Worley y Arundo lanzan The Data Refinery como centro global de análisis avanzado de energía y recursos; su primer producto, DataSeer, aporta una velocidad y precisión sin precedentes para extraer información del diagrama de ingeniería

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 20, 2019 09:16 PM EST
Worley, líder en ingeniería, suministro y construcción para los sectores de energía, productos químicos y recursos, y Arundo, una empresa de software que permite el análisis avanzado en industrias pesadas, se unieron para lanzar The Data Refinery, un centro de ciencia de datos aplicada y soluciones de aprendizaje de máquinas para las industrias de energía, química y recursos.
The Data Refinery combines Worley’s industry experience with the software and data science expertise of Arundo. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Data Refinery combina la experiencia industrial de Worley con la experiencia en software y ciencia de datos de Arundo. Su enfoque es achicar las brechas entre operaciones, ciencia de datos y tecnología de la información para ayudar a las empresas industriales a transformar sus negocios a través de decisiones impulsadas por datos. En última instancia, esto ayuda a las empresas a aumentar sus ingresos, reducir sus costos y mejorar el tiempo de actividad, así como también reduce los riesgos ambientales y de seguridad.
Durante los últimos meses, los equipos conjuntos de Worley y Arundo utilizaron The Data Refinery, ubicada en el centro de Houston, como un espacio para incubar y desarrollar aplicaciones de análisis que satisfagan las necesidades de Worley y sus clientes.
"Nunca hubo un momento más emocionante para el mercado de energía y recursos a medida que el mismo avanza hacia una mayor dependencia de la inteligencia artificial y el aprendizaje automático", comentó Bradley Andrews, presidente de Digital en Worley. “Arundo se encuentra a la vanguardia de la ciencia de datos y la tecnología del aprendizaje automático, entregando valor a las empresas en menos de 90 días. Aprovechando nuestra experiencia en la industria y activos con su tecnología probada, The Data Refinery ayuda a las empresas a identificar los problemas correctos para solucionarlos y brinda la confianza para incorporar inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático en sus operaciones".
El primer producto lanzado a través de The Data Refinery es DataSeer, un producto que automatiza la extracción de información de diagramas de tuberías e instrumentación, dibujos isométricos y otros diagramas de ingeniería. Mediante el aprendizaje profundo y las técnicas de visión por computadora, DataSeer puede reconocer todas las instancias de instrumentos específicos, válvulas, líneas y otras características de un diagrama en pocos segundos. Esto comprende aplicaciones inmediatas en la producción de ofertas y en la estimación de proyectos. Además, DataSeer puede mejorar las representaciones digitales de sistemas físicos y ayudar a las empresas industriales a crear gemelos digitales relevantes y utilizables para una variedad de aplicaciones analíticas y operativas avanzadas.
“Con DataSeer, los usuarios ya obtienen una reducción del tiempo de procesamiento manual de hasta un 90 %. Al mismo tiempo, la precisión está aumentando, lo que permite una mejora significativa en una variedad de casos de uso de ingeniería de proyectos", expresó Stuart Morstead, presidente y director de operaciones de Arundo. "Worley y Arundo creen que esta capacidad puede mejorar significativamente los procesos centrales de EPC, los proyectos importantes en empresas industriales y la gestión de diagramas de ingeniería en cualquier empresa con especificaciones tanto antiguas como nuevas".
Simultáneamente con el lanzamiento de la aplicación DataSeer, Worley también está lanzando DataSeer Managed Service (Servicio administrado de DataSeer) para los clientes que buscan una digitalización llave en mano de los dibujos industriales antiguos.
The Data Refinery se encuentra en un edificio icónico ubicado en 1600 Smith St., en el centro de Houston, Texas.
Acerca de DataSeer
DataSeer es un producto de software como servicio que extrae características e información relevante de dibujos de ingeniería como diagramas de tuberías e instrumentación, dibujos isométricos y otros diagramas de ingeniería comunes. El producto permite la identificación más rápida y precisa de equipos, válvulas, líneas y otras características para mejorar la estimación del proyecto, la evaluación del sistema físico y el análisis digital. Más información disponible en http://bit.ly/2QjFGeK.
Acerca de Arundo
Arundo ofrece productos y servicios de software prácticos que mejoran la operación de equipos, sistemas y procesos industriales a través del aprendizaje y análisis de máquinas a escala empresarial, en la nube y en el perímetro. Para mayor información, visite www.arundo.com, o siga a Arundo en Twitter @arundoanalytics.
Acerca de Worley
Worley entrega proyectos, brinda experiencia en ingeniería, adquisiciones y construcción y ofrece una amplia gama de servicios de consultoría y asesoramiento. Cubrimos el ciclo de vida completo, desde la creación de nuevos activos hasta el mantenimiento y la mejora de los activos operativos, en los sectores de hidrocarburos, minería, minerales, metales, productos químicos, energía e infraestructura. Nuestros recursos y energía se concentran en responder y satisfacer las necesidades de nuestros clientes a largo plazo y, por lo tanto, crear valor para nuestros accionistas. Worley cotiza en la Bolsa de Valores de Australia [ASX:WOR]. Síganos en Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn y YouTube.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120006046/es/
