $200 de descuento en el segundo, con créditos en la factura mensual, al unirse a T-Mobile y activar ambos relojes, o al agregar una línea para el reloj en un plan elegible existente.
La red ampliada de T-Mobile
T-Mobile cuenta con su señal más nueva y poderosa de 600 MHz, y funciona en el iPhone 11 y XR. Ninguna señal llega más lejos ni es más confiable. En tan solo los últimos tres años, T-Mobile agregó más de 1,000,000 de millas cuadradas de nueva cobertura LTE, lo cual supone un área más grande que los 26 estados al este del río Mississippi. Al mismo tiempo, El Un-carrier agregó 25,000 sitios y torres celulares, y contrató a más de 3,000 ingenieros. El resultado: una red que cubre a 326 millones de personas, es decir, a casi todos los habitantes del país. El Un-carrier ha invertido billones de dólares para hacer realidad este emprendimiento, y ahora T-Mobile se apresta a lanzar la primera red 5G nacional el 6 de diciembre.
Las ofertas del Magenta Friday de T-Mobile comienzan el viernes 22 de noviembre. Para obtener más información sobre todas las ofertas del Un-carrier, visita https://es.t-mobile.com/offers/deals-hub.
Durante los períodos de congestión, los clientes del plan Essentials podrían notar velocidades más lentas en comparación con otros clientes; las velocidades se reducirán incluso más si usan más de 50 GB al mes. Ofertas por tiempo limitado; sujetas a cambio. Ofertas de los teléfonos con 24 créditos en la factura con contrato de financiamiento: si cancelas tu línea antes de recibir los 24 créditos, deberás pagar el saldo restante (p. ej., $699.99 por un iPhone 11 o $1,099.99 por un iPhone 11 Pro Max); si cancelas tu cuenta, llámanos antes para pagar el saldo en cuotas mensuales con descuento (oferta válida solo para smartphones). El impuesto sobre el precio, antes de los créditos, se paga al momento de la compra. Para clientes con buena calificación crediticia. Si cancelaste líneas en los últimos 90 días, reactívalas primero. Se podría requerir tarjeta SIM de $10 y cargo de $20 por asistencia o por los cambios de aparato, ya sea en las tiendas o en llamadas al servicio al cliente. Para recibir los créditos, la cuenta deberá estar activa y al corriente; el proceso podría demorar 2 ciclos de facturación desde el intercambio del aparato. No puede combinarse con algunas ofertas o descuentos (Carrier Freedom).
iPhone por cuenta nuestra: hasta $700 con créditos en la factura según la elegibilidad del teléfono de intercambio (los intercambios de iPhone 8, 8+, X, XR, XS o XS Max reciben el valor máximo). Apple Watch: para recibir los créditos, se requiere mantener un servicio DIGITS para Apple Watch en ambos relojes. Plan Essentials: más impuestos y cargos; los impuestos pueden agregar entre un 4% y un 38% a tu factura. Seis líneas como máximo. 600 MHz: se requiere aparato compatible. Ninguna señal es más confiable (en alcance y penetración) que la señal de 600 MHz.
Acerca de T-Mobile US, Inc.
Como El Un-carrier de EE.UU., T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) está redefiniendo la forma en que los consumidores y las empresas adquieren los servicios de telefonía móvil por medio de liderazgo en la innovación de productos y servicios. Nuestra avanzada red nacional 4G LTE brinda experiencias excepcionales de servicio móvil a 84.2 millones de clientes que no están dispuestos a transigir en calidad y en valor. Con sede en Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US presta servicios a través de sus subsidiarias y opera sus marcas emblemáticas, T-Mobile y Metro by T-Mobile. Para obtener más información, visita http://es.t-mobile.com
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005576/es/
