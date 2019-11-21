NTT Com wint twee MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Awards

|By Business Wire
NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), het ICT-oplossingen en internationale communicatiebedrijf van de NTT Group (TOKYO: 9432), maakte vandaag bekend dat het MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Awards heeft gewonnen in twee categorieën: “MEF3.0 SD-WAN Implementation 2019” en “Network Slicing Implementation 2019,” tijdens de uitreiking van de MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Awards in de Amerikaanse stad Los Angeles van 18 tot 22 november.
De uitreiking werd georganiseerd door het Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF), een wereldwijde alliantie in de telecomsector met meer dan 220 leden. NTT Com deed mee aan het evenement om een SD-WAN1-service en een aan 5G gerelateerd proof of concept (PoC) te presenteren2, en sloot zich daarmee aan bij andere telecommaatschappijen en -fabrikanten die hun eigen initiatieven presenteerden voor de jury.
Over de MEF Awards
https://www.mef.net/2019_MEF_Awards
MEF3.0 SD-WAN Implementation 2019
De georkestreerde gevirtualiseerde multivendor SD-WAN-services van NTT Com ontvingen de prijs voor de beste SD-WAN-service in overeenstemming met MEF-specificaties. De NTT Com-service kreeg erkenning voor het mogelijk maken van lifecycle3 beheer en bediening van diverse SD-WAN-producten met een geïntegreerd portaal en white box CPEs4.
SD-WAN is geen gestandaardiseerde technologie, daarom bestaan er talloze unieke netwerkapparaten, waardoor er bedieningsmethodes ontwikkeld moeten worden die aansluiten bij de technologieën van elke afzonderlijke fabrikant. Om dit probleem op te lossen, voerde NTT Com een PoC uit om geïntegreerde besturing te implementeren van diverse SD-WAN-producten op basis van MEF-gestandaardiseerde SD-WAN specificaties, gegevensmodellen, interfaces en testmethodes.
NTT Com werkte samen met partner bedrijven om gezamenlijk de georkestreerde gevirtualiseerde multivendor SD-WAN-services te ontwikkelen in overeenstemming met de MEF70 en MEF SD-WAN Presto API standaard5. De service gebruikt een universeel CPE-platform, waardoor diverse SD-WAN-producten op de white box CPE kunnen worden geïnstalleerd en een geïntegreerd configuratie portaal, wat gemeenschappelijke bediening van diverse SD-WAN-producten mogelijk maakt.
De partnerbedrijven die betrokken waren bij de gezamenlijke ontwikkeling zijn ADVA, Netcracker Technology, Silver Peak, Spirent Communications, Versa Networks en NEC Corporation.
Network Slicing Implementation 2019
De prijs voor de beste network slicing6 technologie werd aan NTT Com uitgereikt in samenwerking met partnerbedrijven die zijn betrokken bij de 5G xHaul Sharing Slices met LSO Orchestration, die automatische controle mogelijk maakt door het gebruik te maken van onderlinge verbinding van netwerk slices.
5G-technologie wordt verwacht te worden gebruikt door bedrijven en lokale overheden in aanvulling op telecommaatschappijen door deze als particuliere 5G-service in te zetten. Het nieuwe netwerk zoals dit, dat de diverse bedrijven gezamenlijk kunnen gebruiken, is noodzakelijk om het netwerk effectief op te bouwen.
NTT Com werkte samen met partnerbedrijven om de gedeelde xHaul architectuur te ontwikkelen in overeenstemming met de MEF-standaard door network slicing technologie in te zetten.
De architectuur creëert end-to-end netwerk slices door multi-operator samenwerking om het toegangsnetwerk (xHaul) te delen dat vereist is voor de 5G-service.
De partnerbedrijven die hebben bijgedragen aan de oplossing zijn NTT Corporation en Okinawa Open Laboratory.
SDN7 en netwerk functies virtualisatie (NFV)8 technologieën worden nog altijd bevorderd middels open-source ontwikkelingsprojecten en middels standaardisering van organisaties. Vooruitkijkend, mikt NTT Com erop de ontwikkeling van SDN- en NFV-technologieën te helpen stimuleren middels zijn deelname in MEF en ONF9.
|
1:
|
SD-WAN versimpelt het beheer en de bediening van een WAN door de netwerk hardware te scheiden van zijn besturingsmechanisme.
|
2:
|
Verificatie en demonstratie van de ontwikkeling van een prototype om nieuwe concepten, theorieën, principes en ideeën te demonstreren voor commercialisering en serviceontwikkeling.
|
3:
|
Servicevoorziening proces dat de applicatie, begin van het gebruik, de instellingen en kwaliteitscontrole dekt.
|
4:
|
Scheidt CPE-hardware en -softwarefuncties en maakt softwareselectie en -installatie mogelijk voor elke applicatie
|
5:
|
MEF specificatie voor SD-WAN: https://www.mef.net/resources/technical-specifications/download?id=122&fileid=file1
|
6:
|
Virtuele verdeling van het netwerk overeenkomstig kenmerken zoals een lage batterij, grote bandbreedte of hoge betrouwbaarheid, op applicatie doel
|
7:
|
Technologieën die op dynamische wijze de netwerkconfiguratie en instellingen beheren door gebruik van software
|
8:
|
Methode voor bediening van netwerkapparaten als software op een gevirtualiseerde infrastructuur voor servers voor algemeen gebruik
|
9:
|
Open Networking Foundation die SDN-technologieën standaardiseert en open source software ontwikkelt
Over NTT Communications
NNTT Communications vindt een oplossing voor de technologische uitdagingen van deze wereld door bedrijven te helpen de complexiteit en risico's van hun ICT-omgeving de baas te worden met behulp van beheerde IT-infrastructuuroplossingen. Deze oplossingen worden ondersteund door onze wereldwijde infrastructuur, waaronder toonaangevende wereldwijde publieke en private tier 1-netwerken die meer dan 190 landen/gebieden bestrijken, en meer dan 450.000 m2 aan de meest geavanceerde datacenterfaciliteiten ter wereld. Onze mondiale professionele dienstenteams bieden advies en architectuur voor de veerkracht en beveiliging die zijn vereist voor het succes van uw bedrijf, en onze capaciteiten voor opschalen en globalisering zijn ongeëvenaard. Samen met NTT Ltd., NTT Data en NTT DOCOMO vormen wij de NTT Group.
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
