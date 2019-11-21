NTT Com vince due premi Proof of Concept MEF 3.0

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 21, 2019 06:42 PM EST
NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), società di soluzioni ICT e comunicazioni internazionali in seno a NTT Group (TOKYO: 9432), ha annunciato oggi di essersi aggiudicata i premi Proof of Concept di MEF 3.0 nelle due categorie “Implementazione della SD-WAN 2019 MEF3.0” e “Implementazione del network slicing 2019” nel corso della fiera espositiva MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept tenutasi a Los Angeles (USA) dal 18 al 22 novembre.
La fiera è stata organizzata dal MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum), un’alleanza globale del settore delle telecomunicazioni con oltre 220 membri. NTT Com vi ha partecipato per presentare un servizio SD-WAN1 e un Proof of Concept (PoC) associato al 5G2, aggiungendo il suo nome a quello di altri operatori e produttori di telecomunicazioni che sottoponevano le rispettive iniziative ai giudici.
Informazioni sui MEF Awards
https://www.mef.net/2019_MEF_Awards
Premio MEF3.0 Implementazione della SD-WAN 2019
I servizi SD-WAN multifornitore virtualizzati orchestrati da NTT Com hanno ricevuto il premio presentato per il miglior servizio SD-WAN in ottemperanza alle specifiche MEF. Il servizio di NTT Com si è aggiudicata tale riconoscimento per avere consentito la gestione e l’operatività per l’intero ciclo di vita3 di più prodotti SD-WAN mediante un portale unificato e terminali lato cliente white box4.
SD-WAN non è una tecnologia standardizzata, tale è il numero di apparecchiature uniche di rete che esistono al momento che richiedono la progettazione di metodi operativi in funzione della tecnologia del produttore. Per risolvere questo problema NTT Com ha condotto un PoC per realizzare un controllo unificato di più prodotti SD-WAN in base alle specifiche SD-WAN, ai modelli di dati, alle interfacce e ai metodi di prova standardizzati da MEF.
NTT Com collabora con aziende partner per sviluppare congiuntamente i servizi SD-WAN multifornitore virtualizzati orchestrati conformi con lo standard MEF70 e MEF SD-WAN Presto API5. Il servizio usa una piattaforma terminali lato cliente universale, che consente l’installazione di diversi prodotti SD-WAN sul terminale lato cliente white box e un portale a configurazione unificata, che consente il controllo unificato di più apparecchi SD-WAN.
Le aziende partner implicate nello sviluppo congiunto sono ADVA, Netcracker Technology, Silver Peak, Spirent Communications, Versa Networks e NEC Corporation.
Implementazione del network slicing 2019
Il premio per la migliore tecnologia di network slicing6 è stato presentato a NTT Com in collaborazione con aziende partner per il suo 5G xHaul Sharing Slices con orchestrazione LSO, che permette il controllo automatico usando ripartizioni di rete per interconnessione a più operatori.
La tecnologia 5G si prevede che venga usata da aziende ed enti locali in aggiunta a operatori di telecomunicazioni, come utenti privati del servizio 5G. Il nuovo sistema di rete che le varie aziende possono usare in comune come questo è necessario per costruire la rete in modo efficace.
NTT Com ha collaborato con aziende partner per lo sviluppo congiunto di architettura xHaul condivisa nel rispetto dello standard MEF, usando tecnologia network slicing.
L’architettura crea ripartizioni di rete end-to-end mediante collaborazione tra più operatori per condividere la rete d’accesso (xHaul) necessaria al servizio 5G.
Le aziende partner che contribuiscono alla soluzione sono NTT Corporation e Okinawa Open Laboratory.
Le tecnologie SDN7 e NFV (Network Functions Virtualization, virtualizzazione delle funzioni di rete)8 continuano ad avanzare attraverso progetti di sviluppo open source e a opera di enti di standardizzazione. In futuro NTT Com intende aiutare a promuovere lo sviluppo delle tecnologie SDN e NFV tramite la sua partecipazione al MEF e all’ONF9.
|
1.
|
SD-WAN semplifica la gestione e il funzionamento di una rete WAN separando il hardware di rete dal suo meccanismo di comando.
|
2.
|
Verifica e dimostrazione di sviluppo di prototipi per illustrare nuovi concetti, teorie, principi e idee per la commercializzazione e lo sviluppo di servizi.
|
3.
|
Processo di fornitura di servizi che riguarda applicazione, approccio all’uso, impostazioni e controllo di qualità
|
4.
|
Separa le funzioni hardware e software dei terminali lato cliente e consente la scelta e l’installazione del software per ogni applicazione
|
5.
|
Specifica MEF per SD-WAN: https://www.mef.net/resources/technical-specifications/download?id=122&fileid=file1
|
6.
|
Divisione virtuale della rete in base allo scopo dell’applicazione in funzione di caratteristiche quali bassa latenza, banda larga o alta affidabilità
|
7.
|
Tecnologie che controllano dinamicamente la configurazione e le impostazioni di rete con il software
|
8.
|
Metodo d’utilizzo dei dispositivi di rete come il software su infrastruttura virtualizzata di server a uso generico
|
9.
|
Open Networking Foundation, organizzazione che standardizza le tecnologie SDN e sviluppa software open source
Link correlati
- Servizi SD-WAN multi-vendor virutalizzati orchestrati
- Condivisione in slicing xHaul 5G con orchestrazione LSO
Informazioni su NTT Communications
NTT Communications risolve sfide tecnologiche globali aiutando le aziende a sormontare complessità e rischi nei loro ambienti TIC grazie a soluzioni infrastrutturali IT gestite. Queste soluzioni sono supportate dalla nostra infrastruttura globale comprendente reti pubbliche e private globali di 1° livello all’avanguardia nel settore che raggiungono più di 190 Paesi/regioni, nonché centri dati tra i più avanzati al mondo con una superficie complessiva di oltre 450.000 m2. I nostri team di servizi professionali globali forniscono consulenza e architetture per la sicurezza e la resilienza necessarie per il successo delle attività commerciali dei clienti, a conferma di una capacità e una portata globale ineguagliate in ambito tecnologico. Insieme a NTT Ltd., NTT Data e NTT DOCOMO, formiamo il Gruppo NTT.
www.ntt.com | [email protected] Com | [email protected] Com | [email protected] Com
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121006038/it/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT