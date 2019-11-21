Omniscience Adds Oracle Executive as VP of Engineering and Experienced Entrepreneur as VP of Product

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 21, 2019 09:08 AM EST
Omniscience today announced that Nandu Jayakumar has joined the company as VP of Engineering and Tom Niermann joined as VP of Product. Omniscience technology and products use the company’s unique next-generation computing models and advanced AI to enable complex business decisions based on all the data in real time.
“Today’s broadly available computing models are, at best, delivering ‘approximately the right answer’ for complex business problem solving,” said Jayakumar. “While this is ok for some applications, it just isn’t good enough for sophisticated and layered business problems, as in financial services and insurance, where vast numbers of human lives and large amounts of money are at stake. We are solving this at Omniscience.”
With a multi-decade engineering career in which he has both envisioned and architected next generation computing models, Nandu Jayakumar is leading the Omniscience engineering team to build out the company’s breakthrough data science and artificial intelligence technologies. Most recently, he was VP of Software Development at Oracle Corporation with the team that took the company’s analytics platform and products into the cloud. Previously, at Visa Inc., Jayakumar led a global team in building services and access methods to Visa's centralized data platform (10’s of petabytes scale) with stringent compliance and security requirements; among other things, he also headed the technical architecture work related to Visa's strategic "Data Replatform" initiative to transform the management of data at Visa, and more. Prior to this, as the architect for Yahoo's advertising and audience data assets, Jayakumar was instrumental in many of the technology advances that defined the last decade in digital advertising. With a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from Bangalore University and a master’s degree in computer science from Stanford University, Jayakumar has spoken and written in multiple venues on big data, data analytics, and distributed computing technologies.
“We are creating an entirely new foundation and product set to handle some of the most difficult business problems of the next decade,” said Sunil Rawat, co-founder and CEO of Omniscience. “Nandu is one of a handful of technologists to both be able to see the future and lead our engineering team to make it a reality.”
At Omniscience, Tom Niermann is responsible for leading product definition for products. With a deep background in entrepreneurship, he has specialized in developing unique and innovative approaches and products for startup companies wanting to create a network effect in competitive markets. Niermann worked at Google where he directed a team of product managers creating new business partnerships and oversaw the syndication of Adsense, Mobile, YouTube, Gmail, TV, Android, Content, and Checkout at Google. In addition to Google, Niermann founded 3 venture-backed companies serving in the roles of CTO and VP of Engineering. Tom has a Ph.D. in Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois, where he also received his BS and MS degrees.
“Our goal is to create powerful technology and products for customers in the financial services and insurance industries where the complexity of their requirements has not been deciphered yet and the future of their businesses is often at stake,” said Rawat. “Tom is able understand customer needs and technology capabilities to see all the puzzle pieces and put them together into an entirely new kind of solution.”
About Omniscience
Omniscience (www.omniscience.com) is the first company to handle and decipher complex, hyperdimensional data sets without any approximations. This enables customers to make accurate business decisions, and find new, well-timed opportunities. The Omniscale computing model combines mathematical transformations, advanced AI and unique distributed computing to help insurance and financial services companies grow market share, save on costs, boost return on equity, and increase regulatory compliance. Over time many additional markets will also be able to use Omniscience to decipher the chaos in their environments. Based in Palo Alto, CA, investors in Omniscience include Reinsurance Group of America, TD Bank, Translink Capital and others.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005312/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT