Carbon Designa a Ellen Kullman Presidenta y Directora Ejecutiva y al Dr. Joseph DeSimone Presidente Ejecutivo

November 21, 2019
Carbon, (www.carbon3d.com), la plataforma de fabricación digital líder en el mundo, anunció hoy que Ellen J. Kullman, expresidenta y directora ejecutiva de DuPont, fue designada presidenta y directora ejecutiva de la empresa y que el Dr. Joseph M. DeSimone fue nombrado presidente ejecutivo de la Junta Directiva, con efecto inmediato. A su vez, Kullman permanecerá en la Junta Directiva de Carbon, empresa en la que ha trabajado desde 2016. Los anuncios de liderazgo de hoy son el resultado de un plan de sucesión en el que DeSimone, Kullman y los miembros de la Junta Directiva han trabajado para preparar a la empresa para su próxima etapa.
Carbon ha estado fortaleciendo su banco de liderazgo en los últimos meses, con el fin de apoyar el crecimiento de la empresa. Como presidenta y directora ejecutiva, Kullman liderará el desarrollo y la ejecución de estrategias a corto y a largo plazo, al posicionar a Carbon para seguir ofreciendo valor a sus empleados, clientes, socios y accionistas en todo el mundo. DeSimone está haciendo la transición al rol de presidente ejecutivo para enfocarse en la creciente adopción generalizada de la Carbon Digital Manufacturing Platform (plataforma de fabricación digital Carbon) y para difundir la visión de la empresa en los clientes, el público y los socios actuales y futuros.
“El anuncio de hoy es un gran honor”, expresó Kullman. “Tengo el privilegio de haber pasado los últimos años en la Junta Directiva de Carbon y de haber trabajado junto a Joe, uno de los más grandes empresarios y científicos de nuestros tiempos. Joe ha incorporado a Carbon en la plataforma de fabricación digital líder en el mundo, y, como presidenta y directora ejecutiva de Carbon, me entusiasma asociarme con Joe y seguir el desarrollo sobre las bases sólidas que él estableció”.
“En los últimos seis años, he liderado Carbon como director ejecutivo y me enorgullece enormemente lo que hemos logrado durante mi mandato”, expresó DeSimone. “Sé que lo que alcanzaremos con Ellen será aún más extraordinario. Ellen es la persona adecuada para llevar adelante a Carbon actualmente. Ella cuenta con una amplia experiencia en múltiples empresas, ciclos y lugares. Su visión, rasgos de liderazgo sobresalientes y distinguida trayectoria seguirán impulsando el crecimiento de Carbon hacia el futuro. Al asumir el cargo de presidente ejecutivo, podré concentrarme en difundir la plataforma y en impulsar la adopción más ampliamente”.
Antes de sumarse a DuPont en 1988, Kullman trabajó para Westinghouse y General Electric. La Junta Directiva de DuPont eligió a Kullman presidenta y directora de la empresa en octubre de 2008 y directora ejecutiva en enero de 2009. Fue la decimonovena ejecutiva y la primera mujer en liderar la empresa en sus 212 años de historia. Como líder comercial, Kullman lideró el crecimiento de dos dígitos de la cartera comercial de Seguridad y Protección de la empresa, y comenzó dos empresas exitosas de alto crecimiento conocidas actualmente como DuPont Industrial Biosciences y DuPont Sustainable Solutions. Durante sus siete años como directora ejecutiva, Kullman llevó adelante el enfoque de la empresa en el crecimiento, en los mercados internacionales emergentes, y defendió el poder de la ciencia y del conocimiento del mercado global de DuPont para transformar las industrias. Ejecutó un plan sólido y posicionó decisivamente a la empresa para su próxima generación de crecimiento.
Kullman es copresidenta de la alianza Paradigm for Parity y directora de la Junta Directiva de United Technologies, Dell Technologies, Amgen y Goldman Sachs. Es miembro de la National Academy of Engineering (Academia nacional de ingeniería) y expresidenta del China Business Council (Consejo empresarial de China) de los Estados Unidos. Además, es miembro de la Junta Directiva de la Northwestern University. Kullman ha sido nombrada una de las “50 Most Powerful Women in Business” (50 mujeres más poderosas del mundo) según Fortune y una de las “World’s Most Powerful Women” (Mujeres más poderosas del mundo) según Forbes. Tiene un título de grado en Ingeniería Mecánica de la Tufts University y una Maestría en Administración de Empresas de la Kellogg School of Management de la Northwestern University.
Como cofundador de Carbon, DeSimone se encargó de la impresión 3D al reunir información de diversos campos para inventar conjuntamente la tecnología central que ahora impulsa la Carbon Platform. Impulsada por la tecnología Digital Light Synthesis™ (DLS™), la Carbon Platform permite a las empresas alejarse de los métodos tradicionales de fabricación de polímeros para avanzar en la innovación de productos. Solo esta semana, EY lo reconoció por sus logros como el U.S. Entrepreneur of the Year (empresario estadounidense del año).
Antes de fundar Carbon en 2013, DeSimone trabajó como profesor en la University of North Carolina durante más de 20 años. DeSimone ha logrado avances científicos en áreas, como la química ecológica, los dispositivos médicos y la nanotecnología, y también cofundó diferentes empresas a partir de su investigación. En la University of North Carolina, DeSimone formó una cultura sólida en su grupo de investigación centrada en la noción de que la diversidad es un principio fundamental de la innovación.
DeSimone ha logrado reconocimientos a nivel internacional como científico, inventor y empresario, al obtener importantes premios, incluido el U.S. Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award (premio al desafío de química ecológica presidencial de los Estados Unidos) y el Lemelson-MIT Prize (premio Lemelson-MIT). En 2016, el presidente Obama otorgó a DeSimone la National Medal of Technology and Innovation (Medalla de Tecnología e Innovación a nivel nacional), el más alto honor por los logros y el liderazgo en el avance del progreso tecnológico en los Estados Unidos. Además, es uno de los, aproximadamente, 20 individuos elegidos para las tres National Academies de los Estados Unidos: the National Academy of Sciences, Medicine, and Engineering (academias nacionales de ciencias, medicina e ingeniería).
Acerca de Carbon
La misión de Carbon es reinventar la forma en que los productos de polímeros se planean, diseñan, fabrican y distribuyen para lograr un futuro digital y sostenible. Con sede en Silicon Valley, Carbon reúne innovaciones en software, hardware y ciencia de los materiales para ofrecer soluciones de fabricación digital líderes en la industria. Con la innovadora tecnología Digital Light Synthesis™ y la amplia familia de resinas líquidas programables de Carbon, los fabricantes pueden revelar nuevas oportunidades comerciales como la personalización masiva, el inventario a pedido y los diseños de productos que antes eran imposibles. La Carbon Platform permite a los clientes crear productos diferenciados de forma exclusiva y, a su vez, reducir los desechos y ahorrar el tiempo de comercialización. Para obtener más información, puede ingresar a www.Carbon3d.com, dar “me gusta” en la página de Facebook de Carbon, o seguir a Carbon en Instagram y Twitter en @Carbon.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT