Osram Demonstrates its Dynamic Lighting Solutions on the Las Vegas Strip and Beyond during Live Design International 2019

|
|November 22, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Osram, a global high-tech lighting company, returns to Live Design International (LDI) 2019 to demonstrate its latest lighting technology for entertainment, theater, stage and architectural environments. In addition to the demonstrations at LDI, Traxon e:cue, an Osram business and global leader in dynamic lighting solutions, will host an event at The Paris Hotel to showcase its technology used in the relighting of the Hotel’s Eiffel Tower. Osram, Traxon, Art Centric Lighting, and LED Engin will be located in Booth 1531 at LDI, in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Osram business Claypaky will be nearby at Booths 1447 and 1639.
Photo above left, LED Engin’s LZ7 Plus, the world’s first 60 W seven-die LED emitter, features high-power dies in six individually controlled colors. Above right: Traxon’s newest architectural lighting solutions, the ProPoint Family includes (clockwise from top right): ProPoint Vista, ProPoint Linear, ProPoint Sconce, ProPoint Pixel, and previously launched ProPoint Wall Washer.
In the booth, Traxon will introduce products from its newest architectural lighting family, including the ProPoint Linear, Pixel and Wall Washer, launched in Spring 2019. These products, along with the Vista and Sconce, round out the ProPoint family of fixtures. All were developed for building exteriors, and are designed to create excitement by highlighting architectural details.
Osram’s new products and announcements at LDI include:
-
Traxon e:cue will feature a broad range of new and innovative connected lighting solutions, including the below extensions to its ProPoint Family:
- The ProPoint Linear brings flexibility to graze lighting applications with a variety of output, size and color offerings. Its efficient design allows for easy concealed placement, allowing the architecture to be the focus. Smooth color mixing works seamlessly with other ProPoint family luminaires to deliver limitless possibilities. Available in 1-foot and 4-foot lengths, at 8W or 12W per foot, and comes in three standard finishes: Gray, Black or White.
- The ProPoint Pixel is a high-brightness, single-pixel luminaire for facade accents, beacon lighting and media applications. RGBW, Dynamic White, and a variety of static colors combine with several diffusion options to create an extensive array of facade lighting possibilities.
- The ProPoint Wall Washer is an AC line-powered, high-brightness, energy efficient exterior luminaire designed for architectural color-changing facades. The Washer is available in a variety of sizes, colors and outputs, with an aesthetically appealing design making it the perfect solution for building facades, bridges, sports facilities, and more.
-
Osram Entertainment group will showcase:
- The latest SIRIUS HRI® Lamps are the powerful 550W XL and two long-life models. The 550W XL version delivers unprecedented power for compact moving head fixtures with a very high wattage of 550 W, and at a luminous flux of 23,800 lm, it is one of the brightest reflector lamps on the entertainment market today. The new SIRIUS HRI 230 W PRO and 370 W LL lasts up to 6,000 hours, three times longer than comparable products. The latest-generation integrated control board is available for both systems, enabling future smart modes of operation for longer lifetime and lower maintenance costs.
- The Lok-it!® 1800W/PS Brilliant is a new member of the Power Series family that provides high lumen output and improved heat management, thanks to a special coating on the lamp press seal area. The “plug-and-play” Lok-it! Power Series consists of versatile discharge lamps, pairing tried-and-trusted high-performance technology with innovative features for entertainment applications. Thanks to higher luminous efficiency than standard HID lamps, they are the ideal lamp for any stage, concert or club, covering everything from theatre performances to dazzling light shows. The optimized filling of the Lok-it! Power Series providesuniform light distribution and reduces the greens often found inmetal halide lamps.With an 85 to 95 CRI range, these lamps provide optimal quality of light andrender color in a way that looks natural. A ceramicbase makes them resistant to high-ignition voltages of up to 35 kV. And with their compact dimensions and short arc gap, the Lok-it! Power Series can be used torealize smaller and brighter solutions.
- Additionally, the new Lok-it! 1600W/60/P50 lamp with the larger PGJX50 base offers unparalleled performance with a high CRI of >92 and a smaller arc gap of only 5.5 mm. It is one of the highest performance lamps in this design, and an upgrade for 1500W lamps already used in the market.
- New lamps in the HMI Digital family – HMI Digital 4000W, 9000W and 18000W lamps are perfect for film and studio lighting. HMI Digitalis a line ofhigh-performance discharge lamps that ensure every scene remains flickerfree and illuminated in high-quality light. Designed for both standard and newer high-speed ballasts, HMI Digital lamps have up to 99.9 percent lower UV emissions and a daytime-like color temperature. HMI Digital lamps are very robust, heat-resistant and offer impressive bright light upto 100 lumens per watt.
Also in the booth, LED Engin will demonstrate its LZ7 Plus, the world’s first 60 W seven-die LED emitter, and LZ7 Plus-based solutions. The emitter features high-power dies in six colors (red, green, blue, lime, amber and cyan) which can be individually controlled to deliver intense, saturated colors, as well as high CRI white light as a result of color mixing. LED Engin’s patented multi-layer ceramic technology allows the dies to be packed closely together, producing a very compact light emitting surface of 3.4 mm x 3.4 mm suitable for creating a narrow beam with secondary optics, while maintaining a low thermal resistance of 0.8 oC/W, allowing heat to be dissipated efficiently. The new LED can be used in various stage fixtures, such as static and moving wash fixtures, as well as profile fixtures.
Finally, Osram Art Centric Lighting, winner of the 2018 LDI Award for Best Debuting Product in the Lighting Fixture category, is displaying the Charmy, Applaud, Admire and Respect: Four unique lighting solutions for art galleries and museums. This collection of compact LED lighting fixtures represents the most effective way to illuminate works of art. The use of LEDs instead of conventional light sources is driven by lower energy consumption, much longer life, lower heat dissipation and the fact that heat is not directed toward the illuminated object. Together with the lack of UV and IR emissions, works of art are much better preserved. Brightness, color temperature and color spectrum can be adjusted precisely for faithfully rendering the original color of the artwork. Optical lenses and beam-shaping devices are much more precise thanks to the low light beam temperature.
These products and more will be featured in the Osram Booth #1531 at LDI. For more information, visit www.osram.us. For information on Claypaky, please visit the Claypaky website.
ABOUT OSRAM
OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor -based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM’s innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has approximately 23,500 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2019 (September 30) and generated revenue of about 3.5 billion euros from continuing activities. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED 400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.
ABOUT OSRAM SYLVANIA
OSRAM SYLVANIA is part of OSRAM Americas, a group of OSRAM companies located in North and South America. As a leader in lighting solutions and services specializing in innovative design and energy-saving technology, the company sells products under the brand names OSRAM, Traxon, ENCELIUM and SYLVANIA. The portfolio ranges from high-tech applications based on semiconductor technology, such as infrared or laser lighting, to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. The OSRAM SYLVANIA and OSRAM Americas regional headquarters is located in Wilmington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.osram.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
OSRAM is a registered trademark of OSRAM GmbH.
ENCELIUM is a registered trademark of OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc.
All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.
