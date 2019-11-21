Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Strategic Acquisition of UHP Networks Inc. for $40.0 Million

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 21, 2019 12:30 PM EST
November 21, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (“Comtech”) (Nasdaq: CMTL) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire UHP Networks Inc. (“UHP”), a leading provider of innovative and disruptive satellite ground station technology solutions, for a purchase price of approximately $40.0 million. Founded in 2005, UHP is based in Canada and has developed revolutionary technology that is transforming the Very Small Aperture Terminal (“VSAT”) market.
Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech, said, “With end-markets for high-speed satellite-based networks significantly growing, Comtech’s acquisition of UHP is a significant step in enhancing our solution offerings for the satellite ground station market. After months of extensive testing, we believe that UHP’s innovative implementation techniques for time division multiple access (“TDMA”) technology are best-in-class. UHP’s disruptive technologies were developed starting with a blank sheet of paper, are unencumbered by legacy methods and provide the highest TDMA efficiency at the lowest cost available. We are delighted to acquire UHP and expect the use of their incredible technology to expand globally for many years ahead.”
Vagan Shakhgildian, President of UHP, said, “I believe this strategic combination with Comtech is compelling. I expect our customers will significantly benefit from greater resources and capabilities than UHP could provide on a stand-alone basis. We intend to maintain a sharp focus on all scheduled and committed rollouts to our customers and supporting all existing products, services, and agreements to our customers including value-added resellers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers and other strategic partners. All of UHP employees and myself look forward to working with the Comtech management team to deliver world-class products to our existing customers and new customers around the world.”
Key Strategic Benefits for Comtech Include:
- Expands Comtech’s product line in the satellite ground station market, which has a growing need for reliable, high capacity satellite equipment, particularly in the private and high-performance enterprise VSAT market.
- Allows Comtech to integrate a revolutionary TDMA technology into Comtech EF Data Corp.’s industry leading HEIGHTSTM platform (which includes our HEIGHTS Dynamic Network Access (“H-DNA”) dynamic Single Carrier per Channel (“dSCPC”) technology).
- Brings new relationships with top tier U.S. mobile network operators, Fortune 500 global companies and international government agencies.
About UHP’s Innovative and Disruptive Satellite Ground Station Technology
- UHP offers several satellite routers which can process up to 450Mbps of aggregate traffic with over 190,000 IP packets per second and have remarkably low TDMA overhead. UHP’s implementation of TDMA technology can result in a 20% efficiency advantage over other TDMA implementations at a much lower cost.
- UHP’s routers are truly universal and can switch on-the-fly between modes using multiple configuration profiles that are built into the device. As such, it enables mobile network operators to expand cell phone service to rural areas with full and highly efficient coverage. UHP’s universal routers can provide for a self-healing architecture, known as Smart RedundancyTM, which we believe is an industry first.
- UHP has recently announced a next-generation, fully backward compatible, wideband platform that has 3x greater capability than its existing systems and which will allow High Throughput Satellite (“HTS”) satellite operators to combine different services and applications in just one carrier.
The purchase agreement for UHP includes the acquisition of a sister company and all of their intellectual property. All employees of UHP are expected to join and remain with the company and Mr. Vagan Shakhgildian will serve as President of UHP and have additional responsibilities to facilitate further growth of Comtech’s HEIGHTS solutions. The purchase agreement provides for an earn-out up to an additional $10.0 million if certain agreed upon sales milestones are reached over a twelve-month period after close. The impact of the UHP acquisition with respect to Comtech’s fiscal 2020 financial guidance will be dependent on the timing of the closing of the transaction which is expected to occur late in the second half of fiscal 2020. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.
Comtech will provide financial and other information about the UHP transaction during its regularly scheduled conference call to review the results of its fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2019, the exact date and time of which will be announced in advance.
Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, Proskauer Rose LLP and Torys LLP are serving as legal counsel to Comtech. KPMG M&A Advisory is serving as financial advisor to UHP. Dentons is serving as legal counsel to UHP.
About Comtech
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. For more information, visit www.comtechtel.com.
About Comtech EF Data Corp.
Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.
About UHP Networks Inc.
UHP Networks Inc., which is headquartered in Canada, is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of satellite networking equipment. Its core products include universal satellite routers and an advanced Network Management System. UHP-powered solutions have been deployed in hundreds of networks and thousands of remote terminals have been installed in over 50 countries by Tier 1 telecom service providers, broadcasters, government agencies and top-tier Mobile Network Operators. For more information, visit www.UHP.net.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. identify many such risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information in this press release could be affected by many factors including, without limitation: risks associated with the ability to consummate the transaction and the timing of the closing of the transaction; the ability to successfully integrate operations and employees; the ability to realize anticipated benefits and synergies of the transaction; the potential impact of the announcement of the transaction or consummation of the transaction on relationships, including with employees, customers and competitors; the ability to retain key personnel; the ability to achieve performance targets; changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; and those additional risks and factors discussed in reports filed with the SEC by Comtech Telecommunications Corp. from time to time, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. Comtech undertakes no obligation to update the information contained herein except as required by law.
PCMTL
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005809/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT