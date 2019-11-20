|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 20, 2019 06:37 PM EST
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120006022/de/
The Data Refinery combines Worley’s industry experience with the software and data science expertise of Arundo. (Photo: Business Wire)
Worley und Arundo starten The Data Refinery als globales Zentrum für zukunftsorientierte Analyseverfahren in den Bereichen Energie und Ressourcen. Das erste Produkt, DataSeer, ermöglicht die Extraktion von technischen Diagramminformationen mit völlig neuartiger Schnelligkeit und Präzision.
Worley, ein führender Anbieter von Entwicklungs-, Beschaffungs- und Baudienstleistungen für den Energie-, Chemie- und Ressourcensektor, und Arundo, ein Softwareunternehmen, das zukunftsorientierte Analyseverfahren für die Schwerindustrie entwickelt, haben sich zusammengefunden, um The Data Refinery, ein globales Zentrum für angewandte Datenwissenschaft und maschinelle Lernlösungen für die Energie-, Chemie- und Ressourcenindustrie zu gründen.
The Data Refinery kombiniert Worleys Branchenerfahrung mit der Software- und Data-Science-Expertise von Arundo. Ziel der Neugründung ist es, die Lücken zwischen Betriebsführung, Datenwissenschaft und Informationstechnologie zu schließen, um Industrieunternehmen bei der Transformation ihrer Geschäftsprozesse durch datengesteuerte Entscheidungen zu unterstützen. Dies hilft Unternehmen, im Endeffekt Umsätze zu steigern, Kosten zu senken, Betriebszeiten zu verbessern und Sicherheits- und Umweltrisiken zu reduzieren.
In den letzten Monaten haben Teams von Worley und Arundo in der im Zentrum von Houston gelegenen The Data Refinery zusammengearbeitet, um Analytikanwendungen zu erdenken und zu realisieren, die die Bedürfnisse Worleys und seiner Kunden erfüllen.
„Zurzeit passieren äußerst spannende Dinge auf dem Energie- und Ressourcenmarkt, der sich immer stärker hin zu künstlicher Intelligenz und maschinellem Lernen bewegt“, betonte Bradley Andrews, President, Digital bei Worley. „Arundo ist in den Bereichen Datenwissenschaft und maschinelles Lernen ganz vorne und liefert Unternehmen bereits in 90 Tagen oder noch schneller einen Mehrwert. Durch Kombination unserer Branchen- und Anlagenerfahrung mit Arundos erprobter Technologie hilft The Data Refinery Unternehmen, genau zu erkennen, wo Verbesserungsbedarf besteht und stärkt ihnen dann den Rücken dabei, künstliche Intelligenz und maschinelles Lernen in ihren Betrieb zu integrieren“.
Das erste Produkt, das von der The Data Refinery aus auf den Markt kommt, ist DataSeer, ein Produkt, das die Extraktion von Informationen aus Rohrleitungs- und Instrumentierungsdiagrammen, isometrischen Zeichnungen und anderen technischen Diagrammen automatisiert. Mithilfe von Deep Learning und Computer Vision kann DataSeer alle in einem Diagramm eingezeichneten Instrumente, Ventile, Leitungen und weitere Merkmale in Sekundenschnelle erkennen. Das eröffnet umgehend vielfältige Anwendungsmöglichkeiten in der Angebotserstellung und Projektkalkulation. Darüber hinaus kann DataSeer die digitale Darstellung physikalischer Systeme verbessern und Unternehmen bei der Erstellung relevanter, anwendbarer digitaler Zwillinge für eine Vielzahl anspruchsvoller Analyse- und Betriebsanwendungen unterstützen.
„Mit DataSeer erzielen Anwender bereits jetzt eine Reduzierung der manuellen Bearbeitungszeit um bis zu 90 %. Gleichzeitig steigt die Genauigkeit, wodurch sich eine deutliche Verbesserung bei einer Vielzahl von Anwendungsfällen im Bereich der Projektentwicklung ergibt“, erklärte Stuart Morstead, Arundo President und COO. „Worley und Arundo sind davon überzeugt, dass DataSeer mit diesem funktionalen Potenzial wichtige EPC-Prozesse, Großprojekte in Industrieunternehmen und das Management von technischen Diagrammen in jedem Unternehmen sowohl für bestehende als auch für neue Spezifikationen erheblich verbessern kann.“
Parallel zur Einführung der DataSeer-Anwendung startet Worley auch den DataSeer Managed Service für Kunden, die eine schlüsselfertige Digitalisierung von älteren Industriezeichnungen benötigen.
The Data Refinery befindet sich in einem markanten Gebäude in 1600 Smith St. im Zentrum von Houston, Texas.
Über DataSeer
DataSeer ist ein Software-as-a-Service Produkt, das relevante Details und Informationen aus technischen Zeichnungen wie Rohrleitungs- und Instrumentierungsdiagrammen, isometrischen Zeichnungen und anderen gängigen technischen Diagrammen extrahiert. Das Produkt ermöglicht die derzeit schnellste und genaueste Identifizierung von Geräten, Ventilen, Leitungen und anderen Merkmalen zur verbesserten Projektevaluierung, physikalischen Systembewertung und digitalen Analytik. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter http://bit.ly/2QjFGeK.
Über Arundo
Arundo ist Anbieter von effizienten Softwareprodukten und Dienstleistungen, die den Betrieb von industriellen Geräten, Systemen und Prozessen durch unternehmensweites maschinelles Lernen und Analytik beim Cloud- und Edge-Computing verbessern. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.arundo.com oder folgen Sie Arundo auf Twitter @arundoanalytics.
Über Worley
Worley ist Anbieter von Entwicklungs-, Beschaffungs- und Baudienstleistungen zur Durchführung von Kundenprojekten sowie einer Vielzahl an Beratungsdienstleistungen. Wir decken den gesamten Lebenszyklus ab, von der Erstellung neuer Betriebsanlagen bis zur Instandhaltung und Verbesserung bestehender Anlagen in den Bereichen Kohlenwasserstoffe, Bergbau, Mineralien, Metalle, Chemikalien, Energie und Infrastruktur. Unsere Ressourcen und Aktivitäten sind darauf gerichtet, die Bedürfnissen unserer Kunden zu erkennen, sie nachhaltig zu erfüllen und dadurch bleibende Werte für unsere Aktionäre zu schaffen. Worley ist an der Australian Securities Exchange [ASX:WOR] notiert. Folgen Sie uns auf Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn und YouTube.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120006022/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT