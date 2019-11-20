WekaIO Unveils WIN, a Global Partner Program

|By Business Wire
|
November 20, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SC19 — WekaIO™, the innovation leader in high-performance, scalable file storage for data-intensive applications, today formally launched the WekaIO Innovation Network™ (WIN), a global partner program that empowers partners to solve customers’ biggest data-intensive challenges. WIN equips partners with modern storage architecture solutions, technical expertise, and an enhanced value proposition that includes acceleration of data to technical computing GPU resources for breakthrough performance.
The WIN program provides partners with access to the Weka File System (WekaFS™), which offers a storage infrastructure that accelerates the most demanding workloads in the datacenter. The unique value of WIN is a partner ecosystem that delivers validated and trusted solutions that meet the performance demands of next-generation applications, ultimately solving customer challenges across industries.
WIN is a comprehensive program that delivers the resources partners need to be successful. Extensive training is provided, and there are significant opportunities with deal registration to grow top-line revenue. With four tiers (Innovator, Leader, Accelerator, and Catalyst), the WIN program creates an environment for partners to further grow their Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) practices and competencies. Each tier level unlocks additional benefits, ranging from partner portal access and sales training to co-branded campaigns, a dedicated account manager, and engineering solutions testing, amongst others.
WIN partners benefit from important privileges, including:
- Co-Marketing Support: Weka has dedicated resources to work with partners on joint marketing events that raise awareness and drive demand for software-defined storage solutions. Eligible partners have access to MDF funds to help with demand generation activities and field events.
- Technical Support: WIN partners have access to WekaIO's highly praised technical support team.
- Online Partner Portal: A new online portal is available to all WIN partners with sales tools, training, turn-key campaigns, deal registration, and much more.
The WekaIO partner and technology ecosystem provides partners with the resources needed to deliver solutions to customer problems that are clearly differentiated from the existing NAS, NVMEoF, and parallel file systems they might have in place.
WIN lets partners sell higher-margin solutions, contributing to profitability from the outset. WekaFS for high performance, demanding, data-intensive workloads can further enhance margins on total customer solutions by generating a recurring revenue stream through a subscription-based pricing model.
Supporting Quotes
Andrew Perry, vice president of OEM sales, WekaIO
“Rapid advancements in application and compute technology have given rise to AI, machine learning and other high-performance workloads becoming mainstream. WekaIO has built key relationships with OEM and channel partners that offer a differentiator in scale-out solutions. WekaIO has been most successful in areas that push beyond the limits of traditional or legacy solutions—opening new lines of revenue for partners.”
William Wu, vice president of product marketing and management, Penguin Computing
WIN Innovator Partner
“In today’s digital economy, data is highly valued because of its role in powering AI and machine learning solutions. With Frostbyte™ Storage powered by WekaFS, Penguin Computing has successfully deployed petabyte-scale storage components attached to current offerings in high-performance computing (HPC), AI/ML, and converged HPC and AI solutions.”
Al Chien, president, Dasher Technologies
WIN Leader Partner
“WekaIO delivers a product that really stands alone in its performance and ROI to customers. As a WIN Leader partner, we have seen immediate sales engagements and collaboration with the WekaIO channel and field sales team.”
Kevin Rhone, senior partner consultant, Enterprise Strategy Group
“We applaud WekaIO’s WIN program—a straightforward program that accelerates time to market for partners and helps them create deeper conversations with customers on AI. ESG has evaluated the WekaIO software and determined that it delivers high performance at any scale, with operational simplicity and flexible deployment models, which helps partners maximize revenue while providing customer value.”
Mat Gruen, senior director of channel sales, WekaIO
“The future is bright for WIN. Soon, we will have competencies for AI, machine learning, HPC, and analytics. We will also be announcing reference architectures and solutions for increased selling success while also profiling specializations in verticals to align go-to-market strategies.”
Charla Bunton-Johnson, global director, partner and field marketing, WekaIO
“WekaIO is 100% channel-focused, and we have a dedicated channel sales and marketing team working to build up and scale through-partners sales. Our goal is to evolve the WIN program to meet the enablement and program needs of our partners while delivering a differentiated high-performance storage feature set to customers that will transform their data into value for their business.”
For more information on the WekaIO Innovation Network, go to https://www.weka.io/partners/ or email us at [email protected].
Additional resources:
- WIN Global Partner Program
- Top 5 Reason to Partner with WekaIO
- WIN Portal
- CRN Women of the Channel Award 2019
- CRN Emerging Vendor Award 2019, Data Center
- WekaIO Channel Leader Named One of CRN’s “100 People You Don’t Know But Should”
About WekaIO
WekaIO helps companies manage, scale, and futureproof their data center so they can solve big problems. WekaIO has built the world’s fastest shared and parallel file system on new architecture optimized for NVMe-flash and leapfrogs legacy storage infrastructures by delivering the best performance density at any scale, at a fraction of the cost. With the most flexible deployment models, the WekaFS storage software is a modern file system designed to meet the demands of modern workloads with the most I/O-intensive and extreme technical computing requirements.
