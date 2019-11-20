UTAG Develops Interactive Video Game for Massive Dreamforce Event

|By Business Wire
|
November 20, 2019 10:02 AM EST
Learn playing. A basic concept at childhood that, often, we forget when we grow up. Knowing that games help understand complex concepts, UTAG, a tech-driven communications company that understood how to tailor and optimize each strategy to today’s algorithm’s based world, developed different quizzes in video games so that people who attend the Dreamforce event can understand the diverse services offered by Salesforce.
Starting on Tuesday November 19th, at the Moscone Center of San Francisco, California, is taking place the massive Dreamforce event, organized by Salesforce. The host’s goal is that whoever assists the event understands how Salesforce makes its clients’ processes more efficient. Dreamforce is a 4-day event that conglomerates think leaders, pioneers of the industry and thousands of experts to receive inspiration and entertainment. Considered one of the biggest and more important tech events in the world, with more than 2,700 sessions and speakers such as former US-President Barack Obama and the famous actress Emilia Clarke, known as Khaleesi mother of the Dragons at Game of Thrones.
“Being able to capture attention of thousands of people that attend the Moscone Center was not an easy task. Possibilities are almost unlimited. We had to provide information in an entertaining way and to keep the story-telling style of the client. Along with the well-known agency GPJ we developed a quiz video game that provides information to the user about the industry. It is just the beginning and we can already assure that it is a successful activation,” said Flor Palazzolo, Chief Business Development Officer at UTAG.
About UTAG
UTAG is a tech-driven communications company that provides efficient communication solutions. Based in Buenos Aires and Miami, it has a clear vision of the market, diversifying in Latin America and the competitive American market. Among its clients are Salesforce, Amerant Bank, Nike, PepsiCo. and Marriott. It’s looking to expand its capabilities as a company that generates products and develops technology solutions to accelerate the processes in the digital media and communication landscape. For more information please click here: www.utag.io
About George P. Johnson
George P. Johnson is one of the most important event agencies in the world. It is part of the group Project Worldwide, a global independent net of agencies with more than 2,000 employees all over the world. It worked with companies such as Facebook, IBM, Capcom, among other tech companies all over the world.
