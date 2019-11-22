Anixter International Inc. Announces Amendment of Merger Agreement with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to Increase Consideration to $82.50 per Share

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 22, 2019 06:31 AM EST
As previously announced, on October 30, 2019, Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE), a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) to be acquired by a fund sponsored by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (“CD&R”) in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $3.8 billion.
Anixter today announced that Anixter and CD&R agreed to an amendment to the Merger Agreement to increase the per-share consideration payable to Anixter’s shareholders to $82.50 per share in cash from $81.00 per share in cash.
The revised per-share consideration represents a premium of approximately 15.5% over Anixter’s closing price on October 29, 2019, and a premium of approximately 30% over the 90-day volume-weighted average price of Anixter’s common stock for the period ended October 29, 2019. The transaction is now valued at approximately $3.9 billion.
Under the terms of the amended merger agreement, Anixter may solicit superior proposals from third parties through 9 a.m. New York City time on November 24, 2019. Anixter advises that there can be no assurance that the solicitation process will result in an alternative transaction. To the extent that the merger agreement is terminated for a superior proposal prior to November 24, 2019 or, in certain circumstances, five days thereafter, Anixter would be obligated to pay a $60 million break-up fee to CD&R. If the merger agreement is terminated for a superior proposal after the aforementioned period, Anixter would be obligated to pay a $100 million break-up fee to CD&R.
Anixter does not intend to disclose developments with respect to this solicitation process unless and until it determines it is appropriate to do so.
The transaction is subject to the approval of Anixter’s stockholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
Centerview Partners LLC is serving as lead financial advisor, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is also serving as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to Anixter in connection with the transaction. BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Credit Suisse are serving as financial advisors to CD&R, and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is serving as legal advisor to CD&R.
About Anixter
Anixter International is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. We help build, connect, protect, and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, we offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through our unmatched global distribution network along with our supply chain and technical expertise, we help lower the cost, risk and complexity of our customers’ supply chains.
Anixter adds value to the distribution process by providing approximately 130,000 customers access to 1) innovative supply chain solutions, 2) nearly 600,000 products and over $1.0 billion in inventory, 3) 316 warehouses/branch locations with over 9.0 million square feet of space and 4) locations in over 300 cities in approximately 50 countries. Founded in 1957 and headquartered near Chicago, Anixter trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AXE.
Additional information about Anixter is available at www.anixter.com.
About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC
Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of $28 billion in 86 companies, including numerous electrical and industrial distributors. The firm has offices in New York and London.
For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com.
Additional Information Regarding the Merger and Where to Find It
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Anixter International Inc. (the “Company”) or the solicitation of any vote or approval. This communication relates to the proposed merger involving the Company, CD&R Arrow Parent, LLC (“Parent”) and CD&R Arrow Merger Sub, Inc., whereby the Company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (the “proposed merger”). The proposed merger will be submitted to the stockholders of the Company for their consideration at a special meeting of the stockholders. In connection therewith, the Company intends to file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the “definitive proxy statement”), which will be mailed or otherwise disseminated to the Company’s stockholders when it becomes available. The Company may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed merger. STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED MERGER. Stockholders may obtain free copies of the definitive proxy statement, any amendments or supplements thereto and other documents containing important information about the Company, once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Free copies of the definitive proxy statement and any other documents filed with the SEC can also be obtained on the Company’s website at investors.anixter.com/financials/sec-filings or by contacting the Company’s Investor Relations Department at [email protected].
Certain Information Regarding Participants in the Solicitation
The Company and certain of its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed merger. Information regarding the Company’s directors and executive officers is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018, filed with the SEC on February 21, 2019, and its definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A for the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, filed with the SEC on April 18, 2019, as modified or supplemented by any Form 3 or Form 4 filed with the SEC since the date of such definitive proxy statement. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed merger, if and when they become available. Free copies of these materials may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain information in this communication constitutes “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “aims,” “intends,” or “projects.” However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements may relate to risks or uncertainties associated with:
- the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the proposed merger, including, without limitation, the timely receipt of stockholder and regulatory approvals (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on such approvals);
- unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed merger;
- the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, including in circumstances which would require the Company to pay a termination fee;
- legal proceedings, judgments or settlements, including those that may be instituted against the Company, its board of directors, executive officers and others following the announcement of the proposed merger;
- disruptions of current plans and operations caused by the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger;
- potential difficulties in employee retention due to the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger;
- the response of customers, service providers, business partners and regulators to the announcement of the proposed merger; and
- other factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018 filed with the SEC on February 21, 2019.
The Company can give no assurance that the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained herein will be attained. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005080/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT