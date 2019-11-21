Nintendo Download: Strange Vacations and Cyber Salvation

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 21, 2019 09:08 AM EST
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005319/en/
In The Touryst, your idyllic vacation is about to get very strange. (Graphic: Business Wire)
-
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- The Touryst – In this surreal adventure game, your idyllic vacation is about to get very strange. Choices abound when arriving at the Monument Islands. Want to go swimming? Or take a dive into the deep sea? Or would you rather visit the amusement arcade, do some shopping and dance at a beach party? Or will you talk with the enigmatic old tourist and listen to what he has to say about these ancient mysterious monuments?
- Black Future ’88 – Black Future ’88 is a synth-punk roguelike 2D action shooter. Vertically climb an always-evolving, procedural tower to reach the top and destroy its owner before your heart explodes. Shoot, slash, dash and upgrade yourself to survive the endless waves of deadly traps, hostile AI and colossal Wardens standing in your way in a stylish alternative version of 1988.
-
Nintendo Mobile
- ’Tis the Season to Put Your Keys in the Ignition – A beautiful blanket of snow has descended in the Mario Kart Tour game* during the special Winter Tour event, which runs until Dec. 3. Mario looks quite jolly in his Santa suit while staying warm with a Fire Flower. Meanwhile, Pink Gold Peach spreads some wintertime joy as she speeds past sparkling decorations. Additionally, with a new update, players can now drive with a dedicated “Drift” button now added in Automatic Drift mode, and a “Steer” button added in Manual Drift mode, there’s never been a better time to join the race!
- Happy Second Anniversary, Animal Crossing Campers – Mail call! Your special invitation to Pocket Camp Club has arrived, a new optional paid subscription service exclusive to the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game*. Have you ever wanted your own personal assistant to help around the campsite? With the Happy Helper Plan, priced at $2.99 a month, you’ll be able to set your favorite animal friend as your camp caretaker to help with animal requests and events like Scavenger Hunts, Fishing Tourneys and Garden Events. Or, with the Cookie & Depot Plan, priced at $7.99 a month, you’ll receive access to the members-only Cookie Shop where you can choose five fortune cookies each month. Plus, with the Cookie & Depot Plan, you’ll also be able to indulge all your furniture and clothing collecting instincts with a large upgrade to your storage capacity. For even more details and fun features available to subscribers of these new plans, check out the Happy Helper Plan video and the Cookie & Depot Plan video.
Nintendo eShop sales:
-
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives Yie Ar KUNG-FU
- Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato en Muertoburgo
- Biolab Wars
- Castle of no Escape 2 – Available Nov. 22
- Chameleon – Available Nov. 26
- Color.Motif Deluxe
- Fractured Minds
- GREEN VIDEO GAME
- GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
- Lots of Slots
- Marblelous Animals – Available Nov. 22
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – Demo Version – Available Nov. 27
- Monster Bugs Eat People – Available Nov. 22
- Monster Jam Steel Titans – Available Nov. 26
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
- Pine – Available Nov. 26
- Real Heroes: Firefighter – Available Nov. 27
- SoccerDie: Cosmic Cup
- Story of a Gladiator – Available Nov. 27
- Strike Force – War on Terror
- The Unicorn Princess
- Tiny Gladiators – Available Nov. 22
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 2 – Full & Demo Versions
- Widget Satchel – Available Nov. 27
* Free-to-start; optional in-game purchases available. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account required. Data charges may apply.
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.
Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.
Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.
My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.
Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.
Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005319/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT