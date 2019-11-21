 FIS Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 21, 2019 07:12 PM EST
Fidelity National Information Services, FIS™, (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced the pricing of its multi-tranche offering of senior notes denominated in Euro and Pounds sterling (collectively, the “Senior Notes”) as follows:
Euro senior notes:
- €1,000,000,000 principal amount of 0.125% Senior Notes due 2022;
- €625,000,000 principal amount of 0.625% Senior Notes due 2025;
- €625,000,000 principal amount of 1.000% Senior Notes due 2028; and
Pounds sterling senior notes
- £300,000,000 principal amount of 2.250% Senior Notes due 2029.
FIS intends to use the net proceeds from the Senior Notes offering to pay for up to approximately $2.9 billion aggregate principal amount of certain outstanding senior notes pursuant to cash tender offers commenced today, including accrued and unpaid interest. Any remaining net proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing of upcoming debt maturities or borrowings under its existing commercial paper programs. Pending such uses, FIS may invest the net proceeds from the Senior Notes offering temporarily in investment-grade securities, money-market funds, bank deposit accounts or similar short-term investments, or use such net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under its existing commercial paper programs or revolving credit facility. The Senior Notes offering is expected to close on December 3, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Merrill Lynch International, MUFG Securities EMEA plc and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited are joint book-running managers for the Senior Notes offering. The Senior Notes offering is being made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. You may obtain copies of these documents without charge from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Alternatively, you may request these documents by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities plc collect at +44-207-134-2468, Merrill Lynch International at +1-800-294-1322, MUFG Securities EMEA plc at +44-207-577-2228 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll free at 1-800-645-3751. The Senior Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC on July 31, 2019.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Senior Notes, nor will there be any sale of the Senior Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer, solicitation or sale. Any offer, solicitation or sale of the Senior Notes will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.
About FIS
FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our 55,000 people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future events and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. FIS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to, the risk that the offering described herein is not completed, the risk that the proceeds are not able to be used for the purposes stated as a result of unforeseen circumstances and other risks detailed in the “Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Risk Factors” and other sections of FIS’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, FIS’ Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019 and FIS’ other filings with the SEC.
This document shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
