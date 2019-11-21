RCBC Bankard, Inspiro and Verint Lead the Way in Customer Experience with Innovative Voice Biometrics

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, in partnership with Inspiro Relia, Inc. (Inspiro), have optimised the quality of RCBC Bankard’s call centre operations with the implementation of Verint’s innovative voice biometrics solution*, part of its Identity Authentication and Fraud Detection (IAFD) offering. The combination gives the organization high-level expertise and automated technology to help reduce costs and improve the overall customer experience.

RCBC Bankard Services Corporation, the credit card arm of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), one of the largest universal banks in Philippines, collaborated with Verint on a landmark upgrade of their voice recording and biometrics systems.

Verint voice biometrics recognises the unique vocal characteristics of enrolled customers seconds into a live call, helping to reduce the number of security questions and average handle times. This faster authentication can reduce contact centre costs, help eliminate the need for security questions, and can provide an overall improved customer experience.

Mr. Simon Calasanz, RCBC Bankard President and CEO believes that the rollout of the solution was well timed and stated, “The implementation of voice biometrics improves our workflow and increases the security behind every single call. This is at a time when credit card fraud has become more prevalent.”

Calasanz continued, “Our service delivery is of utmost importance to our customers, and we are pleased to say that the upgrade to the system was executed to the highest degree. The Verint and Inspiro teams were well orchestrated and operations continued smoothly behind the scenes. Following the deployment, we expect a decrease in the number of security questions, and we will have the ability to provide assistance more quickly, with a reduction in average handle time.”

Commenting on the successful partnership and project outcomes, Manish Shah, Vice President of Verint’s Southeast Asia operations, said, “Understanding the RCBC Bankard’s needs and a strong collaborative partnership with Inspiro were key to a seamless transformation of RCBC Bankard’s back office operations. RCBC Bankard wanted to push the envelope with new modernised and automated technology that would help them to deliver higher quality customer service. Our local support capability and our voice biometrics technology was the winning combination that led to the successful execution and delivery of this project.”

“Advanced voice biometrics is a positive disruption for our industry, and we are seeing greater adoption across the financial services industry,” Mr. Shah added. “We look forward to working closely with our local partners to ensure they’re providing the best customer service experience possible with best-fit solutions.”

Mr. Mark Mistal, Inspiro’s Chief Information Officer added, “Verint’s capabilities within the contact centre space are well-established, and their best-in-class voice biometrics system delivers tangible enhancements to every single call and in real time.”

Inspiro supports the customer engagement requirements of leading brands in the Philippines. Mistal continued, “As the customer service quality in the call centres get a new boost through technological advances, we see great value in our continued partnership with Verint.”

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimisation and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

*RCBC’s most recent investment in Verint solutions occurred in March 2019.

About Inspiro

Inspiro is a pioneering leader in global customer management with a network of 12,000 people at 12 strategic locations including the United States, Nicaragua, Australia, and the Philippines. We blend tech savvy and a people-centric approach to deliver multilingual, omni-channel solutions that create awesome customer experience. Garnering a 95% Net Promoter Score across all its clients, Inspiro serves some of the world’s best-known companies across various industries including media, telecommunications, travel and hospitality, financial services, utility, healthcare, retail, and e-commerce. Inspiro is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Relia Group of Japan.

About RCBC Bankard

RCBC Bankard Services Corporation (RBSC) is the Card Servicing entity of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), one of the Philippines largest private universal banks. RCBC and RCBC Bankard Services Corporation are members of the Yuchengco Group of Companies (YGC). RCBC Bankard provides unique and world-class cashless transactions, versatile add-on services, and an innovative rewards program to its cardholders. For more information on RCBC Bankard, visit www.rcbcbankard.com.

