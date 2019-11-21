REVIAN® Names President to Commercialize Medical Grade LED Light Therapy for Hair Growth

|By Business Wire
|
November 21, 2019 09:04 AM EST
PhotonMD, Inc., a technology company dedicated to the advancement of light-based medical products, today announced the addition of a top executive from the dermatology industry to the company's leadership team. Brian Johnson has joined the Company as President of the REVIAN business unit and will lead the commercialization efforts including sales, marketing and professional relations for the company's aesthetic products based on breakthrough medical grade LED light technology.
REVIAN’s product pipeline includes recently launched REVIAN® RED, the first and only all-LED wearable cap for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia (“pattern hair loss”). In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of REVIAN RED, 10-minute once-daily treatment successfully demonstrated the ability to stop hair loss and grow new hair. Full clinical trial results are expected to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal early next year. This treatment provides an effective alternative to topical agents and oral prescription drugs.
"With all of the advancements in medicine, androgenetic alopecia shouldn’t be a skin disease that patients just have to ‘live with.’ We fundamentally believe that light can be used to put an end to hair loss,” states Mr. Johnson.
Brian Johnson brings three decades of sales and marketing leadership in companies ranging in size from large pharma companies like Novartis to microcap Novan, Inc. The majority of his commercial dermatology experience included roles at Johnson & Johnson, Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation and Galderma Laboratories, LLC where he served as Vice President of Prescription Marketing and Chief Digital Officer. At Galderma, he and his team quadrupled sales by launching category leaders in acne, psoriasis, and rosacea, including Epiduo®, Clobex® and Oracea®.
“For some men and women living with hair loss, the impact on their quality of life and well-being can be devastating,” he continued. “Dermatology healthcare providers and other professionals spend more time with this condition than anyone, so our strategy will be to utilize those existing relationships to integrate REVIAN RED into routine care. Compliance is an important component of the treatment regimen, and our mobile app was designed to help users stay on schedule. This cloud-based platform technology also provides us some unique opportunities in the future as we aim to make this device mainstream for the 70 to 80 million sufferers throughout the United States,” concluded Mr. Johnson.
About REVIAN RED
The REVIAN RED System is an FDA cleared, wireless wearable cap controlled by a mobile “smart” app. The rechargeable battery-operated cap functions to provide a hair loss treatment for men and women using medical grade LED light. The patented dual-band, LED technology provides broader scalp coverage and better skin penetration than red lasers used in low level laser therapy (LLLT). Dual wavelengths of LED light facilitate and accelerate scalp healing, allowing the body to renew cells associated with hair growth and retention.
Indications for use: The REVIAN RED System is indicated to treat androgenetic alopecia and to promote hair growth in males who have Norwood-Hamilton classifications of IIa–V patterns of hair loss and to treat androgenetic alopecia and promote hair growth in females who have Ludwig-Savin Scale I-1 to I-4, II-1, II-2 or frontal patterns of hair loss; both with Fitzpatrick Skin Types I–IV.
About REVIAN
REVIAN was created to stimulate the body’s natural processes and rejuvenate hair and skin with light. Our team develops products that precisely deliver light and allow patients to experience its regenerative potential in the convenience of their own home. We are committed to partnering with health-care providers and other professionals to deliver their patients meaningful results, backed by scientific data. For more information, visit www.revian.com.
The REVIAN team is headquartered in Durham, NC, and functions as a business unit of PhotonMD, Inc., an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC.
