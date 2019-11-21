KPMG & nsKnox Partner to Mitigate Payment Fraud with Innovative Anti-Fraud Cyber Solution

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 21, 2019 09:02 AM EST
nsKnox, a leading cyber security provider of corporate payment protection technology, today announced an international strategic partnership with KPMG, a leading global consulting firm. KPMG Israel will be the global distributor and service provider of the joint offering, KPMG Secure Payments.
Powered by nsKnox, the KPMG-designed Secure Payments combines KPMG’s know-how and better practices in finance, compliance, controls, and cyber security consulting with nsKnox’s unique technology to detect and prevent payment fraud in real time. KPMG Secure Payments will provide organizations with an end-to-end, holistic defense against fraud in supplier payments, whether caused by cyber-attacks, internal fraud, social engineering, or data manipulation attempts. The joint solution verifies supplier and account details, safeguarding the payment process at every point of the transaction.
According to AFP’s 2019 Payments Fraud and Control Survey, 82% of companies worldwide were victims of attempted or actual fraud in 2018. Additionally, a recent FBI report revealed that business email compromise scams exceeded $26 billion in losses over the past three years. The lack of information about cyber breaches is equally challenging for businesses: Approximately 60% of organizations reported that they are not even aware of breaches due to limited visibility and un-secured payment processes. With companies around the world facing a dramatic rise in the scope and sophistication of payment fraud, this joint solution brings unique added value for KPMG customers and partners.
KPMG Secure Payments uniquely addresses the key vulnerabilities in the payment chain: payment processes and supplier verification. The solution provides access to nsKnox’s suite of services, enhancing existing payment infrastructures with sophisticated security controls that flag and block fraud attempts in real-time. KPMG Secure Payments also includes advanced payment verification and data protection, risk and policy checks, “Know Your Supplier” verification processes, and a secure Global Payee Repository. The anti-fraud, cyber security solution can be implemented with any company ERP, providing extensive verification for every transaction while eliminating overhead, fraud, and human error.
“The corporate world continues to struggle with rising levels of cyber fraud, which significantly affect their businesses,” said nsKnox founder and CEO, Alon Cohen. “Thanks to this alliance with KPMG, companies will be able to bolster their corporate fraud defenses in this constantly evolving financial environment. Together, we are pushing cyber security boundaries to create a more secure future for businesses worldwide.”
“KPMG Secure Payments is a significant addition to the wide range of unique services and solutions we provide,” said Shaked Levy, Principle, Head of Cyber Security at KPMG. “KPMG’s expertise, experience and network combined with nsKnox’s innovative technology represents a new level of added value for our clients and partners. As challenges in cyber security continue to develop and threats multiply, we are thrilled that this partnership will keep KPMG clients and partners ahead of the curve and secure.”
About nsKnox
nsKnox is a cyber security company focused on Corporate Payment Security, founded and led by Alon Cohen, Founder & former CEO of CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR). nsKnox solutions protect corporations and banks against cyber-fraud carried out by insiders or outsiders, preventing significant financial losses and reputational damage.
Leveraging its groundbreaking Cooperative Cyber Security™ (CCS) technology to combine the cyber strength of multiple organizations, nsKnox solutions detect and prevent finance & ops infrastructure attacks, social engineering, business email compromise (BEC) and other Advanced Persistent Fraud attacks.
Backed by Microsoft Ventures, Viola Ventures and IDB Bank, nsKnox is based in New York, London and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit https://nsknox.net/.
About KPMG
KPMG is a global network of professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. We operate in 153 countries and territories and have 207,000 people working in member firms around the world. The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005049/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT