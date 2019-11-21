Innodisk y Microsoft anuncian una alianza estratégica para impulsar un nuevo estándar fuera de banda para la gestión segura de dispositivos AIoT

|By Business Wire
|
|November 21, 2019 06:44 AM EST
Innodisk acoge a los medios de comunicación y a los socios de la industria en un evento exclusivo en Taipei centrado en el establecimiento de un nuevo estándar de almacenamiento AIoT y la gestión de dispositivos. Junto a Randy Chien, presidente de Innodisk, se encuentra Shirley Strachan, directora general de experiencia de dispositivos IoT en la región APAC de Microsoft, quien anunciará la asociación estratégica de las dos empresas. Al evento también asistirán algunas de las principales figuras de la industria, SuperMicro, DFI, Avalue e IEI, que mostrarán cómo sus productos pueden integrar la nueva solución de Innodisk y Microsoft.
Innodisk is announcing the strategic partnership with Microsoft and push out of band management to AIoT edge devices.
Primer SSD del mundo con Azure Sphere integrado
Con el nuevo SSD InnoAGE™ con MCU de Microsoft, Azure Sphere, Innodisk presenta un innovador dispositivo flash con conectividad fuera de banda independiente. La MCU compacta de Microsoft garantiza la conexión a la nube y viene con amplias medidas de seguridad para proteger los datos y el acceso de los usuarios. La experiencia en hardware y firmware de Innodisk refuerza aún más la seguridad en el borde con opciones de encriptación y borrado de datos versátiles.
Principal obstáculo para el despliegue de la IoT
Una vez instalada la infraestructura digital, los integradores de sistemas de IoT deben sufragar, de término medio, un coste inicial adicional del 80 % para las posteriores operaciones de mantenimiento y gestión. Esta importante cantidad se debe en gran medida al período de indisponibilidad y a los costes relacionados. Los dispositivos de IoT pueden ser gestionados y monitorizados de forma remota, pero si se produce un fallo, la única posibilidad es enviar a un técnico para que repare físicamente el sistema y lo reinicie, lo que genera costes de mantenimiento adicionales y aumenta el tiempo de inactividad.
Solución del prMantenimiento, cómo salir del punto muerto
La conexión fuera de banda resuelve este problema añadiendo una ruta separada al sistema. El SSD InnoAGE se conecta a través de soluciones de ancho de banda estándar, pero también ofrece conectividad fuera de banda a través de Ethernet o Wifi. Esto significa que la unidad SSD es totalmente capaz de realizar la recuperación del sistema si el sistema operativo es inaccesible o si todo el sistema falla, lo que proporciona un método sencillo y rápido para restablecer el funcionamiento de los dispositivos sin depender de la intervención física.
Expansión de los mercados AIoT
El SSD InnoAGE se dirige a los mercados emergentes conectados en áreas establecidas, tales como instalaciones médicas, fábricas, de transporte y vigilancia. Randy Chien, presidente de Innodisk, afirma: "Estamos buscando constantemente nuevas formas de optimizar la AIoT. Por eso, en Innodisk trabajamos con nuestros socios para hacer realidad el despliegue de la IA en el borde. Microsoft es un socio valioso a la hora de abordar algunos de los mayores retos en la implementación de la IoT, como la gestión eficiente de dispositivos y la reducción del tiempo de inactividad".
Acerca de Innodisk
Presentada como una de las 200 compañías Best Under A Billion (lista de las mejores empresas por debajo de los mil millones) en Asia de la lista Forbes, Innodisk es una empresa con vocación de servicio que distribuye memorias flash, módulos DRAM y productos periféricos integrados para aplicaciones industriales y empresariales. Con clientes satisfechos en los mercados integrados, aeroespaciales y de defensa, almacenamiento en la nube y muchos más, nos hemos distinguido por el compromiso de proporcionar soluciones personalizables y fiables y por un servicio incomparable.
Para más información sobre Innodisk, visite https://www.innodisk.com
