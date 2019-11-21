Age of Learning Announces Exclusive Partnership with Rakuten and the Launch of ABCmouse English Learning Academy for Children in Japan

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 21, 2019 08:07 AM EST
Education technology leader Age of Learning today announced a major partnership with Rakuten, Inc., to bring ABCmouse English Learning Academy to families in Japan. Launching today and exclusively available through Rakuten, the new ABCmouse app provides a highly engaging digital program for children ages 3–8 to learn English, a top priority for Japanese parents and educators. This partnership further accelerates Age of Learning’s global growth, building on the company’s success in the United States, where it has helped educate tens of millions of children to date, and in China, where it launched a major partnership with Tencent last year.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005301/en/
Education technology leader Age of Learning has partnered with Rakuten, Inc., to bring ABCmouse English Learning Academy to families in Japan. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Rakuten strongly believes in the power that English can bring to a person, an organization, or to society as a whole,” said Koji Ando, Rakuten Group Managing Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, Investment & Incubation Company. “Together with Age of Learning, we are looking forward to helping empower the next generation of Japanese global leaders through the ABCmouse English language learning service.”
Age of Learning CEO Paul Candland said, “Rakuten is the ideal partner for us to expand into Japan, and we couldn’t be more pleased to be working with them. As the third-largest economy in the world, Japan is an important market for Age of Learning as we begin the next stage of our global growth—scaling our impact to help many more children around the world build a strong foundation for academic success.”
The Rakuten ID membership program, with more than 100 million registered consumer accounts in Japan, is integrated into ABCmouse, making it easy for parents to subscribe and pay for ABCmouse, log in, and earn Rakuten Super Points for discounts on other Rakuten products and services.
Early childhood education is a top priority in Japan, and English language learning has become increasingly important throughout the country. Beginning in 2020, English classes will be mandatory for public elementary school students.
Developed by Age of Learning’s team of language learning experts, the ABCmouse English learning curriculum guides children ages 3–8 through a Step-by-Step Learning Path with more than 5,000 language learning activities in an immersive online English environment. ABCmouse takes an authentic approach to teaching English as a second language, helping children learn the new language in the same way they learn their native language, starting with listening and understanding; then speaking; then phonics, reading, and writing.
Research shows that ABCmouse significantly improves children’s abilities to understand and speak English as a second language. Japanese children and families have responded very positively to initial market testing of ABCmouse in Japan, with tens of thousands of children using the product to date. The new ABCmouse program builds on Age of Learning’s first product, ABCmouse Early Learning Academy, a comprehensive digital learning program for children ages 2–8, which is the #1 educational app in the U.S.
Rakuten makes ABCmouse available on all major platforms in Japan, including smartphones, tablets, and computers.
About Age of Learning
Age of Learning, Inc., is a leading education technology innovator, creating engaging and effective learning resources that help children build a strong foundation for academic success. Age of Learning’s flagship product in the U.S., ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy, is a comprehensive, research-validated curriculum for preschool through second grade, available on all major digital platforms and used by tens of millions of children to date. ReadingIQ® is a digital library and literacy platform for children 12 and under designed by reading experts to improve literacy skills, with many thousands of expert-curated books from leading publishers. Most recently, the company launched Adventure Academy™, a first-of-its-kind educational massively multiplayer online game (MMO), serving elementary- and middle-school-aged children with thousands of learning activities in a fun and safe virtual world. Age of Learning educates children around the world, including in China through its partnership with Tencent, and in Japan through its partnership with Rakuten. Connect with Age of Learning at www.AgeofLearning.com or on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.
About Rakuten
Rakuten, Inc. (TSE: 4755), is a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses, and society. Founded in Tokyo in 1997 as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded to offer services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to approximately 1.3 billion members around the world. The Rakuten Group has over 18,000 employees, and operations in 30 countries and regions. For more information visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005301/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT