Gillette será patrocinador de la EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series

|November 22, 2019 02:28 PM EST
Gillette (NYSE: PG), el experto líder mundial en el cuidado personal de hombres, y Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) anunciaron hoy el patrocinio de la EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Global Series. Mediante este patrocinio, Gillette fomentará la participación y conectará la marca con un público más joven a través del fútbol y los deportes electrónicos.
Gillette activará el patrocinio de la EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series mediante el “Precision Play of the Day, Presented by Gillette” (“Jugada precisa del día, presentada por Gillette”) en segmentos de transmisión integrados en Twitch y YouTube, comerciales durante la transmisión, promociones al aire en vivo y contenido exclusivo con la marca más adelante en esta temporada. Las activaciones comenzarán con la Etapa 2 de la Copa FUT Champions de EA desde Bucarest (Rumania) a partir del día de hoy y hasta el domingo 24 de noviembre. Gillette será también patrocinador presentador en la Xbox Playoff de la EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series el 26 de junio.
“La EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series es una plataforma de deportes electrónicos con una potencia increíble, y es un verdadero honor sumarla a la larga trayectoria de Gillette en el fútbol, los deportes y los deportes electrónicos”, comentó Gary Coombe, director ejecutivo de higiene personal global en P&G/Gillette. “Tenemos grandes expectativas de poner en marcha esta temporada y trabajar junto a una empresa editora de videojuegos de clase mundial en EA SPORTS a fin de conectarnos con sus seguidores y una nueva generación de consumidores de Gillette”.
“La marca Gillette es sinónimo de su conexión con los más importantes deportes del mundo”, comentó Brent Koning, comisionado de juegos de competencia de la FIFA. “Los patrocinios de la EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series como Gillette ejemplifican el poder en todo el mundo de este deporte electrónico”.
La EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series* consiste en un ecosistema de juegos de competencia de nueve meses mediante torneos presentados por Electronic Arts y FIFA con más de $3 millones de premios en dinero. Con una estructura de competencia inclusiva, virtualmente todos los jugadores que reúnen los requisitos* atraviesan una senda similar hacia el estrellato en el Camino a la FIFA eWorld Cup™ 2020.
Para obtener más información, visite el sitio web oficial de Gillette y las páginas de redes sociales, entre ellas Twitter y Facebook.
*Se aplican restricciones de ingreso. Consulte las reglas oficiales para obtener información detallada. La estructura y los términos finales están sujetos a cambios.
Acerca de Gillette
Durante más de 115 años, Gillette ha brindado una tecnología de precisión y rendimiento del producto sin parangón, mejorando las vidas de más de 800 millones de consumidores en todo el mundo. Desde productos para afeitarse e higiene personal, hasta productos para cuidar la piel y desodorantes, Gillette ofrece una amplia variedad de productos, entre ellos afeitadoras, geles de afeitar (geles, espumas y cremas), productos para cuidado de la piel, crema para después de afeitarse, antitranspirantes, desodorantes y gel de baño. Para recibir más información y leer las últimas noticias sobre Gillette, visite www.gillette.com. Para ver nuestra selección completa de productos, visite www.gillette.com. Siga a Gillette en Twitter, Facebook e Instagram.
Acerca de Procter & Gamble
P&G satisface a consumidores de todo el mundo con una de las mejores carteras de marcas líderes de reconocida calidad que se han ganado la confianza del consumidor, entre las que se encuentran Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks® y Whisper®. La comunidad de P&G tiene operaciones en aproximadamente 70 países. En el sitio web http://www.pg.com figuran las últimas novedades e información detallada acerca de P&G y sus marcas.
Acerca de Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) es líder mundial en entretenimiento interactivo digital. La empresa desarrolla y publica juegos, contenido y servicios en línea para consolas, dispositivos móviles y computadoras personales conectados a Internet.
En el año fiscal 2019, EA registró ingresos netos según PCGA de 4950 millones de dólares. Con sede central en Redwood City (California), EA es reconocida por una cartera de marcas de alta calidad y aclamadas por la crítica como EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ y Plants vs. Zombies™. Para obtener más información sobre EA, visite www.ea.com/news.
EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall y Plants vs. Zombies son marcas comerciales de Electronic Arts Inc. ©FIFA y el logotipo del producto con licencia oficial de FIFA tienen copyright y/o son marcas comerciales de FIFA. Se reservan todos los derechos. Fabricados bajo licencia de Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden y NFL son propiedad de sus respectivos dueños y se usan con permiso.
