NTS Collaborates with AES R&D to Reduce Sport-Related Concussions Using Breakthrough Helmet Technology and Virtual Simulations

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 21, 2019 11:30 AM EST
National Technical Systems, Inc. (“NTS”), the leading independent provider of qualification testing, inspection, and certification solutions in North America, is pleased to announce its partnership with AES R&D to conduct virtual and physical testing of the revolutionary anti-rotational kinematics (ARK) helmet.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005298/en/
Virtual Simulations Highlight Areas of Stress (Graphic: Business Wire)
ARK helmet technology is the creation of Maryland-based AES R&D, a company that researches and designs innovative and more effective head-protection systems. ARK helmets are designed to prevent the head and helmet from spinning during impact, which strains the brain. ARK technology allows the outer shell of the helmet to move upon impact to eliminate part of that energy. With a glancing blow to the helmet, for example, the inner shell remains stationary, thus limiting skull and brain movement during a collision.
The partnership allows NTS to test the impact in the laboratory and run virtual simulations using AES R&D’s Biofidelic brain and head model, which was created by John Hopkins University. NTS is uniquely positioned to assess data from both virtual and physical spaces to objectively assess impact with greater precision.
John Hopkins University Develops Virtual Brain Model to Test New ARK Football Helmet
As AES R&D researched the design of the ARK football helmet, it found that over half of the concussions in football occur due to glancing blows, which cause rotational forces and accelerations. As a result, AES utilized a new virtual biofidelic brain and head model created by scientists at John Hopkins University. AES used this pioneering technology to develop the ARK concept through simulation guided design, specifically by running tests in the virtual world prior to building a physical prototype. The result was that AES developed a new standard of helmet more quickly and with greater accuracy at a lower cost, through virtual simulations using the Hopkins model.
Testing Virtual Simulation Technology
NTS is the only testing laboratory capable of translating AES’s ground breaking virtual simulation technology to a physical testing situation. NTS digitally reproduced its physical testing simulations; quickly measuring acceleration, linear, and angular impact rates on the brain. One test revealed a 38% reduction in strain to the brain under the protection of the ARK helmet.
“We believe ARK technology is the breakthrough helmet manufacturers have been looking for in designing and producing advanced protection for athletes, military personnel, law enforcement and other applications,” said NTS CEO Rich Adams. “By running tests in the virtual world—and then translating those tests into physical testing in the laboratory—NTS engineers are able to provide the most complete and thorough assessment of helmet technology in the marketplace today,” Adams continued.
The nimble method of testing means the AES team can make design adjustments digitally, instead of physically reproducing designs after each test.
ARK Technology Available to Helmet Manufacturers Worldwide
Starting in 2020, through NTS, AES R&D will be making its virtual biofidelic brain model available to helmet brands and manufacturers industrywide. The aim is to collaborate with clients in developing new levels of safety in head protection and to help those clients reach their goals more quickly at a greatly reduced cost. “Our goal is for the ARK logo to become the recognized standard for safety in helmets” said Steve Arzoni, VP, AES R&D. “When you see the ARK logo on any helmet - sports, law enforcement, or military - you know you’re going to be safer.”
About National Technical Systems
National Technical Systems, Inc. (“NTS”) is the leading provider of qualification testing, inspection, and certification services in North America, serving a broad range of industries, including civil aviation, space, defense, nuclear, telecommunications, automotive, industrial, electronics, and medical end markets. Since 1961, NTS has built the most extensive geographic presence in the United States, offering more than 70 distinct product qualification and materials testing categories, including climatic, structural, dynamics, fluid flow, EMI/EMC, lightning, product safety, acoustics, failure analysis, chemical, and other industry-specific tests. Operating through a network of 28 technologically advanced testing laboratories, this geographically diverse footprint puts NTS facilities in proximity to its more than 8,000 clients—allowing NTS to serve the nation’s most innovative companies with unmatched accessibility and responsiveness. NTS is accredited by numerous national and international organizations and operates its inspection division under the Unitek brand, providing a wide range of supply chain management services. NTS’ certification division, which operates under the NQA brand, is one of the largest and most respected global ISO registrars, with active certifications in more than 75 countries. For more information about NTS, visit www.nts.com or call 800-270-2516.
About AES R&D
AES R&D is the one-stop shop for research and design solutions for advanced head protection systems. Leaders in virtual simulation guided design. Core Competences include Break Frame Innovation, Computational 3D Modeling, Rapid Prototyping, Design and Engineering Services and Solution Development. For fun information on AES R&D visit www.AESRandD.com, call 443-660-6080 or e-mail [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005298/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT