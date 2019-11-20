Salesforce choisit Esri en tant que partenaire géospatial clé

|By Business Wire
|
November 20, 2019 02:18 PM EST
Esri, leader mondial en cartographie et renseignements de localisation, a annoncé aujourd'hui lors de l'événement Dreamforce que Salesforce avait sélectionné Esri en tant que partenaire géospatial clé pour Salesforce Maps. Salesforce intègre ArcGIS Living Atlas d'Esri, principale collection de données géographiques et de cartes de base mondiales. Les utilisateurs de Salesforce Maps pourront accéder à ArcGIS Online d'Esri, cloud géospatial leader, offrant aux entreprises la possibilité d'analyser et de visualiser d'importantes quantités de données géographiques et démographiques.
« Les services géographiques se démocratisent. Les clients de Salesforce obtiendront désormais de nouvelles informations et de nouveaux modèles sur les données de leurs clients, en leur permettant de "Voir ce que d'autres ne peuvent pas voir" grâce à la visualisation géographique, ainsi qu'en utilisant des cartes qui contiennent le Living Atlas dynamique d'Esri », a déclaré Jack Dangermond, fondateur et président d'Esri. « L'intégration des technologies de Salesforce et d'Esri permettra aux organisations du monde entier de combiner leurs données commerciales avec les analyses géospatiales et la cartographie pour obtenir un avantage concurrentiel. »
Salesforce Maps offrira aux sociétés un contexte géographique permettant de catégoriser et de comprendre les besoins des clients et de l'entreprise. En intégrant les données démographiques, économiques et comportementales d'Esri, les entreprises bénéficient de renseignements uniques concernant les nouvelles opportunités de marché.
Esri est une société privée d'une valeur de plusieurs milliards de dollars, qui fournit à plus de 350 000 organisations de toute taille et de tout secteur les outils permettant de dégager des perspectives approfondies à partir de leurs données géographiques et transactionnelles, afin d'améliorer leurs résultats opérationnels et commerciaux. Aux États-Unis et partout dans le monde, Esri est présente dans la plupart des gouvernements locaux, régionaux et fédéraux. Esri est également utilisée dans la plupart des gouvernements nationaux, notamment dans tous les départements exécutifs fédéraux des États-Unis. Dans les secteurs non gouvernementaux, ses clients incluent la majorité des sociétés du Fortune 1000, la plupart des sociétés de services publics, ainsi que toutes les universités et facultés de premier plan. Les utilisateurs d'Esri incluent également plusieurs milliers d'ONG à travers le monde. Grâce à ce nouveau partenariat, les clients de Salesforce pourront accéder à des renseignements géospatiaux décisifs, et effectuer des analyses spatiales dans Salesforce en utilisant la technologie d'Esri.
Salesforce Maps sera lancée lors de l'événement Dreamforce 2019. Jeff Peters, directeur des ventes mondiales d'Esri, délivrera la présentation intitulée « Comment Salesforce bâtit de meilleurs territoires » le jeudi 21 novembre lors de l'événement Sales Summit.
Pour découvrir comment Esri aide les entreprises à mieux analyser et activer leurs données, rendez-vous sur https://go.esri.com/see.
À propos d’Esri
Esri, premier éditeur mondial de logiciels de système d’information géographique (SIG) et de solutions d’intelligence de localisation et de cartographie, offre le nuage géospatial le plus puissant du marché, afin d’aider les clients à exploiter le plein potentiel des données et d’améliorer les résultats opérationnels et commerciaux. La société Esri a été fondée en 1969, et ses logiciels sont déployés dans plus de 350 000 entreprises, dont 90 entreprises du classement Fortune 100, dans tous les 50 gouvernements fédéraux, dans plus de la moitié des comtés (grands et petits), dans 87 universités américaines du classement « Top 100 Colleges » établi par Forbes, dans chacun des 15 départements exécutifs du gouvernement des États-Unis, ainsi que dans des dizaines d’agences indépendantes. Forte de son engagement pionnier dans les technologies de l’information géospatiale, Esri conçoit les solutions les plus évoluées pour la transformation numérique, l’Internet des objets (IdO) et l’analyse avancée. Retrouvez-nous sur esri.com.
Copyright © 2019 Esri. Tous droits réservés. Esri, le logo de mappemonde d'Esri, The Science of Where, esri.com, et @esri.com sont des marques commerciales, des marques de services, ou des marques déposées d'Esri aux États-Unis, dans la Communauté européenne, ou dans d'autres juridictions. Les autres noms de sociétés ou noms de produits ou services mentionnés dans les présentes peuvent être des marques commerciales, des marques de services ou des marques déposées de leurs propriétaires respectifs.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005865/fr/
