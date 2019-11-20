Global 5G Market Data & Forecasts 2019-2026: Market Highlights, Technology Status, Player Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 20, 2019 09:53 AM EST
The "Global 5G Report - Technology Status, Players (Including Profiles), Forecasts & Market Data for 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The culmination of around seven months of intensive research - including the important closely-related topics of 4G LTE, the IoT and the IIoT
This report provides global and regional coverage (7 regions) including 5G activities that are profiled for 76 countries. Data in this report indicates that the Middle East and South America are increasingly important regions as well as the more familiar countries such as China, South Korea, the UK and the USA. The report provides an update of technology status, players (including profiles), 2019-2026 forecasts for cell sites (C-RAN/small cells) and market data down to RF module level. C-RAN stands for a cloud-based radio access network.
For the year 2020 the total global market for 5G C-RAN RF modems well exceeds US$100M - and grows rapidly through the 2020s.
The report's main emphasis is on sub-6 GHz because this lower 5G frequency band has the major momentum worldwide. However, some data on millimeter-wave systems is also included. Profiles include 32 Tier 1 and Tier 2 communications service providers (CSPs) as well as equipment suppliers. There are a total of 69 Figures - mostly comprising column charts showing annual forecasts from 2019 through 2026. Most forecasts include volumes as well as monetary data (in US$).
Examples of interesting results:
- North America overtakes China during the early-1990s;
- The MEA region (notably Bahrain, Israel, Qatar and the U.A.E.) grows in importance over the forecast period.
Important driving factors leading to the requirement for faster and more agile communications (5G) include the following:
- The almost insatiable appetite for ever-faster communications;
- Owning or renting the latest gadget - fashion - one-upmanship (the latest smartphone);
- The growth in the Internet of Things (the IoT, especially the IIoT);
- Automotive applications, including autonomous vehicles: - the absolute need for very low latency (down to << 1ms);
- Medical applications which are of course absolutely critical because life and death situations are ever-present and near-immediate reactions are necessary;
- It is however important to appreciate that in theory at least national and even personal security could potentially be compromised using any vendor's base station technology (surveillance).
Market Highlights
Nowadays the great majority of 5G networks operate using sub-6GHz (i.e. at microwave) frequencies. And this will probably continue well into the future. How has this become possible? There are two overall major reasons:
- Important software (and associated digital) developments;
- Massive-input, massive-output technology (mMIMO).
It is not necessary for the user of this report to understand any further details about these technological developments.
Various countries are adopting different frequency channels for the ubiquitous sub-6GHz 5G networks.
mmWave frequencies are used for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) otherwise known as Fixed Wireless Broadband (FWB) systems.
In the research towards this report, a total of 76 countries were investigated in terms of their 5G stance and plans as well as their economic status. Brief, terse, profiles have been generated for each country. Also shipments data were deduced for at least 73 of these countries - leading to the annual 2019-2026 forecasting of such data for the following seven geographic regions:
- APAC (strictly Asia, Pacific and China - although China is brought out separately)
- China
- Eastern Europe
- MEA (Middle East & Africa)
- North America
- South America
- Western Europe
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
ES.1 Driving Factors Leading to 5G
ES.2 Frequency Bands
ES.3 Countries and Geographic Regions
ES.4 Communications Service Providers (CSPs)
ES.5 Suppliers of Major 5G Equipment and RF Modems
ES.6 Total Addressable Markets (TAMs) for RF Modems going into Small-Cells
ES.7 Total Addressable Markets (TAMs) for RF Modems going into C-RAN Cells
ES.8 5G Smartphones
ES.9 mmWave 5G
ES.10 Other 5G-Related Technologies & Longer-Term Developments
ES.10.1 Fiber-Optics
ES.10.2 Satellite Communications (SATCOM)
ES.10.3 6G
Section 1 Introduction
1.1 Why yet another G'?
1.2 The emergence of 5G
1.3 5G Network Slicing
1.4 IoT and IIoT Take-Up and Markets
1.5 Automotive and medical applications
1.6 The 4G Scenario
Section 2 Frequency Allocations, Bandwidths & Bit-Rates
2.1 Frequencies and Frequency Bands (Spectra)
2.1.1 sub-6GHz
2.1.2 mmWave
2.1.3 Alternative abbreviations
2.1.4 Bit-Rates
Section 3 Country-by-Country Details (2019)
