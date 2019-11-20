Global Smart Cities Annual Market Report, 2019: Data for 2012-2024 with Case Studies on Leading Cities Singapore & Hong Kong - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Global Smart Cities - Telecoms Infrastructure Plays a Key Role" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This annual publication provides analyses on overall smart city developments and identifies the leading countries from around the world. It includes valuable statistics and information on the key telecoms infrastructure required for our smart cities (fixed broadband and mobile technologies based on 4G and 5G). The report also provides case studies on two countries which are considered leaders in this area (Singapore and Hong Kong).
Subjects Include:
- Analysis of the Smart City transformation.
- Key components of smart cities including Smart Transport.
- Insights into Smart Homes.
- Global fixed broadband infrastructure.
- Case studies on leading cities: Singapore and Hong Kong.
- Global mobile broadband infrastructure.
Telecommunications infrastructure plays an important role in providing the backbone for building the Smart Cities and Smart Homes which are emerging around the world. It is encouraging to see that so many governments and telecoms operators are working hard and investing heavily to deploy this underlying infrastructure which we will need for the future.
Fixed-broadband based on fibre is essential and mobile networks based on 4G, and increasingly 5G, will be necessary for change. There are already many cities and countries taking a lead role in Smart City developments - and these all have significant high-speed networks in place. Some countries will transform at a slower pace, particularly any emerging markets which are still developing their ICT infrastructure.
With the majority of citizens globally living in urban areas - governments are keen to try new approaches to reduce costs, increase efficiency and improve the way we are consuming our natural resources.
The global population is expected to grow even higher in the coming years, placing increased pressure on healthcare services, education, agriculture, traffic management, resources and the environment. There is a growing awareness that we need to run our cities better and be more efficient and more sustainable.
High speed networks based on fibre-optics and 4G/5G will allow Smart Cities to develop ecosystems based on IoT and Machine-to-Machine capabilities. This is turn will create the right environment for future initiatives based on Artificial Intelligence, Big Data analytics, Virtual Reality and so forth.
Key Market Developments
- The development of smart cities is well on the agenda of most governments around the world.
- Over 800 million smart home devices are expected to be shipped globally in 2019.
- Sejong, in South Korea, was the first city in the world to be certified with the ISO 37106 Sustainable Cities and Communities Standardisation.
- Development of Smart Transport technologies and strategies are well underway in many parts of the world.
Key Topics Covered
1 Smart cities heading towards 2020
1.1 Leading smart cities by region
1.2 Increasing global pressures: population growth
2 Smart Transport
2.1 Intelligent transport systems
2.2 Smart vehicles
2.3 Autonomous car market
3 Smart Homes
4 Standardising global smart city deployment
5 Smart city case study 1: Singapore
5.1 Internet-of-Things (IoT)
5.2 Smart Nation Platform
5.3 Cyber Security Centre
5.4 Smart Meters
6 Smart city case study 2: Hong Kong
6.1 Smart infrastructure
7 Smart cities require telecoms infrastructure
7.1 Fibre-optic broadband
7.2 Mobile infrastructure
List of Tables
Table 1 Smart cities global market value 2017 - 2024
Table 2 Global LTE subscriptions 2012 - 2022
Table 3 Global LTE network growth 2014; 2019
Table 4 4G LTE penetration by region 2019
Table 5 Global market share of mobile technologies 2018
Table 6 Global 5G subscription forecast 2020 - 2022
Table 7 Potential frequency bands for 5G deployment
List of Charts
Chart 1 Smart city market value set to grow 2017 - 2024
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 1 Leading smart cities by region towards 2020
Exhibit 2 Urban growth
Exhibit 3 PPPP stands for Public Private People Partnership
Exhibit 4 ITU approves smart grid standards
Exhibit 5 International Smart Grid Action Network
Exhibit 6 Examples of smart home automation players
Exhibit 7 Fixed broadband networks are important for society
Exhibit 8 Examples of 5G device manufacturers
Exhibit 9 Key considerations for government and regulators in relation to 5G
