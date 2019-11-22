Travel Video Alliance Accepting Submissions for 2020 Travel Video Awards at NAB Show

|By Business Wire
|
|November 22, 2019 02:15 PM EST
The Travel Video Awards (TVAs) are open for submissions for the third annual awards program to be held at NAB Show on April 21 in Las Vegas. Created by Citizine Networks, Inc. and presented by the Travel Video Alliance, the awards honor innovative and inspiring travel videos released in 2019 by independent filmmakers, the travel industry, media companies and lifestyle brands.
NAB Show, held April 18-22, will again serve as the presenting sponsor of the awards program.
The 2019 program received entries over 800 entries from filmmakers and brands across 44 countries, including CNN Travel, United Airlines, Marriott International, Tourism Australia, Land Rover, Food Network, Sony, Rimowa luggage, La Mer, and Travel + Leisure magazine, among others.
“Of the $600B+ in online travel bookings, video was part of the decision process for the consumer in over 60 percent of those bookings,” said Citizine and TVA Founder and CEO Philip DeBevoise. “Travel videos are a powerful marketing tool — indie filmmakers, tourism companies, and other brands are creating videos showcasing the lifestyle, culture, and beauty of destinations across the globe that are driving these online bookings.”
The 2020 TVAs will feature increased programming focused on the role of video in the travel industry, including three panel sessions and new award categories, in addition to the annual awards ceremony on April 21. Notably, TVA has garnered new partnerships with Travel + Leisure, VeeR.tv, NMG Network, Steller.co and Obsesh, among others.
DeBevoise added, “We’re excited to announce the new TVA-Steller Award, in partnership with Steller, that recognizes the beautiful ‘mix’media’ travel stories being published on the Steller platform.”
“Travel videos capture the magnificence of some of the most popular and remote destinations on the planet,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “It is an honor to again partner with the Travel Video Alliance as they recognize some of the most cutting-edge leaders in digital video creation at NAB Show.”
All video and story submissions must have aired or been digitally published between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. TVA is currently accepting submissions through January 17, 2020. Additional information about the awards and other TVA programming is available here.
Register as press for the 2020 NAB Show.
About NAB Show
NAB Show, held April 18-22, 2020, in Las Vegas is the world's largest convention encompassing media, entertainment and technology. With more than 90,000 attendees from 160 countries and 1,600+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.
About the Travel Video Awards (TVAs) / Travel Video Alliance
Launched in 2018, the Travel Video Awards (TVAs) honors innovative and inspiring travel videos released by independent filmmakers, social media influencers, the travel industry, media companies, lifestyle brands, and others. Categories span both industry and independent tracks, as well as an audience award for each track, and the NOMAD award for best independent video. For more information about the TVAs and the Travel Video Alliance, and to view the full list of past winners and nominees, visit travelvideoalliance.com.
About Citizine Networks, Inc.
Citizine is a branded-content studio that works with travel and lifestyle brands to create compelling programs targeting worldwide audiences. Citizine has helped brands create video content as well as activate influencers across the globe. Citizine’s clients have included Lay’s (Pepsi), Mexico Tourism Board, Visit West Hollywood, Air New Zealand, Food Network, Coffee Bean and Andaz Hotels (Hyatt), among others. In 2018, Citizine also created and launched the Travel Video Awards, which, in 2019, were housed under the Travel Video Alliance.
