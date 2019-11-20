Harvey Nash’s Anna Frazzetto Again Earns Spot on SIA’s Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List

|By Business Wire
Anna Frazzetto has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2019 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list for the second consecutive year. This list represents the most influential women of the workforce solutions and staffing industry around the world. As the Chief Digital Technology Officer and President of Technology Solutions of Harvey Nash Inc., Frazzetto leads the company’s global consulting, offshoring, managed services and outsourcing solutions.
As the National Chair of ARA, a non-profit aspiring to Attract, Retain and Advance women in technology, she is dedicated to the advancement of women in IT. She mentors younger professionals, and says her efforts of helping others gain confidence and advance in their careers are among the more important achievements of her professional career.
“Particularly in the IT talent solutions space, there’s a gender disparity in management, making it critically important to support a diverse leadership suite,” said Frazzetto. “It’s hard to be the only woman in the room, much less at the executive table. I applaud the women on this list that have fought for their seat at the table, and encourage more to take the initiative to secure their spot.”
In addition to serving as an active voice of ARA, she is regularly asked to speak at industry events, and most recently was part of the keynote and other panels at the annual TechServe Alliance Conference & Tradeshow.
Frazzetto is a regular contributor to CIO.com, authoring the column “CDO at the Center” and sharing her digital strategy and talent development expertise in areas including data analytics, Cloud, AI, social and mobile technology. She is also a member of Forbes Technology Council, providing her insights on global IT outsourcing trends and best practices. Frazzetto is the host of her own podcast, “Walk The Tech Talk,” and is scheduled to record her 20th episode before the end of the year.
“The women named to this year’s Global Power 150 list play an important role in bringing value to the workforce solutions ecosystem, elevating not only the bottom line for their organizations but lifting up their teams through a passionate focus on employee development and creation of positive and inclusive cultures in which talent thrives,” said Subadhra Sriram, Editor and Publisher, Media Products, at SIA.
For the full 2019 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list, click here.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
About Harvey Nash Inc.
Harvey Nash Inc. is the North American division of the Harvey Nash Group, a global professional recruitment firm and IT outsourcing service provider. Harvey Nash has helped over half the world’s leading companies recruit, source and manage the highly skilled talent they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive, global and technology-driven world. With 2,500 employees in 36 locations across Europe, Asia and North America, Harvey Nash has the reach and resources of a global organization, and it fosters a culture of innovation and agility that empowers all employees across the world to respond to constantly changing client needs. Harvey Nash works with clients, both big and small, to deliver a portfolio of services: IT recruitment, IT outsourcing/offshoring and executive search. To learn more, please visit www.harveynashusa.com. Follow us: www.twitter.com/harveynashusa and www.facebook.com/harveynashusa.
