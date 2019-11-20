Le Parc agricole technologique sino-français ouvre un nouveau chapitre dans la revitalisation rurale dans le cadre d'une coopération internationale

|By Business Wire
|
November 20, 2019 01:09 PM EST
Le 16 novembre 2019, la «Cérémonie d'ouverture du parc agricole technologique sino-français • Le parc et La zone» s'est déroulée dans le district de Meishan, de la nouvelle Zone de Tianfu. Par la présence de tous les participants, le Village Fleur situé dans le jardin de la rive gauche a été ouvert, de plus la zone de projet pilote agricole internationale phase I a été lancée.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005806/fr/
Le village Fleur donne un aperçu du style de vie à la française
M. Habib, vice-président de la commission des Affaires étrangères de l'Assemblée nationale française, M.HUANG Jiandong, secrétaire-adjoint du comité municipal de Meishan du Parti communiste de Chine, et secrétaire du comité des travailleurs de la nouvelle district de Tianfu, M. KONG Xiangjie, directeur général adjoint d'OCT West Investment Co., Ltd., M. Waymel, président du groupe OBEO Paris, M.Wang Shijie, président du groupe OBEO Chine, la délégation de l’Assemblée Nationale française, les responsables des services de la ville de Meishan, les responsables du nouveau district de Tianfu de la ville de Meishan, les dirigeants de l’entreprise ont assisté à l'événement.
En tant qu'illustration parfaite de «la promotion de la production via l'intégration des cultures et du tourisme», le Parc agricole technologique sino-français, le Jardin de la Rive Gauche sont construits dans la zone de projet pilote du parc agricole technologique sino-français, avec une superficie d'environ 200 mu(13 hectares). Il se compose de nombreuses attractions très appréciées, comme la rue commerçante du village Fleur, jardins d’enfants de la forêt d'A'fei, le vignoble, le théatre des étoiles, l’église sans ombre et le jardin Monet.
Les 11 bâtiments du style français dans le Village Fleur, qui présentent un style authentique inspiré par des petites villes alsaciennes. Le restaurant CHAMP, la pâtisserie Fleur et la Cave à vin se trouvent également dans la rue.
Le Village Fleur présentera un style de vie française, avec les modes comerciales etl’ambiance proposée, fournissant ainsi un avant-goût de la deuxième phase du projet de 30 000 m2 (3 hectares).
Lancement de la zone de projet pilote agricole internationale phase I et création d'un exemple de coopération agricole et technologique sino-français.
La zone projet pilote agricole internationale est un moteur important afin que le parc agricole technologique sino-français réussisse l'intégration des industries primaires, secondaires et tertiaires axées sur la technologie agricole.
Dans le cadre d’une coopération entre les université et l’entreprise, la zone de projet pilote agricole prend la voie de développement de pratiquer la recherche scientifique à l’avant-garde, la transformation et valorisation des résulats à moyen terme, de plus la proposition des prestations complètes et professionelles.
En reprenant les testes de nouvelle variété de vigne et la sémence de nouvelle grande cluture comme l’axe principale, la technologie de production intelligente des légumes et des fleurs ainsi une nouvelle mode de commercialisation pour construire «La Base agricole de la culture moléculaire», «La Base d’essai des raisins et du vin», «L’Atelier intelligent des légumes», «La Base industrielle de soins aromatiques», «Le Centre d'innovation agricole technologique sino-français» et le «Centre de formation agricole sino-français», de manière à créer un exemple de coopération agricole sino-française et à améliorer la mise à niveau industrielle de la région.
Cette fois-ci, plus de 1 000 mu(66hectares )de zone de pilote consacrée aux technologies agricoles a été déployé. Cette zone prendra en charge le premier essai pour le développement de variétés agricoles, innovations technologiques, incubation de experts et développement de l'intégration industrielle de Meishan, pour ouvrir la voie à la construction de 3 000 mu(200hectares) de zone de démonstration scientifique et agricole.
Entrer en symbiose avec la terre et construction de trois modèles
Le Parc agricole technologique sino-français est développé conjointement par le groupe OCT (qui fait partie des quatre premiers groupes mondiaux de parcs à thèmes) et OBEO, pour un investissement total d'environ 30 milliards de yuan.
Dès 2015, le parc agricole technologique sino-français a été inclus dans les projets principaux de coopération des deux pays durant la « Conférence sur le climat de Paris ». En 2018 et 2019, il a été classé parmi l’un des 100 projets clés importants dans la province de Sichuan. La construction du projet a débuté le 6 juillet 2018. En décembre de la même année, le projet a reçu le prix de l'Innovation au 6ième Assises du Forum de la coopération décentralisée sino-française.
Avec l'ouverture de «Un parc et une zone », la construction des infrastructures sera réalisée dans ce projet. À l'avenir, le projet formera une structure spatiale d'intégration urbaine de type « une ceinture, un noyau et de sept zones », incluant la ceinture de paysage écologique de Jinjiang, une ville caractéristique au centre, et une zone de projet pilote agricole internationale phase I.
À l'initiative « la Route et la Soie » de coopération internationale et de la stratégie de «revitalisation rurale» et de «nouvelle urbanisation» , OCT coopérera avec OBEO pour explorer l'intégration et le développement de la culture, des industries et des services sur la base du concept de symbiose avec la terre, de façon à faire du parc agricole technologique sino-français, une ville internationale de paysage écologique, avoir l’ambition de devenir un modèle de revitalisation rurale, de coopération amicale régionale sino-française et d'échange culturel sino-français.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005806/fr/
