UNC REX Named One of the Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by IBM Watson Health

|
|November 21, 2019 01:15 PM EST
UNC REX Healthcare has been named one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by IBM Watson Health.
The report spotlights the top-performing cardiovascular hospitals in the U.S. based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational, financial and patient satisfaction scores and data.
“We are proud to earn this recognition, which reflects the dedication and compassion of our co-workers and physicians,” said Ernie Bovio, President of UNC REX. “The North Carolina Heart & Vascular Hospital at UNC REX has quickly become known for providing excellent care for patients from across Eastern and Central North Carolina.”
IBM Watson Health ranked heart hospitals based on measures such as mortality, complications, readmissions, length of stay, cost and other factors. The study uses data from Medicare and other sources. This year’s study compared nearly 1,000 hospitals with cardiovascular service lines. This is the second straight year that UNC REX made the list.
According to IBM Watson Health estimates, if all cardiovascular hospitals in the U.S. performed at the level of this year’s winners (based on Medicare patients only), they could save more than 11,000 additional lives, and save more than $1.5 billion annually.
“By finding ways to continuously improve and innovate, the winners of our 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study are identifying opportunities to deliver healthcare value to patients, communities, and payers,” said Ekta Punwani, 100 Top Hospitals program leader at IBM Watson Health. “The top performing hospitals demonstrated better clinical care and were more efficient than their peers at delivering this care.”
About UNC REX Healthcare
For 125 years, UNC REX Healthcare has provided expert care for the Wake County community and surrounding areas. With more than 7,000 co-workers, UNC REX is a private, not-for-profit health care system and is a member of UNC Health Care. UNC REX provides various health care services throughout Wake County with facilities in Apex, Cary, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Wakefield and downtown Raleigh. To learn more, click here.
About IBM Watson Health
Watson Health is a business unit of IBM that is dedicated to the development and implementation of cognitive and data-driven technologies to advance health. Watson Health technologies are tackling a wide range of the world’s biggest health care challenges, including cancer, diabetes, drug discovery and more. Learn more here.
