Carbon nomeia Ellen Kullman presidente e diretora executiva, Dr. Joseph DeSimone nomeado presidente executivo

November 22, 2019
Carbon (www.carbon3d.com), a principal plataforma de manufatura digital do mundo, anunciou hoje que Ellen J. Kullman, ex-presidente e diretora executiva da DuPont, foi nomeada presidente e diretora executiva da empresa e que Dr. Joseph M. DeSimone foi nomeado presidente executivo do conselho, com vigência imediata. Kullman também permanecerá no conselho diretor da Carbon, onde atua desde 2016. Os anúncios de liderança de hoje são resultado de um plano de sucessão em que DeSimone, Kullman e membros do conselho trabalharam para preparar a empresa para sua próxima etapa.
A Carbon vem fortalecendo seu grupo de liderança nos últimos meses para apoiar o crescimento dos negócios. Como presidente e diretora executiva, Kullman liderará o desenvolvimento e a execução de estratégias de curto e longo prazo, posicionando a Carbon para continuar agregando valor a seus funcionários, clientes, parceiros e acionistas em todo o mundo. DeSimone está mudando para o cargo de presidente executivo para se concentrar na crescente adoção da plataforma de manufatura digital da Carbon e divulgar a visão da empresa para clientes, parceiros e público existentes e em potencial.
“O anúncio de hoje é uma grande honra”, disse Kullman. “Tenho o privilégio de ter passado os últimos anos no conselho da Carbon trabalhando ao lado de Joe, um dos maiores empreendedores e cientistas de nosso tempo. Joe transformou a Carbon na principal plataforma de manufatura digital do mundo e, como presidente e diretora executiva da Carbon, estou contente por fazer parceria com Joe e aproveitar as bases sólidas que ele criou.”
“Nos últimos seis anos, liderei a Carbon como diretor executivo e estou muito orgulhoso do que realizamos durante meu mandato”, disse DeSimone. “Sei que o que realizaremos durante o mandato de Ellen será ainda mais extraordinário. Ellen é a pessoa certa para liderar a Carbon atualmente. Ela tem uma vasta experiência em vários negócios, ciclos e regiões geográficas. Sua visão, excelentes características de liderança e histórico diferenciado continuarão promovendo o crescimento da Carbon no futuro. Ao assumir o cargo de presidente executivo, poderei me concentrar em divulgar a plataforma e promover sua adoção mais amplamente.”
Antes de entrar para a DuPont em 1988, Kullman trabalhou para a Westinghouse e a General Electric. O conselho diretor da DuPont elegeu Kullman presidente e uma diretora da empresa em outubro de 2008 e diretora executiva em janeiro de 2009. Ela foi a décima nona executiva e a primeira mulher a liderar a empresa em seus 212 anos de história. Como líder de negócios, Kullman liderou o crescimento de dois dígitos do portfólio de negócios de Segurança e Proteção da empresa e iniciou dois negócios bem-sucedidos de alto crescimento, atualmente conhecidos como DuPont Industrial Biosciences e DuPont Sustainable Solutions. Durante seus sete anos como diretora executiva, Kullman liderou o foco da empresa no crescimento em mercados internacionais emergentes e defendeu o poder do conhecimento do mercado global e de ciência da DuPont para transformar indústrias. Ela aplicou um plano forte e posicionou decisivamente a empresa para sua próxima geração de crescimento.
Kullman é copresidente da coalizão Paradigm for Parity e faz parte do conselho diretor da United Technologies, Dell Technologies, Amgen e Goldman Sachs. Ela é membro da Academia Nacional de Engenharia dos EUA e ex-presidente do Conselho Empresarial Estados Unidos-China. Ela atua no conselho de curadores da Northwestern University. Kullman foi nomeada uma das “50 mulheres de negócios mais poderosas” pela Fortune e uma das “mulheres mais poderosas do mundo” pela Forbes. Ela é bacharel em Engenharia Mecânica pela Tufts University e tem MBA pela Kellogg School of Management da Northwestern University.
Como cofundador da Carbon, DeSimone assumiu a impressão 3D, reunindo ideias de diversos campos para ajudar a inventar a tecnologia principal que agora guia a plataforma da Carbon. Com a tecnologia Digital Light Synthesis™ (DLS™), a plataforma da Carbon está permitindo que empresas se libertem dos métodos tradicionais de manufatura de polímeros para avançar na inovação de produtos. Apenas nesta semana, ele foi reconhecido por suas realizações pela EY como o empreendedor do ano nos EUA.
Antes de fundar a Carbon em 2013, DeSimone foi professor na Universidade da Carolina do Norte por mais de 20 anos. DeSimone fez avanços científicos em áreas como química verde, dispositivos médicos e nanotecnologia, também cofundando várias empresas com base em sua pesquisa. Na UNC, DeSimone construiu uma forte cultura em seu grupo de pesquisa, centrada no conceito de que a diversidade é um princípio fundamental da inovação.
DeSimone alcançou reconhecimento internacional como cientista, inventor e empreendedor, recebendo importantes honras, incluindo o Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award dos EUA e o Lemelson-MIT Prize. Em 2016, o presidente Obama concedeu a DeSimone a Medalha Nacional de Tecnologia e Inovação, a maior honra nos EUA por conquista e liderança do progresso tecnológico. Ele também é um dos apenas 20 indivíduos eleitos para as três Academias Nacionais dos EUA -- a Academia Nacional de Ciências, a Academia Nacional de Medicina e a Academia Nacional de Engenharia.
Sobre a Carbon
A missão da Carbon é reinventar como os produtos de polímero são projetados, fabricados e entregues para ajudar a criar um futuro digital e sustentável. Com sede no Vale do Silício, a Carbon reúne inovações em software, hardware e ciência de materiais para oferecer soluções de manufatura digital líderes do setor. Com a inovadora tecnologia Digital Light Synthesis ™ da Carbon e uma ampla família de resinas líquidas programáveis, os fabricantes podem alcançar novas oportunidades de negócios, como personalização em massa, estoque sob demanda e projetos de produtos anteriormente impossíveis. A plataforma da Carbon permite que os clientes construam produtos diferenciados e exclusivos, reduzindo o desperdício e o tempo de comercialização. Para saber mais, acesse www.Carbon3d.com, curta a página da Carbon no Facebook, ou siga a Carbon no Instagram e no Twitter em @Carbon.
