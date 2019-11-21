Global $14.7Bn Tactical Communications Market, Forecast to 2029 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 21, 2019 01:26 PM EST
The "The Global Tactical Communications Market 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Tactical Communication market is estimated to value US$12.4 billion by the end of 2019, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.69% to value US$14.7 billion by 2029.
The cumulative expenditure on tactical communication equipment over the forecast period is estimated to value around US$147.8 billion. The expenditure on this sector is anticipated to be driven by the changing warfare scenario from conventional to asymmetric warfare which further has compelled the militaries to emphasize on tactical communications significantly.
This report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for tactical communication systems, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2019-2029, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world
- Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of Tactical Communications segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants
- Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand
- Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2019-2029
- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis
Companies Mentioned: Leonardo SpA, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, Saab Group, Thales, L3 Harris, Hanwha Corp, ViaSat, Data Link Solutions, Huneed Technologies, Datron World Communications.
Market Highlights
The tactical communication market is categorized into five segments: airborne, naval, man-portable, stationary and vehicular. During the forecast period, vehicular tactical communication segment is expected account for the largest share of 24.4%, with cumulatively expenditure of US$36.1 billion. Airborne tactical communication segment is projected to be the second largest market over the forecast period and is expected to account for a total share of 23.6% of the global market. Airborne tactical communication segment is followed by stationary, naval and man-portable with shares of 18.2%, 17.5%, and 16.3% respectively, during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the largest share of 36.4% in the tactical communications market followed by Europe and North America with respective shares of 29.4% and 27% during 2019-2029. Increase in defense spending in countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan and Singapore are expected to drive the market in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period. The Middle East, Africa and Latin America are projected to garner respective shares of 3.4%, 2.1% and 1.7% in the global tactical communications market during 2019-2029.
Over the past few years, it has been noted that the US and European countries were the key procurers of advanced tactical communication systems. At present, these developed nations posses communication systems that are fairly new and technologically advanced as compared to systems owned by rest of the world. However, developed nations are still investing on procuring newer systems to have strong edge over the rival countries. In addition, these nations are focusing more on the replacement of their legacy radio systems with advanced and secure communication systems to increase their voice and data capabilities. On the flip side, developing nations, along with the increasing defense budgets, are also allocating significant amount for procuring and developing advanced communication equipment.
Select Findings
- The global Tactical Communications market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.69% over the forecast period.
- The market consists of five categories: Man-Portable, Vehicular, Stationary, Naval and Airborne. Asia Pacific will dominate the sector, followed by Europe and North America. The Vehicular segment is expected to be the leading segment with a share of 24.4%.
Reasons to Buy
- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global tactical communications market over the next ten years
- Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different tactical communications segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them
- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others
- Identify the major channels that are driving the global tactical communications market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion
- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defense ministries of different countries within the global tactical communications market
- Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top tactical communications providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cq5cx
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005856/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT