2019 Info-Tech CIO Awards Celebrate Outstanding IT Leaders Who Deliver Business Value

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 20, 2019 01:04 PM EST
Info-Tech Research Group today announced the 2019 Info-Tech CIO award winners at Info-Tech LIVE, being held in Las Vegas this week, Nov. 19-21.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005803/en/
From L to R: Linda Vigesaa (CIO, Mt. Hood Community College), Mark Wisely (CIO, Palmer College of Chiropractic), Marc Menhart (Director, IT The W.W. Williams Company), Ed Boraas (CIO, Concordia University of Edmonton), Steven Nino (CIO, Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians) and Carl Smith (CIO, King’s Daughters Medical Center)
The most authoritative event for IT executives and leaders globally, the two days of Info-Tech LIVE will be filled with engaging and informative sessions led by Info-Tech’s research analysts and practitioners.
At the event, Info-Tech will hold the 2019 Info-Tech CIO awards ceremony, honoring outstanding CIOs, based on unbiased data from the Info-Tech CIO Business Vision survey, a powerful tool that formalizes IT feedback and delivers a standard to measure great CIO leadership. This year’s annual survey captures feedback from 16,500 business leaders and measures stakeholder satisfaction with IT.
“The Info-Tech CIO awards focus on the most vital aspect of any IT leader’s success, which is stakeholder satisfaction,” said Geoff Nielson, vice president, product development and innovation, Info-Tech Research Group. “The recipients of these awards are not determined by the subjective opinions of any awards committee, instead, the IT satisfaction and value scores are evaluated by the recipients’ direct business stakeholders.”
Speaking at the event, Steven Nino, CIO, Soboba Casino Resort and Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians said, “I am delighted to receive the prestigious 2019 Info-Tech Research Group CIO award. As an IT leader, it speaks volumes for the efforts we make to understand our stakeholders and deliver business and stakeholder satisfaction. What sets our efforts apart is the time we invest in engaging with leaders from various business functions. As a tribal government and gaming and hospitality facility, our IT infrastructure and digital transformation efforts are key to the success of our business along with our government initiatives geared to help grow the Soboba tribe and build a long-term future for the youth of Soboba.
This year’s CIO award winners represent large enterprises as well as small and medium- sized organizations.
The full list of organizations represented include:
Aecon Group Inc.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
American Foods Group
Chickasaw Nation Department of Commerce
Cincinnati Public Schools
City of Middletown
Concordia University of Edmonton
Hanover School Division
Housing Authority Risk Retention Group, Inc.
InSource Solutions
King’s Daughters Medical Center
Lee County Clerk of Court
Lehman College
Libro Credit Union
Los Angeles County Development Authority
Moore Norman Technology Center
Mt. Hood Community College
Mueller, Inc.
Muscogee Creek Nation Casinos
My Community Dental Centers
North Hennepin Community College
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Parkland College
Pueblo City Schools
Oregon Public Utility Commission
Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver
Saskatchewan Liquor & Gaming Authority
Soboba Casino Resort and Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians
SRK Consulting US, Inc.
The Doe Run Company
The W.W. Williams Company
Town of Greater Napanee
Truckee Meadows Water Authority
University of California, Irvine, Division of Continuing Education
University of California, Los Angeles
University of North Georgia
VIA Metropolitan Transit
Village of Carol Stream
Supporting Resources:
- Info Tech LIVE will take place at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nov. 19-21, 2019.
- Share stories from the event or follow live updates by using #infotechlive
- Connect with Info-Tech Research Group via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
- Don’t miss out on our newest research and content – visit here.
- Register here for an upcoming Management Fundamentals course offered by Info-Tech’s HR research and advisory division McLean & Company.
- Save the date for the next Info-Tech LIVE to be held in Orlando, March 3-5, 2020.
About Info-Tech Research Group
Info-Tech Research Group is one of the fastest growing full-service research and analyst firms in North America, serving more than 30,000 IT and HR professionals. With offices in Canada, U.S. and Australia, Info-Tech Research Group offers pragmatic analyst insights and actionable tools to IT departments from world-class organizations such as NASA, New Balance, Spotify and the United Nations. Info-Tech Research Group’s divisions include McLean & Company and SoftwareReviews.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005803/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT