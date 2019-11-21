Eide Bailly, LLP Achieves Peak Performance with Wolters Kluwer Integrated Audit Approach

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 21, 2019 08:03 AM EST
The next profile in the Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting series showcasing future-ready firms achieving peak performance by embracing digital transformation spotlights Eide Bailly, LLP. Founded more than a century ago in Fargo, North Dakota, the firm today spans over 40 offices across 15 states and provides a broad range of audit & assurance, consulting, tax, and business strategy & outsourcing services to clients representing many industry sectors, including government, healthcare, financial institutions, nonprofit, and manufacturing & distribution.
For more than a decade, Eide Bailly, LLP has been making continued investments to modernize its operations and grow the assurance & audit practice by embracing digital transformation. The firm chose to implement the Integrated Audit Approach from Wolters Kluwer and transform its audit methodology to standardize processes across 40 offices, ensure consistency & quality of audits in compliance with audit standards, and drive efficiency in the audit workflow while streamlining training and onboarding of new staff.
“Having a standardized process across our office ensures that if you pick up a file from our Minneapolis office, from our Fargo office, whichever office that may be, you’re following the same audit methodology,” said Ann Glenz, CPA, Partner in National Assurance Practice, Eide Bailly, LLP. “We strive to have that consistency across offices. We like our folks to be able to work with people from other offices, travel to other locations, just really get out and explore the firm. To have that consistency across the firm with our audit methodology and how an audit looks from one location to the next is very important.”
Wolters Kluwer Integrated Audit Approach focuses the audit process on auditor judgment. It facilitates their ability to make informed decisions by ensuring that the audit is tailored for each client, always having a link to the assessed risk and the work performed. This unique approach focuses on the entire end-to-end workflow to maximize efficiencies and guide firms to a higher quality audit without over or under auditing. It combines powerful content-driven tools of CCH® ProSystem fx® Knowledge Coach, the efficiency of CCH® ProSystem fx® Engagement and TeamMate® Analytics, with the comprehensive content of CCH® Accounting Research Manager®, giving auditors a single platform to handle all steps in the audit engagement.
“The integrated audit approach positively impacts quality, efficiencies, and effectiveness. We have one solution that combines everything together. That togetherness just eases the training aspect of it, makes promoting use of all the different tools that we have much easier, and gets people on board faster when they realize that this isn’t just another thing they have to learn. It's going to make their audit better,” explains Glenz.
One of the biggest challenges that the accounting profession and Eide Bailly, LLP face today is data. “It's data, data, data,” Glenz says. “You have all this financial information for the client, so how can you best attack it, approach it, and audit it? What type of analysis can you layer on top with all this information that we have so you can perform a more effective and efficient audit?”
To help make maximum use of their client data, Eide Bailly, LLP recently incorporated analytics into the audit workflow with the help of TeamMate® Analytics, which offers over 150 tools specifically designed to meet the analytical needs of CPA firm auditors and accountants. These easy to use tools are Microsoft Excel-based, support analytic testing with configurable modules that automate audit tests, provide visualization of results, and offer an in-depth test library with guidance on how to interpret test results.
“We're dealing with massive amounts of financial information from our clients. We're humans and we're just not able to get through it all or see the big picture in certain areas. TeamMate Analytics really helps enhance that by picking out things that the human eye couldn't see or that we might have just glossed over, and by pulling up a red flag in some of the tests that we are using,” added Glenz.
“The unique integrated audit approach developed by Wolters Kluwer helps firms like Eide Bailly, LLP produce higher quality audits by improving their efficiency through dynamic, iterative processes and tools that encourage auditor judgment and continual learning,“ said Cathy Rowe, CPA, CA and Director of Accounting and Audit Product Management at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting North America. “Our Knowledge-based Audit Methodology is a dynamic auditing process developed specifically in response to the AICPA’s risk assessment standards. Auditors can plan and produce higher quality audits based on continuous knowledge gathering and reflection to both minimize compliance risk and maximize their effectiveness and efficiency.”
Watch this short video to learn more about why Eide Bailly, LLP chose to implement the Wolters Kluwer Integrated Audit Approach and the software solutions that support it to standardize the audit process across offices and ensure consistency and quality of its audit & assurance services. To hear additional stories from firms that are achieving peak performance with proven solutions from Wolters Kluwer, please click here.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.
Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 18,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.
Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).
For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005136/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT