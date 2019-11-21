El Nuevo CloudBlue Connect Ofrece una Plataforma Omniproducto Que Unifica Múltiples Canales

|By Business Wire
|November 21, 2019 03:14 PM EST
CloudBlue, un negocio de Ingram Micro, anunció hoy el lanzamiento global de CloudBlue ConnectTM, una plataforma omniproducto destinada a asistir a los abastecedores y proveedores de servicios a ampliar su alcance y disminuir el tiempo de comercialización con costos generales mínimos. La plataforma CloudBlue Connect es capaz de asistir a una empresa a usar un solo sistema para gestionar sus canales de salida al mercado, directos e indirectos, y apoyar productos y servicios digitales tradicionales y recurrentes.
Además, la plataforma automatiza muchas de las tareas más laboriosas para administrar un canal de salida al mercado, incluida la gestión de contratos, el mantenimiento de información de productos, el cumplimiento, la gestión de uso y los servicios de suscripción.
"Los vendedores y los proveedores de servicios han estado luchando, durante mucho tiempo, para gestionar integraciones múltiples para sus programas de asociación y canalización y se han visto obligados a invertir una gran cantidad de recursos en desarrollo y mantenimiento", comentó Tarik Faouzi, vicepresidente de CloudBlue. "CloudBlue Connect alivia estos problemas y libera a los vendedores para que se enfoquen en lo que hacen mejor: innovar, mientras que los proveedores de servicios están mejor capacitados para ofrecer más valor a sus clientes".
CloudBlue Connect es una plataforma única que centraliza las relaciones y estandariza las integraciones con toda la base de socios a través de las API RESTful. Funciona las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana, con procesos automatizados que respaldan el negocio de ingresos recurrentes de vendedores y de proveedores de servicios a nivel mundial. Además, esta plataforma independiente del comercio puede integrarse con un sistema de comercio propio o de un tercero, obviamente incluyendo la plataforma CloudBlue Commerce.
Los beneficios clave incluyen:
Gestión unificada de canales
CloudBlue Connect centraliza las operaciones de cumplimiento de una empresa con sus socios y reduce los esfuerzos de desarrollo y mantenimiento de integraciones en un solo sistema.
Mayor escalabilidad
Las empresas pueden reducir el tiempo y los recursos dedicados a establecer una presencia indirecta del canal y gestionar las solicitudes de cumplimiento del canal con una innovadora automatización de lanzamiento al mercado y una plataforma de hiperescala, que permite construir un negocio escalable.
Alcance exponencialmente ampliado
Los vendedores y otros creadores de IP pueden impulsar sus conexiones en cualquier mercado del mundo en menos tiempo y aprovechar el ecosistema de CloudBlue Connect de más de 200 proveedores de servicios y un alcance potencial de más de 2 mil millones de clientes finales.
Tiempo de comercialización acelerado
Al simplificar y al racionalizar el cumplimiento multicanal, las empresas pueden reducir las operaciones administrativas y llegar al mercado de forma más rápida.
Reducción de costos de mantenimiento de canal
Según un estudio realizado por Forrester, el costo total de propiedad para construir y para administrar integraciones con múltiples socios de canal puede reducirse en más de 2 millones de USD durante tres años.
Además de admitir proveedores de software independientes (Independent Software Vendors, ISV), las capacidades de CloudBlue Connect se extienden a otros proveedores, incluidos los fabricantes de equipos originales (Original Equipment Manufacturers, OEM) y otros socios que buscan digitalizar y monetizar su propio IP. Estos proveedores pueden usar CloudBlue Connect como un motor de habilitación de canales para salir al mercado con sus propios servicios y productos IP, y expandirse a cualquier mercado comercial o de consumo a bajo costo.
En el lado descendente de la plataforma, los proveedores de servicios pueden empezar a realizar transacciones con proveedores en CloudBlue Connect o integrar nuevos vendedores con unos pocos clics. Esto permite oportunidades adicionales de agrupación y venta cruzada con sus clientes, lo que crea rigidez y reduce la rotación. La versatilidad de CloudBlue Connect permite a los proveedores de servicios definir de forma más cercana cualquier cosa como un servicio para cualquiera de sus productos actuales o cualquier otro que sueñen tener en el futuro. Los proveedores de servicios también pueden marcar a Connect como su plataforma de incorporación para abordar a cualquier proveedor adicional.
Faouzi concluyó: "CloudBlue Connect es el compañero perfecto para la plataforma CloudBlue Commerce, junto con Go-to-Market Automator, y permite a los vendedores y a los proveedores de servicios habilitar la gestión integral de sus negocios de suscripción".
Información adicional sobre CloudBlue Connect está disponible en https://www.cloudblue.com/connect y en CloudBlue Commerce en https://www.cloudblue.com/commerce/.
*Cormier, Bob. “El impacto económico total de la plataforma de comercio empresarial CloudBlue potenciada por Microsoft Azure. Forrester Consulting. Abril de 2019.
Acerca de CloudBlue
CloudBlue se dedica a ayudar a los proveedores de servicios de todo tipo a construir, escalar y monetizar los servicios en la nube y digitales dentro de la economía "como servicio". Muchas de las compañías de telecomunicaciones, distribuidores de tecnología, proveedores de servicios administrados y revendedores de valor agregado, más conocidos del mundo, confían en la plataforma líder de comercio de CloudBlue para automatizar, agregar y vender tanto sus propios servicios en la nube como los de proveedores externos. CloudBlue impulsa más de 200 de los mercados de proveedores de servicios en la nube más grandes del mundo, que en conjunto representan más de 30 millones de suscripciones empresariales en la nube y más de mil millones de USD en ingresos por suscripción anual. CloudBlue proporciona a sus clientes acceso a un ecosistema que incluye más de 250 soluciones de proveedores y más de 80 000 revendedores alrededor del mundo. CloudBlue es una división de software independiente de Ingram Micro. Más información en www.cloudblue.com.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005933/es/
