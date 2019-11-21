Henry Schein to Present New Products and Solutions, Educational Offerings, and Thought Leadership Discussions at Greater New York Dental Meeting, Dec. 1-4, 2019

|By Business Wire
|
November 21, 2019 08:08 AM EST
Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced its lineup of product demonstrations, educational offerings, and industry thought leadership events that will take place at the 2019 Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM). The Company’s portfolio of solutions, education, and social media activity featuring dental industry leaders are designed to help oral health professionals navigate the ever-changing world of dentistry.
Visitors to the GNYDM will learn why oral health professionals rely on Henry Schein to enhance their practices through the Company’s digital equipment and technology solutions (booth #4225); practice management, marketing, and patient engagement solutions from Henry Schein One (#4627); and a wide variety of financial, business, and office design services and solutions from Henry Schein Financial Services, Henry Schein Professional Practice Transitions, Henry Schein Business Solutions, Henry Schein Office Design, and Henry Schein ProRepair (#4126). The Company is also hosting live events as part of its Classroom series featuring tips and tools to optimize Dentrix® treatment plans, workflow solutions for a productive practice, handpiece equipment repair, and many more important topics to help enhance practice success. For the complete schedule of daily events offered by Henry Schein throughout GNYDM, visit the Company’s event landing page.
“We look forward to the Greater New York Dental Meeting each year because it’s a wonderful opportunity to listen to our customers and help assess the challenges they are facing with their practices,” said AJ Caffentzis, President, U.S. Dental Distribution, Henry Schein. “At this year’s meeting, we will showcase solutions clinicians can use to enhance their workflow, reinforcing why our customers can rely on us to integrate business solutions, clinical solutions, technology solutions and supply chain solutions into their practices and laboratories, so they can focus on providing quality care to their patients.”
Featured Solutions to Enhance Practice Efficiency
Throughout the show, Henry Schein will demonstrate the latest products and technology solutions, including lasers, scanners, and milling units. Members of the Henry Schein Dental leadership team, along with representatives from 3Shape, A-dec, Convergent Dental, Dentsply Sirona, and Planmeca, will be available to answer questions, suggest customized solutions, and demonstrate new products, such as 3Shape TRIOS® Move, 3Shape TRIOS® 3 Basic, the A-dec 500 chair, Convergent Dental Solea® Dental Laser, and Dentsply Sirona CEREC® Primescan. Henry Schein’s Exclusive Product Specialists will also be onsite presenting the new Clinician’s Choice Bluewave™ Laser, Reveal™ Clear Aligners, and other exclusive product offerings available from Clinician’s Choice, Sheer White, and Sprig Oral Health Technologies.
Representatives from Henry Schein Dental will be onsite to discuss new business solutions and services, such as the new Office Manager Courses, offered through the Henry Schein Business Solutions’ Dental Business Institute, which originated as a year-long educational program that guides practitioners through the process of applying different business models to their practice vision.
Supporting Education to Optimize Practice Workflow and Success
Education, integration, and support are the cornerstone of Henry Schein’s commitment to helping customers adopt the digital workflow with confidence and succeed in their practice. Throughout the meeting, Henry Schein and its supplier partners will host a series of in-booth presentations and demonstrations showcasing the choice of innovative, scalable digital technologies as well as business solutions that can be effectively integrated into several steps of the clinical workflow. Featured presentations include:
Sunday, December 1, 2019
- 9:45 a.m.– 12:45 p.m. Tips for Managing Treatment Plan in Dentrix
- 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: How to Implement Three Simple Workflows that Power the Most Profitable Practices
Monday, December 2, 2019
- 9:45 a.m.– 12:45 p.m.: OSHA and Infection Control Compliance Made Easy
- 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Dental Office Design Trends
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
- 9:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.: Your First Year with Digital Dentistry
- 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Henry Schein Dental Handpiece and Equipment Repair Hand-on Workshop
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
- 9:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.: Henry Schein Dental Handpiece and Equipment Repair Hand-on Workshop
- 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: 5 Gears for Practice Acceleration: Treatment Planning Partnership
Engaging Thought Leadership Conversations with Industry Leaders
The Henry Schein Media booth (#4330) will serve as the broadcast center, featuring #scheinchats, the Company’s signature social media series available on Facebook that will offer engaging conversations with perspectives from oral health professionals, nonprofits and industry-leading supplier partners. This includes a discussion between Stanley Bergman, Chairman and CEO of Henry Schein, and Craig McKenzie, President of the American Student Dental Association (ASDA), on the future of dentistry.
Visit Henry Schein Dental for details on the business solutions and integrated technologies available to help dental practitioners operate a productive practice, attain business goals, and assist in the delivery of quality patient care.
About Henry Schein, Inc.
Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company’s network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.
Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.
A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries. The Company’s sales from continuing operations reached $9.4 billion in 2018, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.
For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005254/en/
