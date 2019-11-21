Deluxe President and CEO, along with Chief Brand & Content Officer, Share Company Story, Vision at Tech Conference

|By Business Wire
|
November 21, 2019 09:59 AM EST
Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), President and CEO Barry McCarthy and Chief Brand & Content Officer Amanda Brinkman took center stage yesterday in San Francisco at one on the largest tech conferences in the world.
McCarthy took part in a keynote panel discussion with two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis, founder and CEO of Business Inside the Game, and financial expert Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, focusing on the future of financial services. McCarthy shared how Deluxe is transforming into a Trusted Business Technology™ company from its roots as a check and business forms manufacturer.
“Deluxe is the original payments company. Our founder was a small business entrepreneur who invented the checkbook in 1915 and ever since then, we have been focused on helping businesses of all size thrive in our global economy,” McCarthy said. “It was a great pleasure to share the stage with Sallie and Baron and discuss the impact that technology, people, and the changing marketplace have on financial services. This is an exciting time to be at Deluxe as we execute our historic transformation. We have attracted world-class talent and are re-invigorating our culture to become a dynamic, responsive team that delivers innovative payment and cloud solutions to our nearly 5 million small business customers and 4,600 financial institution customers.”
Brinkman, who co-hosts the Deluxe Small Business Revolution series with Ty Pennington, joined the renovation expert on stage to share what they have learned from traveling the country, meeting with small business owners. Since 2016, Deluxe has produced the Small Business Revolution, which each year rewards one small town in the U.S. with a $500,000 marketing makeover.
Pennington and Brinkman gave insights and tips on the challenges and issues facing small businesses today. Small Business Revolution showcases the stories of six small businesses each year and how Deluxe products and services help make their businesses more vibrant. Seasons 1-4 are airing now on www.smallbusinessrevolution.com, Hulu and Prime Video.
Other Deluxe executives, including Mike Mathews, Chief Information Officer, Keith Bush, Chief Financial Officer, and Jane Elliott, Chief Human Resources Officer, also discussed during the conference how Deluxe is implementing new technology platforms across the enterprise to enable the company’s transformation.
Deluxe also announced yesterday, the signing of a new outsourcing agreement with Synchrony. While the company does not expect a material impact to total company revenue from the agreement, the new relationship provides for a significant expansion of Deluxe treasury management business in the Southeastern U.S., with new facilities in Longwood, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia.
McCarthy added, “This is another nice win in our treasury management business, which we believe provides further evidence that our new go-to-market strategy is beginning to take hold and should deliver continued revenue growth opportunities in our Payments area.”
About Deluxe Corporation
Deluxe is a Trusted Business Technology™ company for enterprises, small businesses and financial institutions offering a range of solutions to help customers manage and grow their businesses. Approximately 4.8 million small business customers access a wide range of products and services from Deluxe, including incorporation services, logo design, website development and hosting, email marketing, social media, search engine optimization and payroll services, along with customized checks and forms. For our approximately 4,600 financial institution customers, Deluxe offers industry-leading programs in data analytics, customer acquisition and treasury management solutions, fraud prevention and profitability solutions, as well as checks. Deluxe is also a leading provider of checks and accessories sold directly to consumers. For more information, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.
