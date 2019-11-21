Daisy es distinguida como compañía de IA del año en la ceremonia Canadian FinTech & AI Awards

|By Business Wire
|
November 21, 2019 04:21 PM EST
Daisy Intelligence fue premiada como compañía de IA del año en los prestigiosos Canadian FinTech & AI Awards. Daisy ofrece soluciones asistidas por IA para las industrias de seguros y venta minorista que permiten obtener resultados comerciales significativamente superiores.
“Canadá está considerado como uno de los líderes globales en inteligencia artificial y, en ese marco, este premio es un gran logro para Daisy”, señaló Gary Saarenvirta, fundador y director ejecutivo de Daisy. “Refleja el reconocimiento cada vez mayor para nuestra tecnología exclusiva, y es un paso hacia nuestro objetivo de convertirnos en la compañía de IA más grande y respetada del mundo”.
La ceremonia Canadian FinTech & AI Awards reconoce y celebra la innovación en tecnología financiera e inteligencia artificial en Canadá. Los premios se presentaron en el marco de la 5ta gala anual de los Canadian FinTech & AI Awards, organizada por el Digital Finance Institute, un grupo de expertos que cubre el nexo entre FinTech, innovación financiera, inteligencia artificial, regulación financiera e inclusión financiera.
“Daisy se ha establecido como una de las muy pocas compañías en aplicar con éxito la tecnología de IA para ayudar a que las compañías de seguros y venta minorista generen mayores ventas e ingresos, mejoren las eficiencias y establezcan una ventaja competitiva”, afirmó Saarenvirta. “Daisy se distingue por una IA bien hecha. Tenemos la misión de empoderar a las personas para que puedan dedicarse a lo que mejor saben hacer utilizando inteligencia artificial, que es lo que las máquinas mejor saben hacer”.
2019 ha sido un punto de inflexión para Daisy. Deloitte Canada la distinguió como una compañía a tener en cuenta en su programa Fast 50. Daisy ocupó el puesto 39 entre las compañías de mayor crecimiento de Canadá según el informe de negocios de Globe & Mail, y cerró un financiamiento serie A por 10 millones de dólares de Framework Venture Partners y Sonae IM.
Acerca de Daisy Intelligence
Daisy es una plataforma potenciada por IA para soluciones de venta minorista y seguros. Daisy utiliza el aprendizaje reforzado, una rama de la IA, y sus tecnologías Theory of Retail™ y Theory of Risk™, ambas pendientes de patentamiento, para ser verdaderamente única en el mercado y situarse en la vanguardia de la gestión por categorías y la revolución de la gestión de riesgo.
La plataforma de Daisy, desarrollada por un equipo altamente capacitado compuesto por más de 50 científicos computacionales, matemáticos y expertos en el ámbito empresarial, analiza el 100 % de las transacciones de una organización y ejecuta miles de millones de simulaciones diarias para ofrecer una planificación optimizada de mercaderías y un proceso de toma de decisiones de gestión de riesgo para sus clientes. Para más información, visite daisyintelligence.com.
