HanseWerk Natur choisit INNIO pour mettre en service une centrale de cogénération (PCCE) efficace et flexible

|November 22, 2019 02:08 PM EST
En Allemagne, la part de l’énergie renouvelable dans la consommation d’électricité est déjà supérieure à 40%. Dans le contexte de cette politique énergétique dynamique, la société de services publics HanseWerk Natur GmbH et le constructeur de moteurs à gaz INNIO Jenbacher* ont annoncé aujourd’hui la mise en service d’une nouvelle centrale «verte» de production combinée de chaleur et d'électricité au gaz naturel (PCCE) sur le site existant de la centrale de chauffage urbain de Wahlstedt, une ville de l’arrondissement de Segeberg (Schleswig-Holstein).
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005469/fr/
(left to right) Carlos Lange, Matthias Bonse, Dr. Gerta Gerdes-Stolzke and Horst Kornelius formally commission the new CHP plant in Wahlstedt, Segeberg, in Schleswig-Holstein. Copyright: HanseWerk Natur
La mise en service de la nouvelle centrale PCCE, d’une puissance de 4,5 mégawatts (MW), va porter la production totale d’électricité de l’usine de Wahlstedt à 7 MW. Cette capacité supplémentaire va permettre de fournir de l’électricité à plus de 10.000 foyers de l’arrondissement de Segeberg. En outre, la chaleur récupérée au sein de la centrale PCCE sera envoyée dans le réseau de chauffage urbain de la zone, afin de fournir du chauffage et de l’eau chaude à 2.300 habitations et entreprises.
«L’efficacité globale de la nouvelle centrale PCCE au gaz naturel – plus de 92% – ainsi que sa grande flexibilité opérationnelle améliorent considérablement la fiabilité de l’approvisionnement énergétique à Wahlstedt. La centrale ajoute donc un précieux élément supplémentaire à l’approvisionnement énergétique décentralisé du Land de Schleswig-Holstein», a expliqué Mme Gerta Gerdes-Stolzke, directrice générale de HanseWerk Natur GmbH, lors de la mise en service de la nouvelle centrale.
Le site de Wahlstedt comprend déjà deux centrales Jenbacher PCCE au biogaz ainsi qu’un système PCCE au biométhane. La mise en service du nouveau moteur à gaz J624 de Jenbacher au début de la nouvelle saison de chauffage signifie qu’une chaudière existante peut être mise hors service. En outre, le bref temps de démarrage du moteur J624 (moins de cinq minutes) permet de couvrir les pics de demande d’électricité rapidement et avec souplesse. Pour HanseWerk Natur, cet investissement accroît l’efficience opérationnelle de l’usine tout en réduisant les émissions de dioxyde de carbone.
M. Carlos Lange, président-directeur général d’INNIO, a déclaré: «Avec notre technologie de moteur à gaz Jenbacher, nous faisons partie intégrante de la transition énergétique. Grâce à leur grande flexibilité opérationnelle, nos moteurs constituent un excellent complément aux énergies éolienne et solaire, qui sont volatiles. En outre, plus de 55% de notre parc de cogénération actuellement en service en Allemagne utilise des gaz renouvelables tels que le biogaz et le biométhane.»
La nouvelle centrale PCCE de Wahlstedt marque une étape importante dans la collaboration entre la société de services publics d’Allemagne du Nord et INNIO Jenbacher, un partenariat formé il y a plus de vingt ans. Au total, plus de 70 moteurs à gaz Jenbacher respectueux du climat sont désormais en service dans les centrales électriques de HanseWerk Natur. En 2011, HanseWerk Natur est devenu un partenaire de services homologué pour les moteurs à gaz d’INNIO Jenbacher en Allemagne, ce qui prouve l’expertise de la société dans ce domaine technologique.
* Marque déposée
À propos de HanseWerk Natur GmbH
HanseWerk Natur GmbH est l’un des plus importants fournisseurs régionaux de solutions de chauffage et d’énergie décentralisée d’Allemagne du Nord. Les réseaux de chauffage locaux et d’arrondissement de la société s’étendent sur 800 km environ. Avec ses 1.200 réseaux de raccordement, ses unités de chauffage et ses centrales électriques à cogénération (PCCE), HanseWerk Natur approvisionne plusieurs milliers de clients particuliers et professionnels ainsi que des bâtiments et installations publics. En outre, la société propose des concepts énergétiques sur mesure et une technologie de pointe pour une utilisation optimisée de l’énergie qui réduisent les émissions et l’impact sur l’environnement. HanseWerk Natur exploite également plusieurs centrales PCCE à haute efficacité et une centrale électrique virtuelle pour l’acquisition d’énergie de compensation. Par ailleurs, la société transfère l’excès de chaleur dans ses réseaux en tant que moyen de stockage pour ses clients.
À propos d’INNIO
INNIO est un important fournisseur de solutions de moteurs à gaz, d’équipements énergétiques, d’une plateforme numérique et de services connexes pour la production d'énergie et la compression de gaz sur le lieu d’utilisation ou à proximité. Avec ses marques de produits Jenbacher et Waukesha, INNIO étend le champ des possibles et se tourne résolument vers l’avenir. Notre portefeuille diversifié est composé de moteurs à gaz industriels fiables, économiques et durables permettant de produire entre 200 kW et 10 MW d’électricité pour diverses industries dans le monde entier. Nous sommes en mesure d’offrir un support tout au long du cycle de vie pour les plus de 50 000 moteurs à gaz livrés à travers le monde. Et, avec l’appui de son réseau de service couvrant plus de 100 pays, INNIO communique avec vous localement afin d’offrir une réponse rapide à vos besoins de service.
Basée à Jenbach, en Autriche, l’entreprise dispose également d’unités d’exploitation à Welland (Ontario, Canada) et à Waukesha (Wisconsin, États-Unis). Pour plus d’informations, visiter le site internet de la société à l’adresse: www.innio.com. Suivez INNIO sur Twitter et LinkedIn.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT