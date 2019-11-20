Amplify Your Adventure With the New Ikon Pass Mobile App for Winter 19/20

|By Business Wire
November 20, 2019
The new Ikon Pass mobile app is available now in app stores, expanding the on-mountain experience for skiers and riders at 41 global Ikon Pass destinations.
The new Ikon Pass app is designed to help Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass holders get the most out of their pass and enhance a day on the mountain. The app is free and available for download in the U.S. Apple App store and the U.S. Google Play Store and will function at all 41 Ikon Pass destinations around the globe.
“As we enter the second season of the Ikon Pass, we are excited to offer Ikon Pass holders an app to enhance their experience on the mountain as they visit any of our 41 destinations around the globe,” said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer, Alterra Mountain Company. “The app is a new outlet for the Ikon Pass community to engage with our destinations and other pass holders.”
The Ikon Pass app offers several active functions such as track on-mountain stats, view leaderboards, find your location on destination trail maps, create friend groups and more. Click here for a demonstration.
Manage Your Ikon Pass: The app displays the Ikon Pass holder’s number of days skied, destinations visited, access days used and remaining, friends and family vouchers used and remaining, and more.
Track Stats & Leaderboards: The Ikon Pass app allows skiers and riders to track lifts, trails, distance, hours, vertical feet, max speed, altitude, and difficulty of trails skied themselves and against the entire Ikon Pass community. The leaderboard shows the top 25 guests based on days, lifts and vertical feet for each Ikon Pass destination and can be sorted by day, week, month, and the entire season.
Friend Groups: Ikon Pass holders can create groups of friends and find their mountain locations on the live map and send in-app chat messages. After a day on the mountain, an email is sent with summary stats and friend group leaders.
Destination Information: Snow reports, live cams, weather updates, interactive trail maps with find your location services.
“The new Ikon Pass app is powered by over a dozen different data and system connections,” said Ellen Lee, SVP, Digital Marketing & Experience. “This combined technology creates a digital companion to assist Ikon Pass holders as they navigate their entire visit. One of the coolest features is that the app can compile stats for your season and enable you to compare them and see where you stack up against the entire Ikon Pass community.”
The Ikon Pass unlocks adventure with access to 41 iconic winter destinations across the Americas, Switzerland, Japan, Australia and New Zealand and is a collaboration of industry leaders – Alterra Mountain Company, Aspen Skiing Company, Boyne Resorts, POWDR, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, SkiBig3, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Taos Ski Valley, Sugarbush Resort, Zermatt, Thredbo, Mt Buller, Niseko United, Valle Nevado, and NZ Ski. Each demonstrates integrity, character and independence that is reflected in their mountains and guests.
Ikon Pass Stats
Destinations: 41
Continents: 5
States: 12
Canadian Provinces: 4
Total Acres: 84,385
Trails: 4,857
Lifts: 719
*Does not include CMH stats
The Ikon Pass is available now at www.ikonpass.com.
About Ikon Pass
The Ikon Pass is the new standard in season passes, connecting the most iconic mountains across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Chile, delivering authentic, memorable snow adventures. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks access to a community of diverse destinations to ski and ride, including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Stratton, Killington and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Boyne Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Cypress Mountain in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, and Snowbird in Utah; Zermatt in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the world’s largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information on the Ikon Pass, visit www.ikonpass.com.
About Alterra Mountain Company
Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 14 iconic year-round destinations, including the world’s largest heli-ski operation, offering the Ikon Pass, the new standard in season passes. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real estate development, food and beverage, retail and service businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with destinations across the continent, Alterra Mountain Company is rooted in the spirit of the mountains and united by a passion for outdoor adventure. Alterra Mountain Company’s family of diverse playgrounds spans six U.S. states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada. Alterra Mountain Company honors each destination’s unique character and authenticity and celebrates the legendary adventures and enduring memories they bring to everyone. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.
