NTT Com erhält zwei „Proof of Concept“-Auszeichnungen für MEF 3.0

|November 21, 2019 06:38 PM EST
NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), die Geschäftssparte für ICT-Lösungen und internationale Kommunikation der NTT Group (TOKYO: 9432), gab heute bekannt, zwei MEF 3.0 Proof-of-Concept-Auszeichnungen in den beiden Kategorien „MEF3.0 SD-WAN Implementation 2019“ und „Network Slicing Implementation 2019“ erhalten zu haben. Die Auszeichnung erfolgte auf der „MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept“-Ausstellung in Los Angeles, USA, die von 18. bis 22. November stattfindet.
Die Ausstellung wurde vom Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF), einer Verbindung der weltweiten Telekom-Branche mit mehr als 220 Mitgliedern organisiert. NTT Com war auf der Ausstellung vertreten, um einen SD-WAN1-Dienst und einen auf 5G bezogenen Machbarkeitsnachweis (Proof of Concept, PoC) vorzustellen2. Damit gesellte sich das Unternehmen zu weiteren Telekomanbietern und -herstellern, die ebenfalls ihre Initiativen zur Beurteilung präsentierten.
Über MEF Awards
https://www.mef.net/2019_MEF_Awards
MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Implementation 2019
Die orchestrierten, virtualisierten und herstellerunabhängigen SD-WAN-Dienste von NTT Com erhielten die Auszeichnung für den besten, mit MEF-Spezifikationen abgestimmten SD-WAN-Dienst. Der Dienst von NTT Com wurde für die mögliche Durchführung eines Lebenszyklus3-Managements und die mögliche Bedienung von mehreren SD-WAN-Produkten über ein vereinheitlichtes Portal und White-Box-CPEs ausgezeichnet4.
SD-WAN ist keine Standardtechnologie. Somit existieren zahlreiche einzelne Netzwerkgeräte, deren Betriebsmethoden jeweils entsprechend der Technologien jedes Herstellers konzipiert werden müssen. Zur Lösung dieses Problems führte NTT Com einen Machbarkeitsnachweis durch, um die einheitliche Kontrolle zahlreicher SD-WAN-Produkte zu implementieren, die auf MEF-standardisierten SD-WAN-Spezifikationen, Datenmodellen, Schnittstellen und Testmethoden basieren.
NTT Com arbeitete mit Partnerunternehmen zusammen, um mit ihnen die orchestrierten, virtualisierten, herstellerunabhängigen SD-WAN-Dienste gemäß dem MEF70 und MEF-SD-WAN-Presto-API-Standard zu entwickeln5. Der Dienst verwendet eine universelle CPE-Plattform, über die sich zahlreiche SD-WAN-Produkte auf der White-Box-CPE installieren lassen, und ein einheitliches Konfigurationsportal, das die einheitliche Kontrolle zahlreicher SD-WAN-Produkte ermöglicht.
Die an der gemeinsamen Entwicklung beteiligten Partnerunternehmen sind ADVA, Netcracker Technology, Silver Peak, Spirent Communications, Versa Networks und NEC Corporation.
Implementierung von Netzwerk-Slicing 2019
Die Auszeichnung für die beste Netzwerk-Slicing6-Technologie wurde NTT Com verliehen. Das Unternehmen arbeitete zur Erstellung seiner 5G xHaul Sharing Slices mit LSO-Orchestrierung mit Partnerfirmen zusammen. Damit wird eine automatische Kontrolle möglich, indem Netzwerk-Slices zur wechselseitigen Verbindung vieler Operatoren verwendet werden.
Die 5G-Technologie wird voraussichtlich von Unternehmen und lokalen Regierungsbehörden zusätzlich zu den Telekomanbietern genutzt, indem sie 5G-Dienste wie diesen heranziehen. Das neue Netzwerksystem, das die unterschiedlichen Unternehmen so miteinander verwenden können, ist für den effektiven Aufbau des Netzwerks notwendig.
NTT Com entwickelte mittels Einsatz der Netzwerk-Slicing-Technologie zusammen mit Partnerunternehmen die gemeinsam genutzte xHaul-Architektur gemäß MEF-Standard.
Die Architektur erstellt durch das Zusammenwirken zahlreicher Operatoren Ende-zu-Ende Netzwerk-Slices, um das für den 5G-Dienst erforderliche Zugangsnetz (xHaul) untereinander teilen zu können.
Die Partnerunternehmen, die zu dieser Lösung beitrugen, sind NTT Corporation und Okinawa Open Laboratory.
Software-Defined Networking (SDN)7 und Technologien zur Virtualisierung von Netzwerkfunktionen (network functions virtualization, NFV)8 werden über Open-Source-Entwicklungsprojekte und mit Standardisierungsinstituten weiterentwickelt. In Zukunft arbeitet NTT Com darauf hin, die Entwicklung von SDN- und NFV-Technologien durch seine Teilnahme am Managed Extensibility Framework (MEF) und der Open Networking Foundation (ONF) voranzutreiben9.
1:
SD-WAN vereinfacht die Verwaltung und den Betrieb eines Wide Area Network (WAN), indem es die Hardware des Netzwerks von ihrem Kontrollmechanismus abkoppelt.
2:
Verifizierung und Vorstellung der Prototyp-Entwicklung, um neue Konzepte, Theorien, Prinzipien und Ideen für die Kommerzialisierung und die Entwicklung von Diensten zu demonstrieren
3:
Prozess der Bereitstellung von Diensten mit Anwendung, Inbetriebnahme, Einstellungen und Qualitätskontrolle
4:
Trennt CPE-Hardware- und -Softwarefunktionen und lässt Softwareauswahl sowie die Installation für jede Anwendung zu
5:
MEF-Spezifikation für SD-WAN: https://www.mef.net/resources/technical-specifications/download?id=122&fileid=file1
6:
Virtuelle Aufteilung des Netzwerks gemäß seinen Merkmalen, zum Beispiel geringe Latenz, große Bandbreite oder hohe Zuverlässigkeit, und nach Anwendungszweck
7:
Technologien, welche die Netzwerkkonfiguration und die Einstellungen mit einer Software dynamisch kontrollieren
8:
Methodik für Operating-Network-Geräte als Software in einer virtualisierten Infrastruktur von Mehrzweck-Servern
9:
Open Networking Foundation, die SDN-Technologien standardisiert und Open-Source-Software entwickelt
Weiterführende Links
- Orchestrierte virtualisierte SD-WAN-Dienste mit mehreren Anbietern
- 5G xHaul Sharing als Slices mit LSO Orchestrierung
Über NTT Communications
NTT Communications löst die technischen Probleme der Welt durch Unterstützung von Unternehmen bei der Überwindung von Komplexitäten und Risiken in ihren ICT-Umgebungen mit verwalteten IT-Infrastrukturlösungen. Diese Lösungen werden durch unsere weltweite Infrastruktur mit branchenführenden und global erstklassigen öffentlichen und privaten Netzwerken unterstützt, die über 190 Länder und Regionen sowie mehr als 450.000 m2 der fortschrittlichsten Datenzentrumsanlagen der Welt abdecken. Unsere weltweit tätigen, professionellen Serviceteams stellen Beratung und Architektur für die Stabilität und Sicherheit bereit, die für unseren geschäftlichen Erfolg erforderlich sind. Unsere Größe und unsere weltweiten Kapazitäten in der Technologiewelt sind unübertroffen. Gemeinsam mit NTT Ltd., NTT Data und NTT DOCOMO bilden wir die NTT Group.
www.ntt.com | [email protected] Com | [email protected] Com | [email protected] Com
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121006035/de/