3.1 African Countries
3.2 Azerbaijan
3.3 Belarus
3.4 Bosnia-Herzegovina
3.5 Bulgaria
3.6 Croatia
3.7 Czech Republic
3.8 Estonia
3.9 Georgia
3.10 Hungary
3.11 Kazakhstan
3.12 Latvia
3.13 Lithuania
3.14 Romania
3.15 Russian Federation
3.16 Serbia
3.17 Slovakia
3.18 Slovenia
3.19 Tajikistan
3.20 Ukraine
3.21 Uzbekistan
3.22 Bahrain
3.23 India
3.24 Iran
3.25 Israel
3.26 Kuwait
3.27 Oman
3.28 Qatar
3.29 Saudi Arabia
3.30 Turkey
3.31 United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.)
3.32 Canada
3.33 Mexico
3.34 U.S.A.
3.35 Australia
3.36 China
3.37 Hong Kong
3.38 Indonesia
3.39 Japan
3.40 Malaysia
3.41 Philippines
3.42 New Zealand
3.43 Singapore
3.44 South Korea
3.45 Taiwan
3.46 Thailand
3.47 Vietnam
3.48 Argentina
3.49 Bolivia
3.50 Brazil
3.51 Chile
3.52 Columbia
3.53 Ecuador
3.54 Nicaragua
3.55 Peru
3.56 Uruguay
3.57 Austria
3.58 Belgium
3.59 Denmark
3.60 Finland
3.61 France
3.62 Germany
3.63 Greece
3.64 Iceland
3.65 Ireland
3.66 Italy
3.67 Netherlands
3.68 Norway
3.69 Portugal
3.70 Spain
3.71 Sweden
3.72 Switzerland
3.73 United Kingdom (U.K.)
Section 4 Profiles of Selected CSPs
4.1 A1 Telekom Austria Group
4.2 América Móvil
4.3 Asia Pacific Telecom
4.4 AT&T
4.5 Bell Canada
4.6 Bouygues Telecom
4.7 British Telecom (BT Group plc)
4.8 Cambridge Communications Systems Ltd.
4.9 Charter Communications
4.10 China Mobile
4.11 China Telecom
4.12 China Unicom
4.13 Deutsche Telekom
4.14 Elisa Oyj
4.15 Etisalat
4.16 Grupo Clarín
4.17 KDDI
4.18 KT Corporation
4.19 LG Uplus Corp.
4.20 MTN Group
4.21 NTT DoCoMo
4.22 NuRAN Wireless, Inc.
4.23 Ooredoo
4.24 Rain Company
4.25 Rakuten, Inc.
4.26 Reliance Jio
4.27 Singtel (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.)
4.28 SK Telecom
4.29 Softbank
4.30 Sprint Nextel Corporation
4.31 Telefónica
4.32 Telenor Group
4.33 Telia Company
4.34 Telstra Corporation Limited
4.35 Telus
4.36 Three UK (3)
4.37 TIM SpA
4.38 Turkcell
4.39 U.S. Cellular
4.40 VEON Ltd
4.41 Verizon Communications
4.42 Vodafone Group plc
Section 5 Profiles of Selected Equipment (and Small Cell) Suppliers
5.1 Radio Access Networks (RAN)
5.2 Players
5.2.1 Accelleran NV
5.2.2 ADTRAN
5.2.3 Affirmed Networks
5.2.4 Airspan Networks
5.2.5 Casa Systems
5.2.6 Ceragon Networks
5.2.7 Cisco Systems
5.2.8 Comba
5.2.9 CommScope
5.2.10 Contela
5.2.11 Dasan Zhone Solutions
5.2.12 Ip.access
5.2.13 JMA Wireless
5.2.14 NEC Corporation
5.2.15 NetNumber
5.2.16 Parallel Wireless
5.2.17 RAD
5.2.18 Siae Microelettronica
5.2.19 Sivers IMA, Blu Wireless Technology and Fujiura
5.2.20 Spider Cloud Wireless/Corning(Principal 5G Equipment OEMs):
5.2.21 Ericsson
5.2.22 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
5.2.23 Nokia Corporation
5.2.24 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
Section 6 Profiles of Selected 5G RF Modem Suppliers
6.1 Overview
6.2 Profiles of the Selected 5G RF Modem Suppliers
6.2.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
6.2.2 Intel, Inc.
6.2.3 MediaTek
6.2.4 Qualcomm, Inc.
6.2.5 Samsung
6.2.6 Sierra Wireless
6.2.7 Skyworks Solutions
Section 7 Overall Methodology for 5G Technology Forecasts
7.1.1 Individual Countries
7.1.2 Regions
7.2 Critiques Relating to all the Data
7.2.1 Comments Regarding all the Data
7.2.2 Factors which could Upset the Data Significantly
Section 8 5G Sub-6GHz Base Station Forecasts to 2026
8.1 Methodology
8.2 Total (Global) and Regional forecasts for C-RAN Base Stations
8.3 Average Unit Prices and Trends for RF Modems
8.4 Monetary Forecasts (TAMs) for RF Modems into C-RAN Base Stations
8.5 Total (Global) and Regional Forecasts - Small Cell Base Stations
8.6 Average Unit Prices and Trends for RF Modems
8.7 Monetary Forecasts (TAMs) for RF Modems into Small-Cell Base Stations
Section 9 5G (Sub-6GHz) Smartphone Forecasts to 2026
9.1 Methodology
9.2 Total (Global) and Regional forecasts for 5G Smartphones
9.3 Average Unit Prices and Trends for Smartphones
9.4 Monetary Forecasts (TAMs) for 5G Smartphones
Section 10 mmWave 5G Forecasts to 2026 (Annual Expenditures)
10.1 Methodology
10.2 Total (Global) and Regional Forecasts
Section 11 Other 5G-Related Technologies & Longer-Term Developments
11.1 Fiber-Optics
11.2 Satellite Communications (SATCOM)
11.3 6G
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91fjvp
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005580/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT